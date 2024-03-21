The Stand Group announces comedy outpost in Miami with series of pop-up shows

Iconic New York comedy club launches pop-up series with Carlos Sánchez collaboration

MIAMI, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stand Group, the company behind The Stand Restaurant & Comedy Club has announced they will be opening a 10,000 square-foot, bi-level Miami outpost of their New York City club later this year. Known for curating exceptional comedic talent, brothers Paul and Cris Italia and Patrick Milligan will be collaborating with local partners to produce a series of pop-up comedy shows in Miami leading up to the grand opening.

The first of these pop-ups will feature Carlos Sánchez , known as an icon of standup comedy in the Dominican Republic. Sánchez will perform an entirely Spanish show at the historic Manuel Artime Theater on Friday, April 12, accompanied by surprise special guests.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with The Stand to produce this amazing live theater performance in Miami," Sanchez said. "I've been lucky enough to cultivate some of the best fans in the world during my time in Miami, and I'm excited to share what will be an epic night of celebration and laughter with my new comedy special, part of our new world tour 'Middle Age Crisis'."

The Stand's announcement comes as the comedy scene in Miami once again becomes a hotbed for talent. The Stand's New York venue is home to legendary comedians including Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr and Jim Gaffigan, as well as Sánchez. It has also nurtured and discovered talent like Pete Davidson, Shane Gillis, Tim Dillon and Miami's own Marcello Hernández.

"Our goal is to provide Miami - a city saturated with other entertainment options - with a comedy staple they can count on while simultaneously spotlighting the talent that already exists there," said Paul Italia.

For those interested in attending The Stand Presents: Carlos Sánchez, tickets are available here .

ABOUT:

Carlos Sánchez is a stand-up comic from the Dominican Republic with a 22-year career. He's known for his clean, family material about parents, wives and kids. He has sold out the most important theaters in the Dominican Republic, opened for some of the hottest entertainment acts in the world, including Marc Anthony, and shared the stage with the most important names in comedy from Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba, Spain and México.

The Stand NYC was established in 2012 in the heart of Manhattan. Founded by brothers Cris and Paul Italia, David Kimowitz and Patrick Milligan, The Stand has been named best comedy venue by New York Magazine and TimeoutNY. As a result of their success, they were tapped as stand-up comedy bookers for The Tonight Show in 2015 and have collaborated with Just for Laughs and SXSW festivals for many years. Their produced comedy specials and series have been featured on HBO, Netflix, Comedy Central and other streaming platforms.

