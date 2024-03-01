The Standard Titled "Technical and Application Requirements for Intelligent Software Engineering Part 1: Large-scale Code Models", in which Xiao-I (NASDAQ: AIXI) Participated, has been Officially Released

SHANGHAI, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology ("CAICT") and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ("ICBC") jointly released a milestone industry standard called "Technical and Application Requirements for Intelligent Software Engineering Part 1: Large-scale Code Models" (Standard Number AIIA/PG 0110-2023). It is worth mentioning that Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading company in the field of artificial intelligence, has actively participated in the development of this standard. The release of this standard marks the birth of the industry's first large-scale code model standard, providing strong support for the healthy and orderly development of the Artificial Intelligence for Software Engineering (AI4SE) industry.

The new standard provides detailed specifications for the technical capabilities and application requirements of large-scale code models, covering various stages such as research and development, evaluation, and acceptance. Its aim is to provide clear references for enterprises in the construction and improvement process of large-scale code models. The standard covers three main parts: general capabilities, specific scenario capabilities, and application maturity. These include 16 capability items and over 100 specific capability requirements. These requirements establish comprehensive technical capability standards for large-scale code models across multiple dimensions, including input diversity, task diversity, language comprehensiveness, result acceptability, and result accuracy.

The release of this standard is of great significance in promoting the standardization and development of large-scale code model technology. It will not only enhance the overall technical level of the industry but also facilitate cooperation and communication among enterprises, promoting the industry's development towards a more standardized and professional direction.

Xiao-I has always been at the forefront of innovation in the field of artificial intelligence. In June 2023, the Company released the Huazang General Model, aiming to create an operating system for the new era of artificial intelligence with the core principles of "being controllable, customizable, and deliverable." By actively participating in the development of industry standards related to large-scale models, Xiao-I has not only demonstrated its forward-thinking layout, but also its determination and responsibility as a leading domestic AI company in promoting the standardization process in the industry.

Looking ahead, Xiao-I will continue to devote itself to the standardization work in the field of artificial intelligence, actively participating in the development and revision of relevant standards, and contributing wisdom and strength to the healthy development of the industry. Meanwhile, the Company will continue to promote technological innovation, improve product performance, provide users with high-quality artificial intelligence services, and contribute to the efficient and rapid development of China's artificial intelligence industry.

