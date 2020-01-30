The Spyder Development Community and Quansight Labs Announce the Release of Spyder 4

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spyder Project and Quansight Labs today announced the release of Spyder 4, the latest version of the most popular open source Scientific Python development environment. Spyder 4 boasts new features that users have been eagerly awaiting. Download Spyder here: spyder-ide.org

Spyder 4 provides users an enhanced coding experience like general purpose editors and IDEs, while strengthening its specialized focus on scientific programming in Python. Upgrades in this release include:

Support the Language Server Protocol industry standard for smarter calltips and code suggestions, new linters, code folding, and broader language support in the editor.

Support for the Kite free completion engine, providing code completion powered by machine learning.

New debugger, with code completion, syntax highlighting, permanent command history and the ability to run multi-line statements and render inline plots.

New Plots pane, providing expanded functionality and usability for working with figures and visualizations.

"We are excited to deliver these new features to our users," says Carlos Cordoba, Spyder project lead and Solution Architect at Quansight. "This release was made possible by Quansight, Kite and other open source supporters. The funding allowed us to grow our development team, as well as engage with other companies wanting to support Spyder."

"The Spyder project is a great example of Quansight Labs's mission: to sustain and accelerate the development of open source projects in the Python scientific, data science and AI ecosystem," said Ralf Gommers, Director of Quansight Labs. "By connecting companies that benefit from open source technologies with the communities creating them, Quansight seeks to help those communities thrive."

"We saw a natural fit to work with the Spyder team to get AI-powered completions in the hands of more developers for free," said Adam Smith, Founder and CEO of Kite. "The Quansight Labs Community Work Order was an ideal way for us to support Spyder development in a mutually beneficial arrangement."

About Quansight Labs: Quansight Labs is a public benefit division of Quansight LLC, a leading provider of services for open source data science technologies. Read more at quansight.com.

About Kite: Kite is an AI-powered coding assistant that helps developers code smarter and faster by automating the repetitive parts of programming. Developers love and trust Kite because it is secure, easy-to-use, and uses machine learning models trained on data to provide accurate code completions. Learn more at kite.com .

CONTACT: Troy Bailey, tbailey@quansight.com

SOURCE Quansight

Related Links

https://www.quansight.com/

