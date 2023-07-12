The St. James Acquires MC Elite Lacrosse Club

New Collaboration Set to Elevate Girl's Lacrosse Offerings and Expansion Into Maryland.

SPRINGFIELD, Va., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James , the premier sports, wellness, and active entertainment destination in the country, announced today its acquisition of MC Elite Lacrosse, the leading girls lacrosse club in Montgomery County, MD. The acquisition expands The St. James' investment in and commitment to further elevate their girls' lacrosse program in the DC region.

The collaboration comes on the heels of MC Elite's supercharged growth in recent years. "For over 25 years, MC Elite has established a strong reputation for producing top-notch college athletes and fostering a culture of success. We're thrilled to welcome them to The St. James and continue to build on their success," said Kristen Carr, Director of Girls Lacrosse at The St. James.

MC Elite will have access to The St. James' world-class resources, infrastructure and High Performance Training Programs, enhancing player development for top athletes to reach their true potential. With the acquisition, MC Elite and The St. James are building a new era of girls lacrosse that connects top tier coaching and high performance training with top tier talent to elevate the game at all levels.

"MC Elite's commitment to player development remains unwavering. Every decision made is driven by a single goal: to help players excel and reach their highest potential. This partnership with The St. James is a strategic move to ensure that we continue to lead the way in nurturing exceptional talent," said Jenna Ries, Co-Founder and Executive Director of MC Elite.

Tryouts are continuing for both MC Elite and The St. James Stars Lacrosse programs and college-coach led clinics and camps are live on The St. James Lacrosse.

