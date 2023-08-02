The Stacks Tops Out in Buzzard Point

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Construction, Akridge, and National Real Estate Development ("National Development") have topped out Phase One of The Stacks, a 2.7 million square foot mixed-use development in Capitol Riverfront's Buzzard Point neighborhood. This milestone marks the completion of structural concrete on Building B, the first of the three residential mixed-use towers on the project.

Since breaking ground, concrete crews have placed a combined 66,000 cubic yards of concrete to shape the three 14-story towers changing the skyline of Buzzard Point. With this milestone complete, the team will finish concrete operations on Building A and Building C and then shift its focus to completing the building envelope and interior work.

"This milestone would not be possible without the strong partnership between Clark, Akridge, National Development, and the talented design and trade partners on this project," said Molly Raglani, Vice President at Clark Construction. "The trust and support from these parties, coupled with the hard work and dedication of the project's talented craft workers, has enabled this landmark project to progress safely and successfully."

Phase One of The Stacks will include more than 1,100 rental apartment units, 35,000 square feet of retail, 300,000 square feet of below-grade parking and loading, and a 15,000-square-foot public park. A key element of the development will be a pedestrian-only path running through the heart of the project that will guide visitors from nearby Audi Field to the Anacostia waterfront. Dubbed 'The Corso,' this path will curve gently from north to south through the entire two-city-block length of The Stacks.

Akridge Senior Vice President Adam Gooch said, "I want to extend my deepest appreciation to our extraordinary tradesmen and builders as we achieve this exciting milestone. Their continued commitment to quality and progress is invaluable as we march forward and create something truly exceptional."

Jointly owned by Akridge, Bridge Investment Group (Bridge), Blue Coast Capital (BCC), and institutional funds managed by National Real Estate Advisors (National) with Phase One construction financing by Bank OZK, The Stacks is scheduled for completion in 2025, promising a transformative addition to the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood.

"We are thrilled to witness the exceptional progress of The Stacks development in Buzzard Point," said Jeffrey Kanne, President and CEO of National Real Estate Advisors. "At National, we prioritize generating strong returns for our institutional clients through iconic landmark projects like The Stacks. This achievement is a testament to our successful partnerships and the dedication of our skilled workforce."

