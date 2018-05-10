The Stars Group Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

"The Stars Group's strong first quarter results continued our organic growth trajectory," stated Rafi Ashkenazi, The Stars Group's Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased with the performance of each of our verticals, poker, casino and sportsbook, which are benefiting not only from the continued success of Stars Rewards, but also from our strategy of focusing on the customer and continued improvements to our product offerings."

"Moving forward, the exceptional foundation of our existing business will be complemented by our acquisitions of CrownBet and William Hill Australia, and expected completion of the Sky Betting & Gaming acquisition. These acquisitions will help diversify our revenue base, increase our exposure to regulated markets, and transform our combined sportsbook into a second customer acquisition channel. These new additions will accelerate not only the organic growth we are seeing in our existing business, but also our progress towards realizing our vision of becoming the world's favorite iGaming destination."

First Quarter 2018 Financial Summary(1)





Three Months Ended March 31,



Year-over-Year Change

$000's, except percentages and per share amounts

2018



2017









Revenue



392,891





317,320



23.8%

Net earnings



74,361





65,753



13.1%

Diluted net earnings per common share

$ 0.36



$ 0.33



9.1%

Adjusted EBITDA



175,022





151,001



15.9%

Adjusted Net Earnings



139,207





113,367



22.8%

Adjusted Net Earnings per Diluted Share

$ 0.66



$ 0.56



17.9%

Net cash inflows from operating activities



132,069





95,547



38.2%

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations



132,258





111,776



18.3%





























_______________________________ (1) For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS and Non-U.S. GAAP Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures". The financial information presented in this news release was derived from the Q1 2018 Financial Statements (as defined below).

First Quarter 2018 and Subsequent Financial Highlights

Revenues – Revenues for the quarter increased approximately 23.8% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates, revenues for the quarter would have increased by approximately 12.4%. Real-money online poker revenues and real-money online casino and sportsbook combined revenues represented approximately 62.6% and 34.2% of revenues for the quarter, respectively.

– Revenues for the quarter increased approximately 23.8% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates, revenues for the quarter would have increased by approximately 12.4%. Real-money online poker revenues and real-money online casino and sportsbook combined revenues represented approximately 62.6% and 34.2% of revenues for the quarter, respectively. Poker Revenues – Real-money online poker revenues for the quarter were $245.9 million , or an increase of approximately 12.4% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates, real-money online poker revenues would have increased by approximately 2.3% for the quarter. The increase in poker revenue was primarily driven by the positive impact of the Stars Rewards loyalty program, foreign exchange fluctuations, and the introduction of shared poker liquidity in France and Spain , as offset by, among other things, the cessation of operations or difficult operating conditions in certain markets including Australia and Colombia .

– Real-money online poker revenues for the quarter were , or an increase of approximately 12.4% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates, real-money online poker revenues would have increased by approximately 2.3% for the quarter. The increase in poker revenue was primarily driven by the positive impact of the loyalty program, foreign exchange fluctuations, and the introduction of shared poker liquidity in and , as offset by, among other things, the cessation of operations or difficult operating conditions in certain markets including and . Casino & Sportsbook Revenues – Real-money online casino and sportsbook combined revenues for the quarter were $134.5 million , or an increase of approximately 55.0% year-over-year. During the three months ended March 31, 2018 , 20.7% of the combined casino and sportsbook revenues related to sportsbook revenues. Excluding the impact of year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates, real-money online casino and sportsbook combined revenues would have increased by approximately 39.3% for the quarter. The increase in casino and sportsbook combined revenue was primarily driven by continued improvements in The Stars Group's casino and sportsbook product offerings, positive impacts of foreign exchange fluctuations, and the addition of revenue related to the acquisition of a majority of the equity interests in CrownBet.

– Real-money online casino and sportsbook combined revenues for the quarter were , or an increase of approximately 55.0% year-over-year. During the three months ended , 20.7% of the combined casino and sportsbook revenues related to sportsbook revenues. Excluding the impact of year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates, real-money online casino and sportsbook combined revenues would have increased by approximately 39.3% for the quarter. The increase in casino and sportsbook combined revenue was primarily driven by continued improvements in The Stars Group's casino and sportsbook product offerings, positive impacts of foreign exchange fluctuations, and the addition of revenue related to the acquisition of a majority of the equity interests in CrownBet. Debt and Cash – Total long-term debt outstanding at the end of the quarter was $2.45 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 5.1%. As previously disclosed, on April 6, 2018 , The Stars Group successfully increased the size, repriced at lower interest rates and extended the maturity on its U.S. dollar and Euro denominated first lien term loans and revolving credit facility, amended and restated the applicable credit agreement, and fully repaid the remaining $95 million outstanding on its second lien term loan. The Stars Group ended the first quarter of 2018 with approximately $257 million in operational cash on its balance sheet.

First Quarter 2018 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Quarterly Real-Money Active Uniques (QAUs) – Total QAUs were approximately 2.24 million, a decrease of approximately 4.6% year-over-year primarily led by The Stars Group's strategy of focusing on positive return customer relationship management initiatives to attract high-value, net-depositing customers (primarily recreational players) and the cessation of operations or difficult operating conditions in certain markets including Australia and Colombia . Approximately 2.09 million of such QAUs played online poker during the quarter, a decrease of approximately 5.5% year-over-year, while The Stars Group's online casino offerings had approximately 621,800 QAUs, a decrease of 2.4% year-over-year, which The Stars Group continues to estimate as one of the largest active casino player bases among its competitors. The Stars Group's emerging online sportsbook offerings had approximately 335,800 QAUs, a 16.3% increase year-over-year.

– Total QAUs were approximately 2.24 million, a decrease of approximately 4.6% year-over-year primarily led by The Stars Group's strategy of focusing on positive return customer relationship management initiatives to attract high-value, net-depositing customers (primarily recreational players) and the cessation of operations or difficult operating conditions in certain markets including and . Approximately 2.09 million of such QAUs played online poker during the quarter, a decrease of approximately 5.5% year-over-year, while The Stars Group's online casino offerings had approximately 621,800 QAUs, a decrease of 2.4% year-over-year, which The Stars Group continues to estimate as one of the largest active casino player bases among its competitors. The Stars Group's emerging online sportsbook offerings had approximately 335,800 QAUs, a 16.3% increase year-over-year. Quarterly Net Yield (QNY) – Total QNY was $165 , an increase of 26.7% year-over-year, and QNY excluding the impact of year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates was $155 , an increase of 18.7% year-over-year. QNY is a non-IFRS measure.

– Total QNY was , an increase of 26.7% year-over-year, and QNY excluding the impact of year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates was , an increase of 18.7% year-over-year. QNY is a non-IFRS measure. Net Deposits – Net Deposits were $353.4 million in the first quarter, an increase of 25.9% year-over-year. Net Deposits are closely correlated to The Stars Group's reported net gaming revenue as some or all of the deposits eventually become revenue. The Stars Group believes that the increase in Net Deposits was primarily driven by the implementation of the Stars Rewards loyalty program and continued focus on high-value customers (primarily recreational players), positive impacts from foreign exchange fluctuations and continued development of the casino and sportsbook product offerings.

– Net Deposits were in the first quarter, an increase of 25.9% year-over-year. Net Deposits are closely correlated to The Stars Group's reported net gaming revenue as some or all of the deposits eventually become revenue. The Stars Group believes that the increase in Net Deposits was primarily driven by the implementation of the loyalty program and continued focus on high-value customers (primarily recreational players), positive impacts from foreign exchange fluctuations and continued development of the casino and sportsbook product offerings. Customer Registrations – Customer Registrations increased by 2.3 million during the quarter.

– Customer Registrations increased by 2.3 million during the quarter. CrownBet and William Hill Australia – On February 27, 2018 , The Stars Group acquired a 62% equity interest in CrownBet Holdings Pty Limited, an Australian-based online sportsbook, from Crown Resorts Limited and then on April 24, 2018 , The Stars Group increased its equity interest in CrownBet to 80%, and CrownBet completed the acquisition of William Hill Australia Holdings Pty Ltd. The aggregate purchase price for these transactions was $435 million (inclusive of $117.7 million to acquire the 62% equity interest in CrownBet), which was paid in a combination of cash and the issuance of approximately 3.1 million newly-issued common shares of The Stars Group.

– On , The Stars Group acquired a 62% equity interest in CrownBet Holdings Pty Limited, an Australian-based online sportsbook, from Crown Resorts Limited and then on , The Stars Group increased its equity interest in CrownBet to 80%, and CrownBet completed the acquisition of William Hill Australia Holdings Pty Ltd. The aggregate purchase price for these transactions was (inclusive of to acquire the 62% equity interest in CrownBet), which was paid in a combination of cash and the issuance of approximately 3.1 million newly-issued common shares of The Stars Group. Sky Betting & Gaming – On April 21, 2018 , The Stars Group announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Sky Betting & Gaming, one of the United Kingdom's leading online sportsbooks and gaming providers. The aggregate purchase price was $4.7 billion , of which $3.6 billion will be payable in cash and the remainder will be payable through the issuance of approximately 37.9 million newly-issued common shares. Completion of the transaction is conditional upon obtaining customary approvals from the Toronto Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and certain gaming and other regulatory authorities, in addition to the completion of other customary closing conditions. To finance the cash portion of the purchase price for the transaction, The Stars Group obtained fully committed debt financing of $6.9 billion , including $5.1 billion of first lien term loans, $1.4 billion of senior unsecured notes and a $400 million revolving credit facility. The funded proceeds of $6.5 billion will be used for the cash portion of the transaction consideration, refinancing The Stars Group's existing first lien term loans and repaying Sky Betting & Gaming's outstanding debt.

2018 Full Year Guidance

Full Year Guidance – The Stars Group intends to provide revised 2018 full year financial guidance to include its acquisitions of Crown Bet, William Hill Australia and Sky Betting & Gaming when it releases its financial results for the second quarter in August. The Stars Group continues to be satisfied with the performance of its existing operations and as of the date hereof continues to expect the following 2018 full year financial guidance ranges:

– The Stars Group intends to provide revised 2018 full year financial guidance to include its acquisitions of Crown Bet, William Hill Australia and Sky Betting & Gaming when it releases its financial results for the second quarter in August. The Stars Group continues to be satisfied with the performance of its existing operations and as of the date hereof continues to expect the following 2018 full year financial guidance ranges: Revenues of between $1,390 and $1,470 million ;

of between and ;

Adjusted EBITDA of between $625 and $650 million ;

of between and ;

Adjusted Net Earnings of between $487 and $512 million ; and

of between and ; and

Adjusted Net Earnings per Diluted Share of between $2.33 and $2.47 .

These unaudited expected results reflect The Stars Group's existing business, excluding CrownBet, William Hill Australia and Sky Betting & Gaming. These expectations also reflect management's view of current and future market and business conditions, including assumptions of (i) potential negative operating conditions in Russia expected to begin in late-May 2018, (ii) no other material regulatory events, and (iii) no material foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, particularly against the Euro. Such guidance is also based on a Euro to U.S. dollar exchange rate of 1.20 to 1.00, Diluted Shares of between 207,000,000 and 209,000,000 for the high and low ends of the Adjusted Net Earnings per Diluted Share range, respectively, and certain accounting assumptions.

Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Additional Information

The Stars Group's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2018 (the "Q1 2018 Financial Statements"), management's discussion and analysis thereon (the "Q1 2018 MD&A"), as well as additional information relating to The Stars Group and its business, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, Edgar at www.sec.gov and The Stars Group's website at www.starsgroup.com.

In addition to press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts, The Stars Group intends to use its investor relations page on its website as a means of disclosing material information to its investors and others and for complying with its disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors and others should monitor the website in addition to following The Stars Group's press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts. This list may be updated from time to time.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Stars Group will host a conference call today, May 10, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended 2018 and related matters. To access via tele-conference, please dial +1 877-451-6152 or +1 201-389-0879 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. The playback will be made available two hours after the event at +1 844-512-2921 or +1 412-317-6671. The Conference ID number is 13678731. To access the webcast please use the following link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129256

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures

The table below presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings per Diluted Share to net earnings, which is the nearest IFRS measure:





Three Months Ended March 31,

$000's, except per share amounts



2018





2017

Net earnings



74,361





65,753

Financial expenses



45,015





40,589

Income taxes expense



1,155





2,688

Depreciation of property and equipment



2,744





2,161

Amortization of intangible and deferred development costs



36,514





33,574

EBITDA



159,789





144,765

Stock-based compensation



2,383





2,164

Termination of employment agreements



672





2,126

Termination of affiliate agreements



—





407

Loss on disposal of assets



—





59

Gain from investments



(1,023)





(435)

Acquisition-related costs



7,739





—

Impairment of (reversal of impairment of) intangible assets and assets held for sale



115





(6,684)

Other costs (see table below)



5,347





8,599

Adjusted EBITDA



175,022





151,001

Current income tax expense



(2,420)





(3,322)

Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of purchase price allocation intangibles)



(7,096)





(4,660)

Interest †



(26,299)





(29,652)

Adjusted Net Earnings



139,207





113,367

Diluted Shares



209,495,673





200,656,549

Adjusted Net Earnings per Diluted Share



0.66





0.56



† Excluding interest accretion and non-refundable late payment fees related to the unpaid balance of the deferred purchase price for the Stars Interactive Group Acquisition.

The table below presents certain items comprising "Other costs" in the reconciliation table above:





Three Months Ended March 31,





2018



2017





$000's



$000's

Non-U.S. lobbying and legal expenses



1,138





741

U.S. lobbying and legal expenses



1,855





3,978

Strategic review professional fees



—





125

Retention bonuses



117





615

Non-recurring professional fees



451





662

AMF and other investigation professional fees (net of insurance proceeds)



1,784





2,390

Office restructuring and legacy business unit shutdown costs



2





88

Other costs



5,347





8,599



The table below presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations to net cash inflows from operating activities, which is the nearest IFRS measure:



Three Months Ended March 31,



2018



2017



$000's



$000's

Net cash inflows from operating activities

132,069





95,547

Customer deposit liability movement

189





16,229

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations

132,258





111,776



The table below presents a reconciliation of the numerator of QNY (i.e., real-money online poker revenue and real-money online casino and sportsbook combined revenue) to the nearest IFRS measure (i.e., revenue) as reported for the applicable period. Unless otherwise noted, any deviation in the reconciliation below to measures presented herein may be the result of immaterial adjustments made in later periods due to certain accounting reallocations.























Three Months Ended March 31,





2018



2017





$000's



$000's

Revenue



392,891





317,320

Corporate revenue



(294)





(22)

Other gaming revenue



(12,209)





(11,854)

Real-money online poker revenue and real-money online casino

















and sportsbook combined revenue (including CrownBet revenue)



380,388





305,444

CrownBet revenue



11,124





—

Real-money online poker revenue and real-money online casino

















and sportsbook combined revenue (excluding CrownBet revenue)



369,264





305,444



The Stars Group has not provided a reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures to the nearest IFRS measures included in its full year 2018 financial guidance provided in this news release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings per Diluted Share, because certain reconciling items necessary to accurately project such IFRS measures, particularly net earnings (loss), cannot be reasonably projected due to a number of factors, including variability from potential foreign exchange fluctuations impacting financial expenses, and the nature of other non-recurring or one-time costs (which are excluded from non-IFRS measures but included in net earnings (loss)), as well as the typical variability arising from the audit of annual financial statements, including, without limitation, certain income tax provision accounting, and related accounting matters.

For additional information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below and the Q1 2018 MD&A, including under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis" and "Selected Financial Information—Other Financial Information".

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a leading provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. The Stars Group directly or indirectly, including through its Stars Interactive Group division, owns gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, such as PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, and the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands. These brands together have millions of registered customers globally and collectively form the largest poker business in the world, comprising online poker games and tournaments, sponsored live poker competitions, marketing arrangements for branded poker rooms in popular casinos in major cities around the world, and poker programming and content created for television and online audiences. The Stars Group, through certain of these and other brands, also offers non-poker gaming product offerings, including casino and sportsbook. The Stars Group, through certain of its subsidiaries, is licensed or approved to offer, or offers under third party licenses or approvals, its product offerings in various jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, both within and outside of the European Union, Australia, the Americas and elsewhere. In particular, as of the date hereof, The Stars Group holdings gaming licenses or related operating approvals in 18 jurisdictions, and PokerStars, the world's most licensed online gaming brand, holds gaming licenses or related operating approvals in 17 of those jurisdictions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, certain financial and operational expectations and projections, such as full year 2018 financial guidance, and certain future operational and growth plans and strategies, including as it relates to certain recently announced acquisitions. Forward-looking statements and information can, but may not always, be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "would", "should", "believe", "objective", "ongoing", "imply", "assumes", "goal", "likely" and similar references to future periods or the negatives of these words or variations or synonyms of these words or comparable terminology and similar expressions. These statements and information, other than statements of historical fact, are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and economic conditions, business prospects or opportunities, future plans and strategies, projections, technological developments, anticipated events and trends and regulatory changes that affect The Stars Group, its subsidiaries, and its and their respective customers and industries. Although The Stars Group and management believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these assumptions or estimates are accurate or that any of these expectations will prove accurate. Forward-looking statements and information are inherently subject to significant business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Specific risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the heavily regulated industry in which The Stars Group carries on its business; interactive entertainment and online and mobile gaming generally; current and future laws or regulations and new interpretations of existing laws or regulations, or potential prohibitions, with respect to interactive entertainment or online gaming or activities related to or necessary for the operation and offering of online gaming; potential changes to the gaming regulatory framework; legal and regulatory requirements; ability to obtain, maintain and comply with all applicable and required licenses, permits and certifications to offer, operate and market its product offerings, including difficulties or delays in the same; impact of inability to complete future acquisitions or to integrate businesses successfully; significant barriers to entry; competition and the competitive environment within The Stars Group's addressable markets and industries; ability to obtain additional financing on reasonable terms or at all; refinancing risks; The Stars Group's substantial indebtedness requires that it use a significant portion of its cash flow to make debt service payments; The Stars Group's secured credit facilities contain covenants and other restrictions that may limit its flexibility in operating its business; risks associated with advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence; ability to develop and enhance existing product offerings and new commercially viable product offerings; ability to mitigate foreign exchange and currency risks; ability to mitigate tax risks and adverse tax consequences, including, without limitation, the imposition of new or additional taxes, such as value-added and point of consumption taxes, and gaming duties; risks of foreign operations generally; protection of proprietary technology and intellectual property rights; ability to recruit and retain management and other qualified personnel, including key technical, sales and marketing personnel; defects in The Stars Group's product offerings; losses due to fraudulent activities; management of growth; contract awards; potential financial opportunities in addressable markets and with respect to individual contracts; ability of technology infrastructure to meet applicable demand; systems, networks, telecommunications or service disruptions or failures or cyber-attacks; regulations and laws that may be adopted with respect to the Internet and electronic commerce or that may otherwise impact The Stars Group in the jurisdictions where it is currently doing business or intends to do business, particularly those related to online gaming or that could impact the ability to provide online product offerings, including, without limitation, as it relates to payment processing; customer and operator preferences and changes in the economy; dependency on customers' acceptance of its product offerings; consolidation within the gaming industry; litigation costs and outcomes; expansion within existing and into new markets; relationships with vendors and distributors; and natural events. Other applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those identified in The Stars Group's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2017, including under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties", and in the Q1 2018 MD&A, including under the headings "Risk Factors and Uncertainties", "Limitations of Key Metrics and Other Data" and "Key Metrics", each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and The Stars Group's website at www.starsgroup.com, and in other filings that The Stars Group has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date hereof, and The Stars Group undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-IFRS and Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

This news release references non-IFRS and non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including QNY, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations, Adjusted Net Earnings, Adjusted Net Earnings per Diluted Share, and the foreign exchange impact on revenues (i.e., constant currency). The Stars Group believes these non-IFRS and non-U.S. GAAP financial measures will provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although management believes these financial measures are important in evaluating The Stars Group, they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS or U.S. GAAP. They are not recognized measures under IFRS or U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS or U.S. GAAP. These measures may be different from non-IFRS and non-U.S. GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting its usefulness for comparison purposes. Moreover, presentation of certain of these measures is provided for year-over-year comparison purposes, and investors should be cautioned that the effect of the adjustments thereto provided herein have an actual effect on The Stars Group's operating results. In addition to QNY, which is defined below under "Key Metrics and Other Data", The Stars Group uses the following non-IFRS and non-U.S. GAAP measures in this news release:

Adjusted EBITDA means net earnings before financial expenses, income taxes expense (recovery), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring and certain other items.

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations means net cash inflows from operating activities after adding back customer deposit liability movements.

Adjusted Net Earnings means net earnings before interest accretion, amortization of intangible assets resulting from purchase price allocation following acquisitions, deferred income taxes, stock-based compensation, restructuring, foreign exchange, and certain other items.

Adjusted Net Earnings per Diluted Share means Adjusted Net Earnings divided by Diluted Shares. Diluted Shares means the weighted average number of common shares on a fully diluted basis, including options, other equity-based awards, warrants and convertible preferred shares. The effects of anti-dilutive potential common shares are ignored in calculating Diluted Shares. See note 7 to the Q1 2018 Financial Statements. For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, Diluted Shares equaled 209,495,673 and 200,656,549, respectively. For the purposes of the full year 2018 financial guidance provided in this news release, Diluted Shares equals between 207,000,000 and 209,000,000 for the high and low ends of the Adjusted Net Earnings per Diluted Share range, respectively.

To calculate revenue on a constant currency basis, The Stars Group translated revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2018 using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for its local currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which The Stars Group believes is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to its historical performance.

For additional information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see the Q1 2018 MD&A, including under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis" and "Selected Financial Information—Other Financial Information".

Key Metrics and Other Data

The Stars Group defines QAUs as active unique customers (online, mobile and desktop client) who (i) made a deposit or transferred funds into their real-money account with The Stars Group at any time, and (ii) generated real-money rake or placed a real-money bet or wager on or through one of its real-money online poker, casino or sportsbook offerings during the applicable quarterly period. The Stars Group defines unique as a customer who played at least once on one of its real-money offerings during the period, and excludes duplicate counting, even if that customer is active across multiple verticals (poker, casino and/or sportsbook). The definition of QAUs excludes customer activity from certain low-stakes, non-raked real-money poker games, but includes real-money activity by customers using funds (cash and cash equivalents) deposited by The Stars Group into such customers' previously funded accounts as promotions to increase their lifetime value.

The Stars Group defines QNY as combined real-money online gaming and related revenue (excluding certain other revenues, such as revenues that are included in "other gaming" revenues) for its two business lines (i.e., real-money online poker and real-money online casino and sportsbook) as reported during the applicable quarterly period (or as adjusted to the extent any accounting reallocations are made in later periods) divided by the total QAUs during the same period. The Stars Group provides QNY on a U.S. dollar and constant currency basis. QNY is a non-IFRS measure.

The Stars Group defines Net Deposits as the aggregate of gross deposits or transfer of funds made by customers into their real-money online accounts less withdrawals or transfer of funds by such customers from such accounts, in each case during the applicable quarterly period. Gross deposits exclude (i) any deposits, transfers or other payments made by such customers into The Stars Group's play-money and social gaming offerings, and (ii) any real-money funds (cash and cash equivalents) deposited by The Stars Group into such customers' previously funded accounts as promotions to increase their lifetime value.

The Stars Group defines Customer Registrations as the cumulative number of online real-money and play-money customer registrations on The Stars Group's brands.

To ensure consistency in The Stars Group's key metrics for the three months ended March 31, 2018 presented in this news release, The Stars Group has excluded all QAUs, Net Deposits and Customer Registrations related to CrownBet and has excluded CrownBet revenues from QNY. The Stars Group will continue to review and analyze applicable data and information available to it and will consider including key metrics from CrownBet in its own key metrics, including QAUs, QNY, Net Deposits and Customer Registrations, once it has had sufficient time to evaluate, confirm and record the same.

For additional information on The Stars Group's key metrics and other data, see the Q1 2018 MD&A, including under the headings "Limitations of Key Metrics and Other Data" and "Key Metrics".

THE STARS GROUP INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS













Three Months Ended March 31,

U.S. dollars





2018 $000's (except per share amounts)



2017 $000's (except per share amounts)

Revenues







392,891





317,320

Expenses



















Selling







61,297





43,051

General and administrative







161,395





131,141

Financial







45,015





40,589

Gaming duty







42,952





34,533

Acquisition-related costs







7,739





—

Total expenses







318,398





249,314

Gain from investments







1,023





435

Net earnings before income taxes







75,516





68,441

Income taxes







1,155





2,688

Net earnings







74,361





65,753

Net earnings (loss) attributable to



















Shareholders of The Stars Group Inc.







75,451





65,411

Non-controlling interest







(1,090)





342

Net earnings







74,361





65,753

Basic earnings per Common Share





$ 0.51



$ 0.45

Diluted earnings per Common Share





$ 0.36



$ 0.33



THE STARS GROUP INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION









As at March 31,



As at December 31,









2018



2017

U.S. dollars





$000's



$000's

ASSETS



















Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents - operational







256,647





283,225



Cash and cash equivalents - customer deposits







255,939





227,098

Total cash and cash equivalents







512,586





510,323

Restricted cash advances and collateral







5,962





7,862

Current investments - customer deposits







109,650





122,668

Accounts receivable







103,924





100,409

Inventories







245





302

Prepaid expenses and deposits







30,214





29,393

Income tax receivable







17,038





16,540

Derivatives







3,706





2,037

Total current assets







783,325





789,534

Non-current assets



















Restricted cash advances and collateral







50,215





45,834

Prepaid expenses and deposits







16,929





16,514

Long-term accounts receivable







13,243





11,818

Long-term investments







9,298





6,981

Property and equipment







52,647





44,837

Investment tax credits receivable







3,881





3,056

Income tax receivable







17,411





14,061

Deferred income taxes







5,278





5,141

Goodwill and intangible assets







4,611,579





4,477,350

Total non-current assets







4,780,481





4,625,592

Total assets







5,563,806





5,415,126

LIABILITIES



















Current liabilities



















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities







170,553





151,473

Other payables







52,688





42,714

Provisions







17,709





17,590

Customer deposits







364,587





349,766

Income tax payable







43,220





35,941

Current maturity of long-term debt







24,274





4,990

Derivatives







7,452





—

Total current liabilities







680,483





602,474

Non-current liabilities



















Long-term accounts payable and accrued liabilities







2,646





—

Long-term debt







2,316,023





2,353,579

Provisions







3,140





3,093

Derivatives







130,149





111,762

Income tax payable







20,518





24,277

Deferred income taxes







29,366





16,510

Total non-current liabilities







2,501,842





2,509,221

Total liabilities







3,182,325





3,111,695

EQUITY



















Share capital







1,895,788





1,884,219

Reserves







(182,839)





(142,340)

Retained earnings







667,755





561,519

Equity attributable to the Shareholders of The Stars Group Inc.







2,380,704





2,303,398

Non-controlling interest







777





33

Total equity







2,381,481





2,303,431

Total liabilities and equity







5,563,806





5,415,126



THE STARS GROUP INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









Three Months Ended March 31,









2018



2017









$000's



$000's

U.S. dollars



















Operating activities



















Net earnings







74,361





65,753

Dormant accounts recognized as income







(1,866)





(886)

Stock-based compensation







2,383





2,164

Interest accretion







12,485





8,978

Interest expense







25,130





33,683

Income tax expense recognized in net earnings







1,155





2,688

Depreciation of property and equipment







2,744





2,161

Amortization of intangible assets







32,462





31,697

Amortization of deferred development costs







4,052





1,877

Unrealized gain on foreign exchange







(4,425)





(2,099)

Unrealized gain on investments







(1,033)





(226)

Impairment of (reversal of impairment of) intangible assets and assets held for sale







115





(6,684)

Realized loss (gain) on current investments, promissory note and other







437





(2,122)

Income taxes paid







(1,370)





(1,128)

Changes in non-cash operating elements of working capital







(13,308)





(24,139)

Customer deposit liability movement







(189)





(16,229)

Other







(1,064)





59

Net cash inflows from operating activities







132,069





95,547

Financing activities



















Issuance of common shares in relation to exercised employee stock options







9,737





1,710

Settlement of brokerage margin account







—





(7,602)

Payment of deferred consideration







—





(75,000)

Repayment of long-term debt







(6,068)





(6,888)

Transaction costs on repricing of long-term debt







—





(4,719)

Interest paid







(31,488)





(34,047)

Gain on settlement of derivative







—





13,904

Net cash outflows from financing activities







(27,819)





(112,642)

Investing activities



















Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired







(101,703)





—

Additions in deferred development costs







(6,431)





(4,413)

Purchase of property and equipment







(3,585)





(856)

Acquired intangible assets







(2,427)





(707)

Sale of investments







—





149

Cash movement from (into) restricted cash advances and collateral







1,126





(546)

Settlement of minimum revenue guarantee







(2,713)





(1,707)

Net sale of investments utilizing customer deposits







12,447





5,169

Other







(551)





(4)

Net cash outflows from investing activities







(103,837)





(2,915)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents







413





(20,010)

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period







510,323





267,684

Unrealized foreign exchange difference on cash and cash equivalents







1,850





(265)

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period







512,586





247,409



SOURCE The Stars Group Inc.

