The Stars Are Finally Aligned for Clean and Limitless Fusion Energy Generators at Kronos Fusion

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A California start-up has redesigned Fusion Energy by leveraging three major breakthroughs in Fusion Power and managed to cut costs by 20%. Kronos-Fusion at MathLabs Ventures has given investors, scientists and policymakers renewed optimism for clean, limitless energy.

Plasma with-in a fusion reaction causes damage, melting and vaporizing components. Precious materials escape confinement to destroy reactors, making, long-shot damages, loss and replacements add up to billions of dollars during build and trillions over the next century.

Forecasting escapes, or 'disruptions,' mitigates these effects by building safety protocols that keep from damaging the machine or vaporizing vital materials.

First, a discovery by the Department-Of-Energy's Princeton-Plasma-Physics-Lab uses radio-frequencies to reduce plasm-disruptions and achieved sustained, net energy gain fusion-reaction.

Second, advances in Machine-Learning at Kronos-Fusion, leveraging over $100b+60yrs in global government Fusion Research, and leapfrogging theoretical thought to demonstrate capacities of deep learning plasma disruption forecasts which decreases error-rates, loss of plasma confinement, particles & energy. Algorithms at Kronos-Fusion drive to lower this rate by 17-20% compared to every other chartered to be built.

Priyanca Ford, founder of Kronos-Fusion, is a mathematician/game theorist from UCLA, Stanford and Harvard. 6 years ago, Priyanca headed big-data and infrastructure projects with Edison International and Schlumberger, where, through simulations, she designed energy-distribution-networks for Smart Grid installations.

Kronos-Fusion leverages advanced quantum computing at MathLabs Ventures to predict disruptions within 20-milliseconds (ITER requirement) while reducing false alarms. "Our code accomplished ITER requirements of 95% correct predictions with fewer than 3% false alarms. Kronos is on its way to being at 99% correct predictions &1% false alarms in post-ITER tokamaks by 2022, 3 years before ITER goes live," said Priyanca Ford.

Third, a report from the National Academies of Sciences, concluded that $200m/yr investments for the next decade leads to a commercial reactor before 2050, including energy-gain fusion by the mid-2020s.

Next at Kronos-Fusion is deep-learning...Rather than predicting disruptions and mitigating them, we use deep-learning to steer plasma to gain "precise-fusion." Kronos-Fusion, has a current asset value of $80m. 2 live patents, 6 pending patents and applications for ~$800m subsidy applications in the US, China, India, Mexico and Japan makes Kronos-Fusion the best candidate for building Fusion-Energy-Generators. Their patents have valuations of ~$600m from & they seek to raise an additional $1.3b from Private Equities in 2020.

