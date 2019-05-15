The Stars Group Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
May 15, 2019, 06:30 ET
TORONTO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) (TSX: TSGI) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 and provided certain additional highlights and updates. Unless otherwise noted, all dollar ($) amounts are in U.S. dollars.
"During the quarter, we delivered on key components of our 2019 objectives," said Rafi Ashkenazi, The Stars Group's Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to lay the foundations to deliver sustainable long-term growth across the group, we are also now focused on positioning our new FOX Bet brand as a market leader in the U.S."
"We continued to see growth in most markets in our International segment on a constant currency basis during the quarter, despite challenging operational conditions, the cessation of operations in certain markets and foreign exchange headwinds having a significant impact on our reported results as compared to the first quarter in 2018. Our United Kingdom segment continues to exceed our expectations operationally with record levels of new depositing customers, and an acceleration of growth in QAUs, Stakes and gaming revenue, although this performance was masked in the reported results by a record low Betting Net Win Margin of 5%. In Australia, we are pleased with our performance and continue to build our platform for market share gains," said Mr. Ashkenazi.
"Underlying trends were similar in April and into May across the three segments, but with a significantly higher Betting Net Win Margin in the United Kingdom segment that is above its historical average of 9%. As we look at the remainder of 2019, we see opportunities for improved revenue growth, with a deep pipeline of new products, content and offers, leveraging our talent and skills across segments. Our leading positions in attractive markets, strong brands, technology and operating expertise have been bolstered by the new partnership with FOX Sports and positions us well for long-term growth," concluded Mr. Ashkenazi.
First Quarter 2019 Summary
Consolidated
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
In thousands of U.S. Dollars
(except percentages and per share amounts)
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Total revenue
|
580,384
|
392,891
|
47.7%
|
Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
417,748
|
312,627
|
33.6%
|
Operating income
|
61,537
|
113,867
|
(46.0%)
|
Net earnings
|
27,658
|
74,361
|
(62.8%)
|
Adjusted Net Earnings¹
|
105,600
|
138,762
|
(23.9%)
|
Adjusted EBITDA¹
|
195,355
|
175,022
|
11.6%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin¹
|
33.7%
|
44.5%
|
(24.4%)
|
Diluted earnings per Common Share ($/Share)
|
0.10
|
0.36
|
(71.6%)
|
Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share ($/Share)¹
|
0.38
|
0.67
|
(42.8%)
|
Net cash inflows from operating activities
|
110,385
|
132,069
|
(16.4%)
|
Free Cash Flow¹
|
(37,513)
|
82,259
|
(145.6%)
|
As at
|
March 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
% Change
|
Long-term debt - principal
|
5,439,072
|
5,566,075
|
(2.3%)
|
Long-term debt - carrying value
|
5,323,705
|
5,446,958
|
(2.3%)
|
Cash - operational
|
266,513
|
392,853
|
(32.2%)
|
|
1 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".
- Revenue – Revenue for the quarter increased primarily as a result of the contribution of revenue from Sky Betting & Gaming and BetEasy, as described below.
- U.S. Sports Betting – On May 8, 2019, The Stars Group and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX), announced plans to launch FOX Bet, the first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States. In addition to the commercial agreement of up to 25 years and associated product launches, exclusive trademark, advertising and editorial integration rights and licenses, Fox Corporation also acquired 14,352,331 newly issued common shares in The Stars Group, representing 4.99% of The Stars Group's issued and outstanding common shares, at a price of $16.4408 per share, for aggregate proceeds of approximately $236 million. Prior to the tenth anniversary of the commercial agreement, and subject to certain conditions and applicable gaming regulatory approvals, FOX Sports has the right to acquire up to a 50% equity stake in The Stars Group's U.S. business.
- Debt and Cash – During the quarter, The Stars Group prepaid $100 million outstanding on its USD first lien term loan, ending the quarter with approximately $267 million in operational cash and $5.3 billion in of debt on its balance sheet, resulting in Net Debt of $5.1 billion. Following the end of the quarter, The Stars Group prepaid an additional $250 million outstanding on its first lien term loans using a combination of the proceeds from the issuance of common shares to Fox and cash on its balance sheet, which would have brought its Net Debt to below $4.9 billion.
International
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Stakes
|
275,259
|
222,985
|
23.4%
|
Betting Net Win Margin (%)
|
7.3%
|
7.5%
|
(2.7)%
|
Revenue
|
Poker
|
214,149
|
245,870
|
(12.9)%
|
Poker Constant Currency Revenue
|
234,856
|
245,870
|
(4.5)%
|
Gaming
|
98,908
|
106,710
|
(7.3)%
|
Gaming Constant Currency Revenue
|
108,112
|
106,710
|
1.3%
|
Betting
|
20,049
|
16,686
|
20.2%
|
Betting Constant Currency Revenue
|
21,905
|
16,686
|
31.3%
|
Other
|
7,507
|
12,500
|
(39.9%)
|
Other Constant Currency Revenue
|
8,173
|
12,500
|
(34.6%)
|
Total revenue
|
340,613
|
381,766
|
(10.8%)
|
Constant Currency Revenue
|
373,046
|
381,766
|
(2.3%)
|
QAUs (millions)
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
(2.9%)
|
QNY ($/QAU)
|
154
|
165
|
(6.7%)
|
Constant Currency Revenue QNY
|
169
|
165
|
2.7%
|
Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
260,442
|
304,846
|
(14.6%)
|
Gross profit margin (%)
|
76.5%
|
79.9%
|
(4.2%)
|
General and administrative
|
98,975
|
105,220
|
(5.9%)
|
Sales and marketing2
|
40,282
|
44,969
|
(10.4%)
|
Research and development
|
6,602
|
7,819
|
(15.6%)
|
Operating income
|
114,583
|
146,838
|
(22.0%)
|
Adjusted EBITDA¹
|
159,340
|
186,407
|
(14.5%)
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)¹
|
46.8%
|
48.8%
|
(4.2%)
|
Net Deposits (millions)
|
317
|
353
|
(10.2%)
|
|
1 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".
|
2 Sales and marketing includes $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 that the Corporation excluded from its consolidated results as it related to certain non-gaming related transactions with the United Kingdom segment.
- Poker – Poker revenue decreased year-over-year, in-line with expectations, primarily driven by foreign exchange fluctuations. Constant Currency Revenue for Poker declined 5% year-over-year primarily as a result of continued headwinds in certain markets, including reduced deposits by customers as a result of local restrictions on some methods of payment processing and on certain methods of downloading The Stars Group's poker applications, which was partially offset by continued organic growth in most other markets.
- Gaming – Gaming revenue for the quarter decreased primarily as a result of foreign exchange fluctuations. Constant Currency Revenue for Gaming increased 1% year-over-year primarily driven by continued organic growth from product launches such as "Spin of the Day" and the continued rollout of new casino games. This more than offset the impact of the cessation of operations in certain markets in the first quarter, notably Switzerland (gaming and betting) and Slovakia (gaming, betting and poker) and operational challenges in certain markets, including local restrictions on some methods of payment processing.
- Betting - Betting revenue increased 20% year-over-year, despite also facing foreign exchange headwinds (as Constant Currency Revenue for Betting increased 31% year-over-year) and the cessation of operations in certain markets as noted above. The growth was primarily the result of an increase in Stakes and customer engagement, driven by new markets and certain product launches, including "Request-A-Bet", leveraging the strength of the equivalent innovative Sky Bet product. Betting Net Win Margin was relatively flat year-over-year.
- Customers – QAUs decreased primarily due to reduced activity in certain markets and the closure of certain markets, each as noted above.
United Kingdom
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
Stakes
|
1,504,972
|
—
|
—
|
Betting Net Win Margin (%)
|
5.0%
|
—
|
—
|
Revenue
|
Poker
|
3,290
|
—
|
—
|
Gaming
|
90,303
|
—
|
—
|
Betting
|
74,497
|
—
|
—
|
Other2
|
11,007
|
—
|
—
|
Total revenue
|
179,097
|
—
|
—
|
QAUs (millions)
|
2.1
|
—
|
—
|
QNY ($/QAU)
|
78
|
—
|
—
|
Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
121,525
|
—
|
—
|
Gross profit margin (%)
|
67.9%
|
—
|
—
|
General and administrative
|
108,587
|
—
|
—
|
Sales and marketing
|
34,594
|
—
|
—
|
Research and development
|
4,336
|
—
|
—
|
Operating loss
|
(25,992)
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA¹
|
42,219
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)¹
|
23.6%
|
—
|
—
|
|
1
|
Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".
|
2
|
Other revenue includes $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, that the Corporation excluded from its consolidated results as it related to certain non-gaming related transactions with the International segment.
- Revenue – Revenue for the quarter was negatively impacted by a record low Betting Net Win Margin due to a combination of operator-unfavorable sporting results and planned investment in promotional activity, primarily relating to the Cheltenham Festival, one of the U.K.'s most popular horse racing events. The promotional activity was particularly successful and contributed to the growth in QAUs and Stakes as noted below, accelerating the underlying performance of the segment during the quarter which, despite the short-term impact to Betting Net Win Margin and revenues, The Stars Group expects will support its expectations for the United Kingdom segment for the remainder of the year and into the medium-term.
- Customers – Growth in QAUs and Stakes were very strong for the quarter primarily driven by Sky Bet as a result of the successful promotional activity noted above and continued product improvements. QAUs also benefited from the continued roll-out of personalized promotions and new and exclusive Gaming content across the Sky Betting & Gaming brands, including the launch of Sky Vegas Creations, which emphasizes exclusive gaming content.
Australia
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)
|
2019
|
2018 1
|
% Change
|
Stakes
|
754,326
|
157,457
|
379%
|
Betting Net Win Margin (%)
|
8.1%
|
7.1%
|
15%
|
Revenue
|
Betting
|
61,120
|
11,125
|
449%
|
Other
|
1,054
|
Total revenue
|
62,174
|
11,125
|
458.9%
|
QAUs (millions)
|
0.21
|
—
|
—
|
QNY ($/QAU)
|
285
|
—
|
—
|
Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
37,281
|
7,636
|
388.2%
|
Gross profit margin (%)
|
60.0%
|
68.6%
|
(12.6%)
|
General and administrative
|
26,082
|
4,337
|
501.4%
|
Sales and marketing
|
10,764
|
4,211
|
155.6%
|
Research and development
|
1,573
|
216
|
628.2%
|
Operating loss
|
(1,138)
|
(1,128)
|
0.9%
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2
|
8,630
|
(846)
|
(1120.1%)
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 2
|
13.9%
|
(7.6%)
|
(282.5%)
|
|
1
|
The acquisition of 62% of BetEasy occurred on February 27, 2018 with the acquisition of a further 18% of BetEasy and BetEasy's acquisition of the William Hill Australia business occurring subsequent to the first quarter of 2018.
|
2
|
Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".
- Revenue – Revenue for the quarter was marginally impacted by a lower Betting Net Win Margin as compared to the historical long-term average of approximately 8.5% primarily due to a combination of operator-unfavorable sports results as well as promotional spend as BetEasy maintained its position as one of the market leaders in Australia.
- Customers – The successful migration of William Hill Australia customers to the rebranded BetEasy platform last year continued to drive growth in QAUs through further reactivation of customers with over 90% of the William Hill Australia customers subsequently becoming active on the BetEasy platform. The focus on improving the customer experience also continued, with the launch of MyRewards toward the end of the quarter, which allows for targeted, personalized promotions.
For additional information regarding The Stars Group's reporting segments and major lines of operations, please see The Stars Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (the "Q1 2019 Financial Statements"), including note 5 therein, and management's discussion and analysis thereon (the "Q1 2019 MD&A").
Consolidated Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Additional Information
The Stars Group's Q1 2019 Financial Statements, Q1 2019 MD&A, and additional information relating to The Stars Group and its business, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, Edgar at www.sec.gov and The Stars Group's website at www.starsgroup.com. The financial information presented in this news releases was derived from the 2018 Annual Financial Statements.
In addition to press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts, The Stars Group intends to use its investor relations page on its website as a means of disclosing material information to its investors and others and for complying with its disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors and others should monitor the website in addition to following The Stars Group's press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts. This list may be updated from time to time.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
The Stars Group will host a conference call today, May 15, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter 2019 and related matters, and provide additional detail with respect to the information in this news release, its webcast presentation, and related Q1 2019 filings. To access via tele-conference, please dial +1-877-451-6152 or +1-201-389-0879 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. The playback will be made available two hours after the event at +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671. The Conference ID number is 13690431. To access the webcast please use the following link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134412.
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures
The tables below present reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share to net earnings, which is the nearest IFRS measure. For additional information, see "Reconciliations" in the Q1 2019 MD&A.
|
Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
|
In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except per share amounts)
|
International
|
United
|
Australia
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
114,583
|
(25,992)
|
(1,138)
|
(59,795)
|
27,658
|
Income tax recovery
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
13,098
|
13,098
|
Net financing charges
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(46,977)
|
(46,977)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
114,583
|
(25,992)
|
(1,138)
|
(25,916)
|
61,537
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
37,979
|
61,671
|
9,442
|
202
|
109,294
|
Add (deduct) the impact of the following:
|
Stock-based compensation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,736
|
2,736
|
Gains from investments
|
(67)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(67)
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
12
|
142
|
—
|
—
|
154
|
Other costs
|
6,833
|
6,398
|
326
|
8,144
|
21,701
|
Total adjusting items
|
6,778
|
6,540
|
326
|
10,880
|
24,524
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
159,340
|
42,219
|
8,630
|
(14,834)
|
195,355
|
Quarter Ended March 31, 2018
|
In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except per share amounts)
|
International
|
United
|
Australia
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
146,838
|
—
|
(1,128)
|
(71,349)
|
74,361
|
Income tax expense
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,155)
|
(1,155)
|
Net financing charges
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(38,351)
|
(38,351)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
146,838
|
—
|
(1,128)
|
(31,843)
|
113,867
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
37,969
|
—
|
1,280
|
9
|
39,258
|
Add (deduct) the impact of the following:
|
Acquisition-related costs and deal contingent forwards
|
—
|
—
|
15,191
|
15,191
|
Stock-based compensation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,383
|
2,383
|
Loss (gain) from investments
|
517
|
—
|
(5)
|
—
|
512
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
115
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
115
|
Other costs (income)
|
968
|
—
|
(993)
|
3,721
|
3,696
|
Total adjusting items
|
1,600
|
—
|
(998)
|
21,295
|
21,897
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
186,407
|
—
|
(846)
|
(10,539)
|
175,022
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except per share amounts)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net earnings
|
27,658
|
74,361
|
Income tax (recovery) expense
|
(13,098)
|
1,155
|
Net earnings before tax
|
14,560
|
75,516
|
Add (deduct) the impact of the following:
|
Interest accretion
|
8,269
|
12,051
|
Re-measurement of contingent consideration
|
(9,378)
|
—
|
Re-measurement of embedded derivative
|
(22,600)
|
—
|
Unrealized foreign exchange loss on financial instruments
|
1,632
|
—
|
Ineffectiveness on cash flow hedges
|
1,856
|
—
|
Acquisition-related costs and deal contingent forwards
|
—
|
15,191
|
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
89,955
|
31,376
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,736
|
2,383
|
Loss from investments
|
(67)
|
512
|
Impairment of intangibles assets
|
154
|
115
|
Other costs
|
21,701
|
3,696
|
Adjust for income tax expense
|
(3,218)
|
(2,078)
|
Adjusted Net Earnings
|
105,600
|
138,762
|
Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to
|
Shareholders of The Stars Group Inc.
|
104,826
|
140,232
|
Non-controlling interest
|
774
|
(1,470)
|
Diluted Shares
|
273,946,225
|
209,495,673
|
Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share
|
0.38
|
0.67
The table below presents certain items comprising "Other costs" in the reconciliation tables above:
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
In thousands of U.S. Dollars
|
Integration costs of acquired businesses
|
8,023
|
—
|
Financial expenses (income)
|
1,030
|
(2,281)
|
Restructuring expenses
|
3,909
|
632
|
AMF and other investigation professional fees
|
2,709
|
1,784
|
Lobbying (US and Non-US) and other legal expenses
|
3,272
|
2,993
|
Professional fees in connection with non-core activities
|
1,820
|
451
|
Retention bonuses
|
—
|
117
|
Other
|
938
|
—
|
Other costs
|
21,701
|
3,696
The table below presents a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash flows from operating activities, which is the nearest IFRS measure:
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
In thousands of U.S. Dollars
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net cash inflows from operating activities
|
110,385
|
132,069
|
Customer deposit liability movement
|
(15,341)
|
189
|
95,044
|
132,258
|
Capital Expenditure:
|
Additions to deferred development costs
|
(20,146)
|
(6,431)
|
Additions to property and equipment
|
(4,047)
|
(3,585)
|
Additions to intangible assets
|
(4,534)
|
(2,427)
|
Interest paid
|
(91,761)
|
(31,488)
|
Debt servicing cash flows (excluding voluntary prepayments)
|
(12,069)
|
(6,068)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
(37,513)
|
82,259
The table below presents a reconciliation of Net Debt:
|
In thousands of U.S. Dollars
|
As at March 31, 2019
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
131,750
|
Long-term debt
|
5,191,955
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents - operational
|
266,513
|
Net Debt
|
5,057,192
About The Stars Group
The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerS