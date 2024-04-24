The Standard Ranch Water Named Official Ranch Water of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Eventgoers Can Sip on the Elevated Drink during the PGA Tour Stop in Dallas May 2-5

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf fans taking in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in North Texas this May will experience a new standard when it comes to cocktails. The Standard Ranch Water, the official ranch water of the four-day tournament, is a premium canned beverage made with 100% agave tequila for top-shelf taste. It sets a new precedent in the drink style and is ready to help spectators quench their thirst as they watch the historic event.

The Standard Ranch Water has been named the official ranch water of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson taking place in Dallas May 2-5.

Founded in Dallas and produced in Jalisco, Mexico, The Standard Ranch Water found its inspiration in the birthplace of the ranch water cocktail, far West Texas. With its one-of-a-kind taste, the beverage is crafted with only authentic ingredients and void of any malt beverages, agave sweeteners or artificial flavors. It's a perfect pairing for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which also represents the pinnacle of excellence. As part of the PGA Tour, it's held each spring at the TPC Craig Ranch in nearby McKinney.

"The CJ Cup Byron Nelson sets the bar high for great golf, not only here in Texas, but across the world, which is what The Standard Ranch Water does for ready-to-drink cocktails," said Jack Pettijohn, co-founder and CEO of Elm Fork Beverage Company. "We are honored to be the official ranch water of the event where fans new and old can experience what it means to raise their standards to new heights."

Those attending the CJ Cup Byron Nelson can grab a can of The Standard Ranch Water throughout the event taking place May 2-5. VIP guests will also enjoy complimentary samples. For those unable to attend, they can try the drink which can be found in many retailers throughout the DFW Metroplex. To find a location near you, visit www.thestandardranchwater.com/get-some.

ABOUT THE STANDARD RANCH WATER

The Standard Ranch Water, a product of the Elm Fork Beverage Company, is a smooth and delicious mix of 100% premium-grade agave blanco tequila sourced from Jalisco, Mexico. A far west Texas legend, the drink blends refreshing sparkling water with fresh lime and an orange twist to raise standards on how ranch water should taste. To learn more about The Standard Ranch Water and find a retailer near you, visit www.thestandardranchwater.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

[email protected]

SOURCE The Standard Ranch Water