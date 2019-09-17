NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- growth in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industry is expected to drive the squalene market.

The squalene market is estimated to grow from USD 140 million in 2019 to USD 204 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.8%. The squalene market is driven mainly by increasing sales of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The growing cosmetics industry in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India; increasing consumer awareness of the usage of high-quality cosmetic products; and willingness to pay premium prices are driving the cosmetics industry at the global level.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841065/?utm_source=PRN

The growth in the pharmaceuticals industry will be a major driver for the demand for squalene in the future.Increasing R&D in the oncology segment along with increasing spending on oncology medicine is expected to drive the market for squalene in the coming years.



Additionally, the rising awareness about the beneficial properties of squalene such as anti-oxidation, anti-aging, strengthening of the immune system, and UV protection is driving the growth of the market.



Biosynthetic expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the squalene market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024

The biosynthetic segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period.With skepticism about the shark liver oil sourced from sharks and low concentration of squalene in vegetable sources, the supply is fluctuating, keeping the prices volatile.



As several limitations are introduced for shark fishing, the supply of squalene has been majorly affected.While in the vegetable sources, squalene content is very low.



Therefore tons of olives and amaranth are required to produce a small quantity of squalene.Collectively, these reasons have led to high squalene retail prices.



Hence, sugarcane and other sugar-containing bio-materials have been identified as a source for producing squalene. This biosynthetic squalene is available at relatively lower prices; thus, the market for biosynthetic squalene is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.



The cosmetics industry is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall squalene market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024

Cosmetics is the largest end-use industry of squalene due to its increasing usage in skin care products manufacturing.The demand for natural cosmetics with good quality has been the main driver for the growth of the market.



The various beneficial properties and the natural occurrence of squalene is another factor responsible for the growth of this market.APAC primarily drives the growth of squalene containing products.



The rising consumer awareness of using high-quality products and willingness to pay a premium price for the products are the major factors driving the demand.



Strong foothold of cosmetics manufacturers in France to drive the demand for squalene in Europe.



Europe squalene market is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.Due to the strong foothold of the key cosmetics product manufacturers and high demand for premium beauty products.



The demand for high-quality products from cosmetic, food supplement and pharmaceuticals end-use industries is driving the squalene market in the region.The market witnessed a shift from animal-sourced squalene to vegetable-sourced squalene in the past years.



The trend is anticipated to remain the same in the forecast period.

France accounted for the largest share in the region, followed by Germany, the U.K., Italy, and Spain. High-spending power of consumers and the increasing demand for luxury products will continue to drive the squalene market in the region during the forecast period

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,



The key players profiled in the report include as Sophim (France), New Zealand GreenHealth Limited (New Zealand), Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd. (Japan), Amyris (US), Ekiz Olive Oil & Soap Inc. (Turkey), SeaDragon Marine Oils Limited (New Zealand), Nucelis LLC (US), Arista Industries Inc. (US), Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, Lda (Portugal), and Arbee BiomarineExtracts Pvt. Ltd. (India).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for squalene based on source type, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for squalene.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the squalene market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on squalene offered by top players in the global market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for squalene across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global squalene market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the squalene market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841065/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

