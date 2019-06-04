The St. Regis Bangkok Unveils First Thai Boxing Ring in Five-Star Bangkok Hotel and Wellness Program with Authentic Experiences

BANGKOK, Thailand, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapping into the global popularity of Thai boxing (Muay Thai), The St. Regis Bangkok has unveiled the first Thai boxing ring in a five-star Bangkok hotel. To coincide with the debut, the hotel also launched a wellness program incorporating training and dining experiences, developed by an on-staff expert and Executive Chef Chris Miller.

"Thai boxing is the national sport of Thailand and has grown in popularity around the globe. The St. Regis Bangkok is proud to offer guests an on-staff Thai boxing instructor, Boonsanong Borchae – Coach Jack – to provide an elevated training experience," said Ms. Marta Martin, Hotel Manager of The St. Regis Bangkok. "Coach Jack also privately trains local celebrities and has more than 15 years of Thai boxing expertise."

Steeped in tradition, Thai boxing is known as the "Art of Eight Limbs" for its combined use of fists, elbows, knees and shins. During customized sessions tailored for beginners through skilled practitioners, Coach Jack teaches traditions, rituals and customs of the sport. Training focuses on precision and safety while ensuring full enjoyment of their Thai boxing immersion. Complimentary equipment is provided.

The ring is located on the 15th floor Wellness Center and was designed to provide function with an eye towards safety and authenticity, with padded floors, ropes and corners. Training sessions are $44 per hour plus taxes for in-house guests, or $63 for non-guests.

Several additional options are offered to enhance a guest's overall wellness:

Total Wellness Dining Program : A consultation with Chef Chris to create personalized meal programs including the Muscle Builder, Refuel and Calorie Watch. Pricing is based on meals chosen.

: A consultation with Chef Chris to create personalized meal programs including the Muscle Builder, Refuel and Calorie Watch. Pricing is based on meals chosen. Fit & Go at ELEMIS Spa : F-EMS training at the ELEMIS Spa provides a full-body workout, working 350 muscles simultaneously to burn more than 1,000 calories in 25 minutes. The package includes a 30-minute massage and F-EMS session for $78 .

To learn more, visit www.stregisbangkok.com.

About The St. Regis Bangkok: Located on the prestigious Rajadamri Road, in the heart of the city, The St. Regis Bangkok is situated in the city's key commercial corridor, among worldwide corporate offices, magnificent high-end shopping and Lumpini Park. The St. Regis Bangkok offers 229 guest rooms, including 51 suites, The Owner's Penthouse, 4-Bedroom residences and 53 residential units with the renowned St. Regis Butler Service offering unparalleled personal attention to every guest at any hour. Epicurean experiences abound at The St. Regis Bangkok with a range of dining venues and bars including VIU, which boasts a spectacular view; Jojo, for an authentic Italian culinary experience; The Lounge, for an intimate social gathering or business meeting; The Drawing Room, offering the celebrated afternoon tea; The St. Regis Bar and Decanter wine bar. Exquisite design, commanding views, meticulous attention to detail and uncompromising St. Regis services and amenities will ensure an exceptional stay at the most exclusive address in Bangkok. For more information, please visit www.stregisbangkok.com and connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact :

Jennifer Maguire

1-212-579-0159

jennifer@jmc-pr.com

SOURCE The St. Regis Bangkok

