"The Stars Are in Alignment" Notre Dame vs. Buckeyes

A Memoir of Faith, Football, and Breaking Barriers: Honoring Frank B. Epstein, Notre Dame's First Jewish Monogram Player

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckeye Epstein, the proud son of Notre Dame football legend Frank B. Epstein, is set to release his debut memoir, "The First Jew at Notre Dame", on January 17, 2025. This inspiring book takes readers on an extraordinary journey through Frank Epstein's life—from becoming the first Jewish football player to monogram at Notre Dame to excelling in multiple sports and overcoming adversity at every turn.

The First Jew at Notre Dame Amazon Books on Sale Friday

Buckeye describes the book's timely release with passion: "The stars are in alignment, what are the Odds that a guy named Buckeye writes a book about his Jewish Father who played football at Norte Dame, releasing a book the same week were Norte Dame vs. Buckeyes play in the National Championship. This book release has an ethereal sense."

Frank B. Epstein's legacy extends far beyond the football field. As a Notre Dame Class of 1953 graduate, Marine Corps staff sergeant, senior corporate executive, and dedicated mentor with Alcoholics Anonymous for over 25 years, Frank embodied the Fighting Irish spirit in every aspect of life. Despite facing numerous health challenges, including surviving a brain tumor, cancer, and a thoracic aortic rupture, Frank remained unstoppable in his pursuit of life's passions.

Advance Praise

The memoir has garnered praise from esteemed athletes, legal professionals, and longtime friends of the Epstein family:

Tim Brown , 1987 Heisman Trophy Winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer, shared:

" Frank Epstein's life story captures the essence of what it means to be a Fighting Irishman—breaking barriers, standing strong in the face of adversity, and leaving a lasting impact. The First Jew at Notre Dame is filled with great short Notre Dame stories that have never been told and is a profound tribute to a remarkable man."

Coach Steve Miller , former Nike Global Sports Marketing Director and five-time NCAA 'Coach of the Year", former Charmian of US Track and Field noted:

" Frank Epstein's journey is nothing short of legendary. Playing in the tough, no-facemask era against military men returning from the war, Frank's story goes beyond football. It's about resilience, character, and heart. Buckeye has beautifully honored his father's incredible legacy and clearly defined the fighting

Steve Orsini, Captain of Notre Dame's 1977 National Championship Team and Regional Director of Development for the University of Notre Dame , praised the book:

"A great collection of stories about Notre Dame football by one of our school's true legends on and off the field. I learned a lot about ND football in those years and was entertained along the way while reading his recollections."

Each chapter of "The First Jew at Notre Dame" begins with thought-provoking quotes that set the tone for the stories ahead. These quotes, drawn from Frank's life and experiences, provide wisdom, humor, and inspiration, adding depth and richness to the memoir.

