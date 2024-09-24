The Starr Conspiracy Rebrands as TSC and Appoints Ashley Bernard as CEO

Name change, new leadership, and new services are designed to empower tech companies to break free from outdated marketing playbooks and drive real growth.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Starr Conspiracy is now TSC.

A full stack marketing agency known for its work with top tech companies today announced a significant rebrand. The agency will now be known as TSC, a name many of its clients have used for years. The change marks the evolution of a brand that has served the tech industry for 25 years.

This rebrand reflects TSC's new direction, which includes a revitalized leadership team, expanded service offerings, and a new headquarters in Fort Worth's cultural district. The rebrand is officially being unveiled at the 2024 HR Technology Conference & Exposition, offering attendees a first look at the agency's new era.

With over a decade at the agency, Ashley Bernard will be the new Chief Executive Officer. She is widely respected for her leadership and deep affinity for customer experience. Bernard's leadership is instrumental in driving TSC's innovative approach and she will continue to lead the transformation.

"TSC is known for pushing boundaries and thinking differently," Bernard said. "Our rebrand builds on what makes us unique and reflects who we are today — a full stack agency, redefining marketing for tech companies. Marketing has changed, tech has changed, and so have we."

Bret Starr, TSC's founder, and Bernard have shared the CEO seat for over a year. Working side-by-side on the rebrand, they invested heavily in AI and reimagined TSC's services.

"There is literally no one in the world that I trust more to lead us into the future during such transformative times," Starr said. "Ashley has a clear vision for our agency and a spotless track record of achievement and success. Our agency is stronger with her at the helm."

In addition to Bernard's appointment as CEO, two other leadership team members will be taking on expanded roles as part of the agency's transformation. Racheal Bates, Vice President of Customer Experience, and JJ La Pata, Vice President of Digital Strategy and Insights, will play critical roles in driving the agency's innovative approach to radical go-to-market strategies, experience design, brand strategy, defining moments, and sales experience alignment. TSC's new services are designed to empower tech companies to break free from outdated marketing playbooks and drive real growth.

Bret Starr will remain fully engaged with the agency in his new role as Chief AI Officer, where he will focus exclusively on advancing B2B marketing theory, driving AI innovation, and enhancing client success.

"Our approach is centered around creating abundant experiences that resonate deeply with people," Bernard said. "At TSC, we don't believe in just optimizing old models. We blow them up and create something entirely new — taking into account holistic experiences and that build lasting connections."

With a focus on redefining the marketing landscape, TSC's leadership team is excited to bring their clients a fresh perspective.

For more information on TSC's rebrand and services, visit TSC.chat .

SOURCE The Starr Conspiracy