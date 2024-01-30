The Starr Conspiracy Revolutionizes Market Research for Work Tech Clients with Release of AI Research Assistant

"Ocho" Generates Transformative Insights From Proprietary, Licensed and Public Data about Work Tech Companies

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Starr Conspiracy, a leader in brand, marketing and go-to-market strategy for Work Tech companies, today announced a new AI assistant for Work Tech market research. Ocho, a custom-built chatbot, leverages advanced GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) technology to enhance the quality and scale of data insights.

Ocho offers a unique advantage in Work Tech market research by leveraging The Starr Conspiracy's 25-year collection of specialized data and top-tier licensed sources. This unmatched knowledge base is skillfully analyzed through AI, expertly trained and fine-tuned to identify and classify Work Tech companies. Ocho provides clear, detailed insights into companies, market trends and solution capabilities, making it an invaluable tool in understanding the Work Tech landscape.

Ocho is revolutionizing market research for a diverse range of users. It's an essential tool for Work Tech companies strategizing their market entry, competitive positioning or go-to-market strategy. The AI research assistant is also helping investment firms create better market landscapes and identify off-the-radar opportunities.

"For the last quarter century, we have been mapping the world of Work Tech," said Ashley Bernard, co-CEO of The Starr Conspiracy. "Work Tech companies, private equity firms, venture capitalists and others have repeatedly told us that our market research is more complete and accurate than any other source. With Ocho, we have increased the scope and granularity of our analysis by an order of magnitude."

The Starr Conspiracy already uses Ocho to enhance client outcomes in a wide range of projects where market research is key. The chatbot's unique, open-ended design enables strategists to pursue novel and creative lines of inquiry that can be rapidly validated against Ocho's expansive knowledge base. This is leading to groundbreaking strategies for brand, marketing, and the overall go-to-market function.

"The real magic of The Starr Conspiracy is that we know as much about Work Tech as we know about marketing," said Bret Starr, Founder and co-CEO of The Starr Conspiracy. "And we know as much about marketing as we know about Work Tech! You have to know both to achieve extraordinary outcomes in this very competitive field. Ocho is just another example of our drive to combine marketing expertise with industry expertise in innovative ways that deliver a huge advantage to our Work Tech clients."

In its current version, Ocho is only available to clients of The Starr Conspiracy. The AI research assistant is utilized in select client projects by the company's trained strategists. Select projects include:

Message and positioning

Go-to-market strategy

Customer experience design

Brand research

Buyer research

Customer analysis

Competitor analysis

A public version of the solution is currently in development and is expected to launch later this year.

Join the waiting list for the public version of Ocho here: https://thestarrconspiracy.com/ir/ocho-ai/

For more information about Ocho and its capabilities, or to request a demonstration, please visit www.thestarrconspiracy.com or contact Kevin Mangum, Chief Revenue Officer of The Starr Conspiracy ([email protected])

About The Starr Conspiracy

The Starr Conspiracy is an experience agency for Work Tech companies specializing in brand, marketing and go-to-market strategies.

