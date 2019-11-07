The St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies Celebrate Major Milestone of $260 Million Expansion of Ballpark Village with Opening of Class-A Office Tower

"It has been exciting to watch the progress of Phase 2 take shape, and we're thrilled to cut the ribbon on the brand new PwC Pennant Building," said Bill DeWitt III, Team President, St. Louis Cardinals. "We welcome two new groups to the neighborhood – PwC and ButcherJoseph – and look forward to having FOX Sports Midwest move in shortly as well."

"It is an honor for The Cordish Companies to celebrate this exciting milestone with the DeWitt family and the St. Louis Cardinals," said Blake Cordish, Principal, The Cordish Companies. "Ballpark Village is setting the gold standard for sports-anchored developments in the country. The PwC Pennant Building will be an incredible anchor for Ballpark Village and its opening is a tremendous step forward in fulfilling our vision of creating a world-class, mixed-use neighborhood next to Busch Stadium."

The PwC Pennant Building is part of a dynamic plan by the Cardinals and The Cordish Companies to transform the existing Ballpark Village dining and entertainment district into a vibrant 24/7 downtown neighborhood for St. Louis. The PwC Pennant Building kicks off a series of openings in the neighborhood over the next several months adding 700,000 square feet of dining, entertainment, hotel, residential, retail and lifestyle amenities to downtown. Once complete, the second phase expansion will complete a full build-out of Clark Street, transforming it into one of the most exciting streets in all of professional sports.

Located at the corner of Walnut and 8th Streets, The PwC Pennant Building anchors the west end of Cardinal Way, the new street that is emerging through the new neighborhood from 8th Street to Broadway. The 11-story office tower, designed jointly by HKS Architects and TAO + LEE Associates, Inc. and constructed by PARIC Corporation, features street level retail space, modern office amenities and more than 460 structured parking spaces. In addition, PwC's space includes a private rooftop deck providing incredible views of Busch Stadium, downtown St. Louis and the Gateway Arch.

The Cardinals and The Cordish Companies are also pleased to announce that FOX Sports Midwest will move its business offices to The PwC Pennant Building, joining anchor tenant PwC and investment banking firm ButcherJoseph. FOX Sports Midwest, the television home of the Cardinals and St. Louis Blues, is one of the most watched regional sports networks in the nation. FOX Sports Midwest's primary studio is inside the existing first phase of Ballpark Village. A second studio will be built in the new office space, which will increase the network's production capacity.

The new Ballpark Village neighborhood will also include an upscale hotel, Live! by Loews – St. Louis, opening Q1 2020, and a 29-story luxury residential tower, One Cardinal Way, opening Q2 2020, as well as a three-story retail pavilion overlooking the new plaza. The second phase expansion is adding 75,000 square feet new of dining, entertainment, retail and lifestyle space including Onelife Fitness, Sports & Social St. Louis, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse and Baseballism and will join a strong lineup of dining, entertainment and retail concepts at the existing Ballpark Village including Cardinals Nation, FOX Sports Midwest Live!, Budweiser Brew House, PBR St. Louis, the Crown Room, Prairie Farms Dugout, Tengo Sed, Shark Bar, Drunken Fish, The Fudgery, the Bud Shop and the Majestic Store.

The first phase of Ballpark Village has played a pivotal role in the revitalization of downtown since opening in 2014, creating more than 1,000 construction jobs and 1,700 new permanent jobs when it opened. The second phase of Ballpark Village stands to create 1,500 construction jobs and more than 1,000 new permanent jobs.

The construction of Ballpark Village's expansion represents the next step in the Cardinals' vision for downtown St. Louis that began with the opening of the new $411 million privately-financed Busch Stadium in 2006. Located on 10-acres north of Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village is the first master-planned development designed around a new Major League Ballpark.

For more information on Ballpark Village and its expanding neighborhood, visit www.stlballparkvillage.com. For more information on leasing an apartment at One Cardinal Way or to schedule a tour, visit www.OneCardinalWay.com, call 314-621-0001, or stop by the One Cardinal Way Leasing Office located on the north side of Ballpark Village at 601 Clark Ave.

About Ballpark Village

Developed in partnership between the St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies, Ballpark Village is a dynamic dining and entertainment district located in the heart of St. Louis, MO next to Busch Stadium. The District features several premier dining and entertainment experiences, including anchors Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum, Budweiser Brew House and Beer Garden and FOX Sports Midwest Live!, a central gathering place and plaza featuring a stage for live concerts and performances, a state-of-the-art 40-foot high definition LED screen, a 200-seat restaurant and a VIP seating area – all under a 100-foot long retractable glass roof – one of the largest of its kind in the country. Ballpark Village hosts events 365 days a year, providing patrons with a variety of entertainment, food and beverage, and on-site parking in one location. Based on the success of Phase 1, a second phase of Ballpark Village is currently underway. The 700,000 square foot expansion will complete a full build out of Clark Street, transforming it into a vibrant 24/7 neighborhood for downtown St. Louis. The district will include a 29-story luxury high-rise apartment tower, One Cardinal Way; the first Class-A office building built in downtown St. Louis in nearly thirty years; an upscale, full-service hotel, Live! by Loews – St. Louis, MO; as well as additional retail and entertainment. For more information about Ballpark Village, please visit www.stlballparkvillage.com or engage on Facebook (STLBallParkVillage), Instagram (@bpvstl) and Twitter (@BPVSTL).

About the St. Louis Cardinals

For more than a century, Cardinals baseball has been a source of excitement and civic pride. With 11 World Series Championships, 19 National League Pennants and a rich history of winning baseball by the storied franchise, St. Louisans bleed Cardinal Red. Since the ownership group led by Bill DeWitt Jr. purchased the Cardinals from Anheuser-Busch in 1996, the Cardinals have posted the fourth best record in the majors and advanced to the postseason 14 times, including two World Series Championships and four National League Pennants. Each year, the Cardinals are among the top teams in the MLB in terms of attendance and local TV rating. Forty-nine former Cardinals players, managers and executives are enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. In 2019, the Cardinals drew more than 3.4 million fans to Busch Stadium. The team's home market fan base spans a 10-state region, drawing a large number of visitors to St. Louis annually, pumping millions of dollars into the local economy and helping local businesses.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Coworking Spaces; Entertainment Districts; Gaming; Hotels; International Development; Private Equity; Residential; Restaurants; and Sports-Anchored Developments. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. Prime examples are The Cordish Companies' prominent role in the redevelopment of Baltimore's world famous Inner Harbor; Philadelphia, PA; Atlantic City, NJ; Charleston, SC; Houston, TX; Louisville, KY; Kansas City, MO and St. Louis, MO. In addition, The Cordish Companies has developed and operates multiple highly acclaimed entertainment destinations throughout the United States which welcome over 50 million visitors per year and are the most visited destinations in their respective regions. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

SOURCE The Cordish Companies

Related Links

https://cordish.com/

