The Star Tribune Names IC System a 2019 Top 150 Workplace

"We are extremely proud to be named a Top 150 Workplace in 2019. We're in the third generation of family ownership here at IC System, and we try to make our working environment like a family," John Erickson Jr., the President, and CEO of IC System said. "It's a fun atmosphere that gives our people flexibility, the ability to grow, and the opportunity to develop a lasting career. Receiving this honor gives us encouragement that we're heading in the right direction, and I'm proud to know IC System folks enjoy being part of this family."

Produced by the same team that compiles the 28-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health, and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 140,000 employees at Minnesota public, private, and nonprofit organizations.

The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 2,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses. IC System was ranked 45th on the midsize company list.

"The companies in the Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies," Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said.

IC System was also named a Top Workplace by the Star Tribune in 2017 and 2018.

About IC System

IC System is one of the largest receivables management companies in the United States. Celebrating its 80th year, IC System is a family-owned, privately held accounts receivable management firm in its third generation of family ownership. IC System provides customized, tailor-made debt recovery solutions for healthcare, dental, small business, government, utilities, and telecommunications industries on a nationwide scale. Follow IC System on Twitter at @icsystem or on Linkedin.

Contact:

Eric R. Johannes

EJohannes@icsystem.com

SOURCE IC System