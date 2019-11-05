The Standard Partners with FastTrack for Innovative Life and Disability Claim Technology

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack Disability Risk Management Solutions & Services announced today that Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) has selected FastTrack as a primary technology platform to support claim processing needs for the company's group long term disability (LTD) claims, individual disability (IDI) claims, group life and group life waiver claims.

FastTrack's suite of solutions and services helps insurers triage and fully understand their claim management options. FastTrack drives process automation by utilizing digital data collection and lifting, robotic processing automations (RPA's), and artificial intelligence (AI). FastTrack makes possible, automated occupational matching and comprehensive data analytics to establish the next generation of claims administration best practices.

The Standard will use FastTrack's innovative Disability Risk Management Tools, Life Risk Management Tools and Claims Readiness Services to support the end-to-end claims process.

"We are pleased The Standard has chosen to expand its work with FastTrack to include their group long term disability, individual disability and group life claims processes. We believe the comprehensive and customizable nature of FastTrack's technology will help enhance the already industry-leading service The Standard offers to their employer customers and their employees," said Thomas Capato, CEO for FastTrack.

"We believe FastTrack provides a strong fit to help us deliver better capabilities and stronger tools to our employees that serve our LTD, Life and IDI customers," said Dan McMillan, vice president, Insurance Services Group at The Standard. "We see FastTrack as a partner that can help us deliver more value to our customers and better solutions to our employees."

About FastTrack RTW Disability Risk Management Services & Solutions

The FastTrack RTW Services & Solutions Division (FastTrackRTW.com) of Kamine Technology Group, LLC, helps the insurance vertical proactively enhance its Return-to-Work and Risk Management programs with a comprehensive suite of tools. The FastTrack tools are utilized by Group and Individual Disability, Life and Workers Compensation insurance carriers and self-insured employers as integral parts of their Return-to-Work and Risk Management initiatives. FastTrack's goals are to help speed the return of claimants/injured workers to their existing employers, find them new employment opportunities when occupational changes are required and to assist carriers to more efficiently and effectively adjudicate claims.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Rigel Turdiu

(908) 374-3076

228281@email4pr.com

SOURCE FastTrack Disability Risk Management Solutions & Services

Related Links

https://fasttrackrtw.com

