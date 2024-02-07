The St. Regis Toronto Maintaining Excellence with Coveted Double Five-Star Ratings in Forbes Travel Guide's 2024 Awards for both Hotel & Spa

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The St. Regis Toronto proudly announces that Forbes Travel Guide, the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, has recognized the property as a leader in luxury for a second year in a row with coveted Five-Star Hotel and Five-Star Spa ratings for 2024.

"We are honoured to receive these accolades from Forbes for a second time, proving The St. Regis Toronto's dedication to maintaining excellence in luxury hospitality. Our commitment to bespoke service at every level is what sets The St. Regis Toronto apart and earns us the distinction of being a top luxury hotel in Canada," said Hiren Prabhakar, General Manager, The St. Regis Toronto.

In addition to earning two Five-Star ratings for the hotel and spa respectively, the hotel's restaurant LOUIX LOUIS also received a rating as a Forbes Officially Recommended Restaurant. LOUIX LOUIS is located on the 31st floor of The St. Regis Toronto and serves incomparable American cuisine, blended with French cooking techniques, as well as featuring one of the largest dark spirits collections in North America.

Trendsetting and boundary breaking, The St. Regis Toronto made its debut in November 2018 as the first and only St. Regis Hotel in Canada. Rising 65 stories in the heart of downtown Toronto, the hotel offers a remarkably central location and modern elegance, along with 258 of the city's largest guest rooms and suites that set the standard for luxury in Canada. From St. Regis' iconic champagne sabering ritual each evening in the elegant Astor Lounge, to signature butler services such as garment pressing, packing and unpacking, and morning beverage service and the twice awarded Forbes Five Star The Spa, The St. Regis Toronto offers the city's most distinguished experiences.

"We are thrilled to once again be celebrating this tremendous distinction for The St. Regis Toronto and The Spa at The St. Regis Toronto. We could not ask for a more exquisite expression of the brand's legacy of delivering indelible service, bespoke offerings and modern glamour." Said Amanda Nichols, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts.

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About The St. Regis Toronto

Trendsetting and boundary-breaking, The St. Regis Toronto is the city's most coveted address. Rising 65 stories in the heart of downtown, the hotel offers a remarkably central location, steps from Toronto's most preeminent landmarks and the city's premier shopping, theatre and entertainment. Modern elegance and bespoke butler service unite amongst 258 of the city's largest guest rooms including 124 suites, setting a new standard for luxury in Canada. Escape from the illustrious cityscape to the 31st-floor LOUIX LOUIS grand bar and restaurant, inspired by the iconic cocktail parlours of New York and Paris, housing one of the largest dark spirits collections in North America. Indulge at Canada's highest luxury spa, The Spa at St. Regis, an urban oasis on the 31st floor, boasting sweeping views of downtown Toronto, or witness St. Regis' iconic champagne sabering ritual each evening in Astor Lounge, the hotel's lobby bar, welcoming guests with modern elegance and a relaxed atmosphere. stregistoronto.com

