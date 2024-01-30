The Staci Group Announces Launch of Staci Americas

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staci Group is announcing the launch of Staci Americas following its recent acquisition of Amware Fulfillment. The merger of Staci U.S. and Amware, under the newly created - Staci Americas - seeks to further strengthen the fulfillment capability of the group as it continues its rapid expansion in the U.S.

Operating as part of the powerhouse Staci Group, Staci Americas will leverage its parent company's global reach to deliver best-in-class service, scale and value to its U.S. based customers, while continuing its double-digit growth and expansion within the region.

The merger of these already successful businesses will reinforce Staci Americas' prominence in the highly competitive fulfillment sector as the combined entity sets to surpass revenues of $250 million in 2024. The growth, underpinned by a global and energized team of 700+ people working across 18 warehouses totaling over 3 Million square feet, will continue as the company eyes further expansion both within the U.S. and internationally.

Harry Drajpuch will be stepping down from the position of Chief Executive Officer Staci Americas, formerly Amware Logistics, effective February 7th, 2024. Harry has served as CEO for the past 9 years. Under his leadership, the company achieved top-line revenue growth of 5x; opened seven new facilities; tripled the number of employees; implemented robotic, drone, voice picking, and other cutting-edge technology, as well as transformed service levels from two-day to same-day processing which has placed it at the forefront of the logistics industry.

"This journey of growth is as much about our clients' success as it is about our own. Our ambition has always been to open the world up to our clients. This merger will do just that – strengthening and streamlining the package we offer to our clients so they can reach even greater heights. I have full confidence in the strength of the new leadership team and will be watching their successes with pride," said Harry Drajpuch.

Effective immediately, Chad Warzecha and Johanna Pudda have been named managing directors of Staci Americas. Chad Warzecha will serve at Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Johanna Pudda as Chief Transformation Officer (CTO). Chad Warzecha is a supply chain operations executive with 30+ years of experience supporting some of America's most successful companies. Johanna Pudda is a strategic, results-driven executive with comprehensive experience spearheading key business functions of various multinational companies, including Fortune 500. Their joint mission will be to continue adding value for Staci America customers, shareholders and employees while growing the company's global brand.

"There's never been a better time to be part of this great global organization. The creation of Staci Americas will unlock the potential for all our stakeholders, and in doing so, keep our promise to have an obsessive customer experience focus" added Chad Warzecha, Chief Operating Officer.

Thomas Mortier CEO of Staci Group said: "The success of Staci over the years comes from its expertise in finding the ideal partner to grow across new territories while capitalizing on the "savoir faire" of both organizations. The merging of Amware and Staci US is a natural evolution of two like-minded companies to create a strong worldwide integrated 3PL footprint with a powerful value proposition. It will give growing brands a seamless multichannel fulfillment solution across the United States, Europe, and Asia."

Commenting on the Staci Group, which entered North America in 2019, Johanna Pudda, Chief Transformation Officer, said "with the creation of Staci Americas, Staci Group, once again, proved its capabilities to transform and transcend its "Flex Made" DNA in less than nine months and import the Staci model across the Atlantic. Starting now, Staci Americas will offer an expanded market expertise and added sectors, expanded capacity and innovation potential with next gen technology deployment."

About Staci Group

Founded in 1989, Staci has consistently delivered excellent services in a wide range of tailor-made B2B and B2C logistics and distribution solutions. The Staci Group began its work in France and has expanded to 79 sites in France, the United States, Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and conquered Asia recently. Our fully integrated solutions guarantee an agile supply chain that efficiently monitors goods, data, and spend.

