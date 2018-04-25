The SRI Conference Announces Dates for Regional and Annual Events

SRI Advisors Boston Conference* Date / Time: July 10, 2018 / 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM Location: State Street

State Street Financial Center

One Lincoln Street

Boston, MA



The 2018 Sustainable Investing Conference at the United Nations* Date / Time: September 11, 2018 / 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM Location: United Nations Headquarters

Economic and Social Council Chamber

405 East 42nd Street, New York, NY



The 29th Annual SRI Conference Date: November 1-3, 2018 Location: The Broadmoor Hotel

1 Lake Ave

Colorado Springs, CO

The SRI Conference, which is sponsored by First Affirmative Financial Network and FOLIOfn, Inc., kicked off its year-long calendar of events with a conference in San Francisco, CA in March (read the agenda). Throughout 2018, The SRI Conference, First Affirmative, Folio and its partners will host SRI-focused events across the United States, giving advisors, investment managers, product managers and others the opportunity to learn, share and advance SRI investing.

Attendees and firms interested in sponsorship may learn more at www.sriconference.com.

(* The SRI Conference is co-hosting this event with Gitterman Wealth Management.)

About The SRI Conference

The SRI Conference is the longest-running and premier gathering of investment professionals and investors who are passionate about and engaged in SRI investing. Conference participants include investment professionals, institutional investors, and related organizations. The annual event features educational sessions and opportunities to network with hundreds of like-minded individuals, organizations and experts in the SRI field. The 29th annual SRI Conference will be held on November 1-3, 2018 at The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, CO. www.sriconference.com

About First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative, which is wholly owned subsidiary of FOLIOfn, Inc., provides investment advice consistent with the philosophies of sustainable, responsible, impact (SRI) investing. It believes that the ways people save, spend and invest can dramatically influence both the fabric and consciousness of society. Investors can make a meaningful difference by consciously directing investment capital toward enterprises that contribute to a clean, healthy environment, that treat people fairly and embrace equal opportunity, that produce safe and useful products, and support efforts to promote world peace. Clients who choose to invest with First Affirmative make a conscious choice to put their money to work for a dual purpose — to provide for a secure retirement, for example, while working for a better, more socially just and environmentally sustainable future for all. www.firstaffirmative.com

First Affirmative Financial Network, LLC is an independent Registered Investment Advisor (SEC File #801-56587). Its parent, FOLIOfn, Inc., offers various financial, brokerage and custody technology through Folio Investing, Folio Institutional, VIA Folio, First Affirmative Financial Network and The SRI Conference. The Folio family delivers innovative brokerage and custody tools and technology that benefit investors and those who serve them.

About Gitterman Wealth Management

Gitterman Wealth Management is an independent SEC registered investment advisory firm providing retirement and wealth management services to the higher education marketplace and high-net-worth individuals. Gitterman Wealth Management is also a leader in the Sustainable, Impact, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Investing space, and offers Sustainable Investing services for individuals, as well as Sustainable Research, Education, and Investing services for financial advisors. www.gittermanwealth.com

