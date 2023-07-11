The St. James Performance Club Extends Pickleball Amenities to Membership Offering and Reston Community

RESTON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James, the premier sports, wellness, and active entertainment destination in the country, announced today its expansion to include pickleball amenities for The St. James Performance Club Reston members and the Reston community. The St. James Pickleball Club provides access to four rooftop pickleball courts and an outdoor high-performance turf.

The expanded amenities serve as the latest additions to The St. James Performance Club's Reston location, which includes two separate turf areas, world-class cardio and strength-building equipment, and offers over 70 weekly group classes designed to help members reach peak performance through a holistic build, burn, and recovery training methodology.

"Our mission at The St. James has always been to exceed the expectations of our members and provide them with world-class training opportunities for growth within sport and in life," said David Hoye, General Manager of The St. James Performance Club in Reston. "The launch of The St. James Pickleball Club is a testament to our commitment to continuously expand and evolve to meet the diverse needs and interests of our community."

The St. James Pickleball Club's expanded space offers the flexibility for indoor and outdoor training options to members participating in signature group classes such as Athletic Grit and Infantry Camp. Additionally, participants of the Performance Club's recently launched Youth High Performance Training Programs will utilize the expanded space to diversify their training experience.

The St. James Pickleball Club is located within the Reston Town Center at 11951 Freedom Dr., Reston, VA 20190. Guests from the Reston community and The St. James Performance Club members can access the new courts via reservation or drop-in play. Court use is complimentary for The St. James Performance Club members, while non-member rates are $10 for drop-ins and $25 per court reservation. Reservations can be made through The St. James Member App or through https://www.thestjames.com.

The St. James is the leading performance, wellness, and entertainment platform in the country. Our mission is to help maximize human potential by designing, developing, and operating performance training and wellness experiences that engage, inspire, and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work, and in life.

