The Stars Group and Penn National Gaming Enter Agreement for Online Betting and Gaming Market Access

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stars Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSG) (TSX: TSGI) today announced that it entered into an agreement with Penn National Gaming (Nasdaq: PENN) that grants it options to operate online betting and gaming in states where Penn currently owns or operates casino properties. The agreement covers nine states, which, when combined with The Stars Group's existing market access deals, gives The Stars Group access in up to 20 states. Unless otherwise noted, all dollar ($) amounts are in U.S. dollars.

The agreement grants The Stars Group the option to own, operate and brand real-money online sports betting, poker and casino offerings in each of the applicable states subject to license availability, state law and regulatory approvals. As it relates to sports betting, The Stars Group's options currently provide first skin access in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Texas, and second skin access in Kansas, New Mexico, Maine, Massachusetts and Michigan.

"We are excited to announce this agreement with Penn, a respected leader in the gaming and racing industry in the United States," said Rafi Ashkenazi, Chief Executive Officer of The Stars Group. "This agreement further extends our market access platform, as we work to establish our FOX Bet business as one of the leaders in the emerging U.S. online betting and gaming market."

Timothy J. Wilmott, Chief Executive Officer of Penn commented, "The Stars Group is one of the world's largest publicly listed online gaming companies. Its agreement with FOX Sports positions it to become a leader in the U.S. industry, and we are excited to work with The Stars Group to capitalize on its proven ability to leverage its products to gain share in the growing market for online gaming."

Under the terms of the agreement, Penn will receive a revenue share from the operation of the applicable offerings by The Stars Group, an up-front cash payment of $12.5 million, and potential additional cash payments upon and following The Stars Group's exercise of each option.

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, FOX Bet, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker, and Oddschecker, as well as live poker tour and events brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 21 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group's vision is to become the world's favorite iGaming destination and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates 41 facilities in 19 jurisdictions. In total, Penn National Gaming's facilities feature approximately 50,500 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms. The company also offers social online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division and has leading customer loyalty programs with over five million active customers.

