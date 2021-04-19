The Standing Desk That Fits In A Backpack: Meet The VariDesk® Portable Laptop Stand

Weighing in at just 2.4 pounds, the standing desk is strong and sturdy yet slim and lightweight.

The Portable Laptop Stand is perfect for working from home, especially in apartments or smaller spaces. It's incredibly easy to use – you simply pop it up on your desk, kitchen table, or counter and place your laptop on top. When you're done, the stand folds flat. It's ergonomically designed so you can actually type at your laptop while standing.

Meet the VariDesk Portable Laptop Stand – $125

Arrives fully assembled and ready to use right out of the box

Made of strong, high-quality aluminum

Compact and lightweight at only 2.4 pounds

Standing for Health

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people have been working hunched over the couch or dining table. A reported 92 percent of chiropractors are seeing an increase in neck and back pain as a result of people working from home.1 Since 72 percent of remote workers don't have a dedicated home office space, it's no wonder that so many people are suffering from muscle fatigue and soreness.2

It's time for a change. Standing, stretching, and moving more during the day can have a huge impact on health.

"This is an ideal solution for people on the go. Work from the neighborhood café, hop on a Zoom call at a local coffee shop, or catch up on emails at the airport before a flight. It gives you choice about where you work and how you work," said Dr. Kelly Starrett, coach, physical therapist, author, and speaker. "The Portable Laptop Stand lets you reconfigure your environment instantaneously, so you can have more movement throughout your day."

Innovative Design

Vari designed the product in response to feedback from its customers and fans.

"We took a human-centered design approach, which is about putting yourself into the shoes of the person you're creating for," said David Patton, vice president of product design, Vari. "We spoke to people who were working from home and professionals who were traveling a lot. We talked to students going from class to class. And we developed a quick, convenient, and lightweight product with all of them in mind."

While most laptop stands help your laptop to function as a secondary screen, the Portable Laptop Stand is a true sit stand converter, so you can type while standing.

Based in Dallas, Vari is best known for taking sit-stand desks mainstream around the world. In 2020, the company rebranded to Vari from its former name, VariDesk, a move that reflects the evolution from one innovative product to more than 260 products today.

Vari has a full line of products, including electric standing desks, ergonomic chairs, monitor arms, lighting and more – all designed to help people work happier, healthier, and more productively both at home and in the office. The company's flexible office furniture helps fast-growing organizations adapt as business needs change.

High-resolution images and product specs are available here. Explore the design and functionality of the product in this video.

1Aaron Zitner, "Working From Home Is Taking a Toll on Our Backs and Necks," Wall Street Journal, May 13, 2020.

2 "Adjusting to Remote Work," Nulab, July 13, 2020.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

