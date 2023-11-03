The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation announces ratification of collective agreement with unionized employees

News provided by

St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation

03 Nov, 2023, 07:03 ET

CORNWALL, ON, Nov. 3, 2023  /PRNewswire/ - The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) is pleased to announce the ratification of a 3-year collective agreement with its 360 unionized employees represented by Unifor.

"The collective agreement reflects the important contributions Seaway employees make every day to keep this critical transportation corridor moving and delivering for local, regional and binational economies," said SLSMC President and CEO Terence Bowles. "In particular we thank employees for their hard work and cooperation in recent days to support the safe and efficient reopening of the Seaway to shipping traffic."

Since the resumption of navigation at 7:00 a.m. October 30th, SLSMC teams have worked together with marine industry partners to clear the backlog of waiting vessels throughout the system. By November 1st, the re-opening plan had been fully implemented.

Over the coming weeks, as the end of the navigation season approaches, the SLSMC will continue to take measures to maximize the movement of vessels carrying essential cargo along the Seaway.

For more information concerning the Seaway, please visit www.greatlakes-seaway.com.

SOURCE St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation

Also from this source

St. Lawrence Seaway reopening as tentative agreement reached with union

St. Lawrence Seaway reopening as tentative agreement reached with union

CORNWALL, ON, Oct. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) is pleased to announce that it reached an agreement ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.