The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai Introduces New Luxury Suites with Launch of Art Program

In collaboration with Artist Zhang Tianjun to Redefine Contemporary Luxury with Oriental Artistry

SHANGHAI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai continues its journey of timeless renewal, refining spatial aesthetics and curated experiences to carry forward the legacy of a century-old luxury icon. Recently, the hotel officially unveiled seven newly renovated luxury suites and launched the artist-in-residence program The Journey in partnership with contemporary artist Zhang Tianjun. As the brand's flagship address on the Bund, the hotel upholds the House of Celebration philosophy and remains committed to the vision of "Moving Forward, Renewing Always", crafting an urban sanctuary that blends ritual grace and heartfelt belonging for Luminaries.

New Luxury Suites: Inspired Elegance Meets with Unrivaled Panoramic Views

The seven newly enhanced suites boast unobstructed views of three iconic landmarks: the historic Bund, the Lujiazui skyline, and Yu Garden. Drawing inspiration from Parisian art ateliers and the tranquil creative realm of artists, the design expresses understated sophistication and refined grace. A palette of soft neutrals evokes tranquility, while luxurious materials and meticulous detailing cultivate an intimate, relaxed, and inspiring residential atmosphere.

The John Jacob Astor Bund View Suite stands as the highlight, showcasing three signature works by Zhang Tianjun – Crossing the Mountains, Morning Mist in Winter, and Stream. The artworks integrate seamlessly with the interior design, offering guests an immersive stay where century-old scenery and contemporary aesthetics converge.

Artist Zhang Tianjun: Oriental Landscape Meets Luxury Residence

With profound connection to the cultural heritage of the Bund over a decade, artist Zhang Tianjun is celebrated for his distinctive interpretation of oriental landscapes and chromatic poetry. He infuses the serene elegance of Song Dynasty landscape painting into contemporary creations, reimagining nature and inner peace through ink and brush. His iconic La Puerta series uses the imagery of a "door" to bridge the physical and spiritual worlds.

Rooted in shared aesthetic values and local resonance, this collaboration reflects a deep alignment of vision. "I am honored to partner with The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai to weave the tranquility of oriental landscapes into luxurious living spaces," said Zhang. "Through art, I hope guests can encounter nature, rediscover peace of mind, and embark on a meaningful inward journey." The program title The Journey captures this philosophy: one door opens to art, the other to luxury, together forming a serene retreat from the rhythms of modern life.

Art Without Boundaries: A Living Gallery Across the Hotel

Artistic renewal extends throughout the hotel. The St. Regis Bar presents seasonal landscape works from the La Puerta series, creating a quiet spiritual sanctuary, while incorporating artistic inspiration into its signature cocktail menu. Spago Shanghai, which debuted last November, also features large-scale artworks by the artist, bringing natural serenity to the dining experience.

From guest suites to public areas, the hotel unfolds as a complete living art gallery of contemporary art and refined taste.

"Continuous renewal lies at the heart of the St. Regis identity," said Mr. Alan Jin, General Manager of The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai. "The unveiling of our new luxury suites and artist-in-residence program presents an elevated milestone in both spatial and cultural experience. We will continue to deepen the integration of contemporary aesthetics and refined living, delivering stays enriched by cultural depth and modern elegance for Luminaries."

A New Chapter of Timeless Elegance for Luminaries

Across suites and public spaces, where art and ambiance unite, The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai seamlessly blends oriental aesthetics with beloved St. Regis rituals through ceaseless refinement. The Journey is more than an artistic collaboration – it is an invitation to step away from the noise, to discover calm and poetry beneath the iconic Bund skyline.

Moving forward, the hotel remains unwavering in its dedication to innovations, offering luminaries from around the world luxury experiences rooted in cultural substance and contemporary beauty.

For more information, please visit The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai website.

About The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai

Nestled in Shanghai's tranquil South Bund, The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai offers a serene retreat amid the city's vibrant energy. The hotel features 189 elegantly appointed guest rooms, including 20 exquisite suites. Blessed with a prime location, the hotel is approximately 17 kilometers from Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao International Airport, and 41 kilometers from Pudong International Airport, providing effortless access to Shanghai's most celebrated landmarks.

Paying homage to Art Deco style while weaving in Shanghai's distinctive cultural elements, the hotel harmoniously blends artistic allure with elevated cultural experiences. Over the past two years, the hotel has continuously enhanced its dining venues and guest accommodations, presenting refined luxury experiences enriched by cultural depth and contemporary aesthetics for Luminaries.

Equipped with exceptional services and facilities including The St. Regis Spa, a 24-hour fitness center, two distinctive restaurants, The St. Regis Bar, and approximately 1,100 square meters of state-of-the-art event space, the hotel is an exceptional choice for discerning business and leisure travelers.

About Artist Zhang Tianjun

Born in Shanghai in 1986, Zhang Tianjun lives and works in Shanghai, with his studio in the historic 1933 Hamilton House (Fuzhou Building). Focusing on canvas painting, he specializes in reinterpreting classical landscape painting in a contemporary context.

His works have been exhibited widely across Asia and Europe, receiving critical acclaim. His artworks are collected by prominent institutions worldwide. In 2025, Zhang was commissioned to create Origin and Flow as an official state gift in celebration of the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at nearly 60 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Luxury Group by Marriott International

With an unrivaled portfolio of eight dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 520 landmark hotels and resorts in 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai