The Stars Aligned for the Launch of Cosmos Vita's New Collection of Astrology-Inspired Gummy Vitamins Designed to Balance Body, Mind and Spirit

"The pandemic made me realize it was time to take a step back and put my health at the forefront by prioritizing my daily supplement intake. While I quickly noticed huge improvements in my overall wellbeing, I struggled with swallowing pills, and despised the taste of them," said Cosmos Vita Founder, Mary Berry. "Using my years of formulation experience, I decided to develop a simple, tasty solution, which is how Cosmos Vita came to life. I want my customers to realize living a healthy lifestyle shouldn't be daunting, and the Cosmos Vita community is here to support them wherever they're at in their journey. Being kind to ourselves is key."

Beyond the supplement line, Berry and her team wish to spark a larger astrology-inspired community that makes living a health-conscious lifestyle both inviting and enjoyable. Cosmos Vita aims to serve as a support system for anyone, regardless of their goals, while educating them on the impact that universal events have on their personal lives and experiences. Gummies will come in following three SKUs:

Beaming : Formulated with a high potency of Vitamin D3, aiding calcium absorption, which supports immune health, healthy bones and teeth.

: Formulated with a high potency of Vitamin D3, aiding calcium absorption, which supports immune health, healthy bones and teeth. Supportive : Provides 100% of your daily recommended Vitamin C dosage, working in conjunction with Elderberry, Zinc and antioxidants to boost the immune system.

: Provides 100% of your daily recommended Vitamin C dosage, working in conjunction with Elderberry, Zinc and antioxidants to boost the immune system. Gutsy : Packed full of Apple Cider Vinegar and The Mother to support the immune system, while helping to reduce appetite and boost energy.

As the founder and former CEO of Texas Beauty Labs, one of the pioneers of best-selling clean beauty products, Berry recognized the importance of what goes in and on our bodies early on. A serial wellness entrepreneur and 2x Inc. 5000 recipient, Berry specializes in product innovation. Cosmos Vita's new vitamin gummy collection was developed with a unique, all-natural ingredient formula that sets the brand apart from others on the market. The flavorful gummies also remain firm and true to shape, making them less inclined to lose their form over time.

Cosmos Vita gummies are available for purchase on cosmosvita.com for a retail price of $19 per 60ct bottle, or $47 for a trio package. Follow Cosmos Vita on Instagram and Facebook .

About Cosmos Vita

Cosmos Vita is a wellness brand pioneering a unique line of vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free gummy vitamins rooted in accessibility, inclusivity, and empowerment. Based in Austin, the company was founded by serial beauty and wellness entrepreneur, Mary Berry, in an effort to meet consumers at any point in their wellness journey, encouraging self-love and acceptance. Cosmos Vita's gummy vitamins are available in three astrology-inspired SKUs, Beaming, Supportive, and Gutsy. For more information, please visit cosmosvita.com and follow @cosmosvita on Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Power Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Cosmos Vita