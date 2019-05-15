The Stars Group Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

The Stars Group Inc.

May 15, 2019, 06:30 ET

TORONTO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) (TSX: TSGI) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 and provided certain additional highlights and updates. Unless otherwise noted, all dollar ($) amounts are in U.S. dollars.

"During the quarter, we delivered on key components of our 2019 objectives," said Rafi Ashkenazi, The Stars Group's Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to lay the foundations to deliver sustainable long-term growth across the group, we are also now focused on positioning our new FOX Bet brand as a market leader in the U.S."

"We continued to see growth in most markets in our International segment on a constant currency basis during the quarter, despite challenging operational conditions, the cessation of operations in certain markets and foreign exchange headwinds having a significant impact on our reported results as compared to the first quarter in 2018. Our United Kingdom segment continues to exceed our expectations operationally with record levels of new depositing customers, and an acceleration of growth in QAUs, Stakes and gaming revenue, although this performance was masked in the reported results by a record low Betting Net Win Margin of 5%. In Australia, we are pleased with our performance and continue to build our platform for market share gains," said Mr. Ashkenazi.

"Underlying trends were similar in April and into May across the three segments, but with a significantly higher Betting Net Win Margin in the United Kingdom segment that is above its historical average of 9%. As we look at the remainder of 2019, we see opportunities for improved revenue growth, with a deep pipeline of new products, content and offers, leveraging our talent and skills across segments. Our leading positions in attractive markets, strong brands, technology and operating expertise have been bolstered by the new partnership with FOX Sports and positions us well for long-term growth," concluded Mr. Ashkenazi.

First Quarter 2019 Summary

Consolidated

Three Months Ended March 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

(except percentages and per share amounts)

2019

2018


% Change

Total revenue


580,384


392,891


47.7%

Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)


417,748


312,627


33.6%

Operating income


61,537


113,867


(46.0%)

Net earnings


27,658


74,361


(62.8%)

Adjusted Net Earnings¹


105,600


138,762


(23.9%)

Adjusted EBITDA¹


195,355


175,022


11.6%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin¹


33.7%


44.5%


(24.4%)

Diluted earnings per Common Share ($/Share)


0.10


0.36


(71.6%)

Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share ($/Share)¹


0.38


0.67


(42.8%)













Net cash inflows from operating activities


110,385


132,069


(16.4%)

Free Cash Flow¹


(37,513)


82,259


(145.6%)













As at

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018


% Change

Long-term debt - principal


5,439,072


5,566,075


(2.3%)

Long-term debt - carrying value


5,323,705


5,446,958


(2.3%)

Cash - operational


266,513


392,853


(32.2%)

_____________________________

1 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

  • Revenue – Revenue for the quarter increased primarily as a result of the contribution of revenue from Sky Betting & Gaming and BetEasy, as described below.  

  • U.S. Sports Betting – On May 8, 2019, The Stars Group and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX), announced plans to launch FOX Bet, the first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States. In addition to the commercial agreement of up to 25 years and associated product launches, exclusive trademark, advertising and editorial integration rights and licenses, Fox Corporation also acquired 14,352,331 newly issued common shares in The Stars Group, representing 4.99% of The Stars Group's issued and outstanding common shares, at a price of $16.4408 per share, for aggregate proceeds of approximately $236 million. Prior to the tenth anniversary of the commercial agreement, and subject to certain conditions and applicable gaming regulatory approvals, FOX Sports has the right to acquire up to a 50% equity stake in The Stars Group's U.S. business.

  • Debt and Cash – During the quarter, The Stars Group prepaid $100 million outstanding on its USD first lien term loan, ending the quarter with approximately $267 million in operational cash and $5.3 billion in of debt on its balance sheet, resulting in Net Debt of $5.1 billion. Following the end of the quarter, The Stars Group prepaid an additional $250 million outstanding on its first lien term loans using a combination of the proceeds from the issuance of common shares to Fox and cash on its balance sheet, which would have brought its Net Debt to below $4.9 billion.

International

Three Months Ended March 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)

2019

2018

% Change

Stakes

275,259


222,985


23.4%

Betting Net Win Margin (%)

7.3%


7.5%


(2.7)%













Revenue











Poker

214,149


245,870


(12.9)%

   Poker Constant Currency Revenue

234,856


245,870


(4.5)%

Gaming

98,908


106,710


(7.3)%

   Gaming Constant Currency Revenue

108,112


106,710


1.3%

Betting

20,049


16,686


20.2%

   Betting Constant Currency Revenue

21,905


16,686


31.3%

Other

7,507


12,500


(39.9%)

   Other Constant Currency Revenue

8,173


12,500


(34.6%)

Total revenue

340,613


381,766


(10.8%)

      Constant Currency Revenue

373,046


381,766


(2.3%)













QAUs (millions)

2.2


2.2


(2.9%)

QNY ($/QAU)

154


165


(6.7%)

Constant Currency Revenue QNY

169


165


2.7%













Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

260,442


304,846


(14.6%)

Gross profit margin (%)

76.5%


79.9%


(4.2%)













General and administrative

98,975


105,220


(5.9%)

Sales and marketing2

40,282


44,969


(10.4%)

Research and development

6,602


7,819


(15.6%)

Operating income

114,583


146,838


(22.0%)













Adjusted EBITDA¹

159,340


186,407


(14.5%)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)¹

46.8%


48.8%


(4.2%)













Net Deposits (millions)

317


353


(10.2%)

____________________________

1 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

2 Sales and marketing includes $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 that the Corporation excluded from its consolidated results as it related to certain non-gaming related transactions with the United Kingdom segment.

  • Poker – Poker revenue decreased year-over-year, in-line with expectations, primarily driven by foreign exchange fluctuations. Constant Currency Revenue for Poker declined 5% year-over-year primarily as a result of continued headwinds in certain markets, including reduced deposits by customers as a result of local restrictions on some methods of payment processing and on certain methods of downloading The Stars Group's poker applications, which was partially offset by continued organic growth in most other markets. 

  • Gaming – Gaming revenue for the quarter decreased primarily as a result of foreign exchange fluctuations. Constant Currency Revenue for Gaming increased 1% year-over-year primarily driven by continued organic growth from product launches such as "Spin of the Day" and the continued rollout of new casino games. This more than offset the impact of the cessation of operations in certain markets in the first quarter, notably Switzerland (gaming and betting) and Slovakia (gaming, betting and poker) and operational challenges in certain markets, including local restrictions on some methods of payment processing.

  • Betting - Betting revenue increased 20% year-over-year, despite also facing foreign exchange headwinds (as Constant Currency Revenue for Betting increased 31% year-over-year) and the cessation of operations in certain markets as noted above. The growth was primarily the result of an increase in Stakes and customer engagement, driven by new markets and certain product launches, including "Request-A-Bet", leveraging the strength of the equivalent innovative Sky Bet product. Betting Net Win Margin was relatively flat year-over-year.

  • Customers – QAUs decreased primarily due to reduced activity in certain markets and the closure of certain markets, each as noted above.  

United Kingdom

Three Months Ended March 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)

2019

2018

% Change

Stakes

1,504,972






Betting Net Win Margin (%)

5.0%



















Revenue











Poker

3,290






Gaming

90,303






Betting

74,497






Other2

11,007






Total revenue

179,097



















QAUs (millions)

2.1






QNY ($/QAU)

78



















Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

121,525






Gross profit margin (%)

67.9%



















General and administrative

108,587






Sales and marketing



34,594






Research and development

4,336






Operating loss

(25,992)



















Adjusted EBITDA¹

42,219






Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)¹

23.6%






____________________________

1

Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

2

Other revenue includes $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, that the Corporation excluded from its consolidated results as it related to certain non-gaming related transactions with the International segment.
  • Revenue – Revenue for the quarter was negatively impacted by a record low Betting Net Win Margin due to a combination of operator-unfavorable sporting results and planned investment in promotional activity, primarily relating to the Cheltenham Festival, one of the U.K.'s most popular horse racing events. The promotional activity was particularly successful and contributed to the growth in QAUs and Stakes as noted below, accelerating the underlying performance of the segment during the quarter which, despite the short-term impact to Betting Net Win Margin and revenues, The Stars Group expects will support its expectations for the United Kingdom segment for the remainder of the year and into the medium-term.

  • Customers – Growth in QAUs and Stakes were very strong for the quarter primarily driven by Sky Bet as a result of the successful promotional activity noted above and continued product improvements. QAUs also benefited from the continued roll-out of personalized promotions and new and exclusive Gaming content across the Sky Betting & Gaming brands, including the launch of Sky Vegas Creations, which emphasizes exclusive gaming content. 

Australia

Three Months Ended March 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)

2019

2018 1

% Change

Stakes

754,326


157,457


379%

Betting Net Win Margin (%)

8.1%


7.1%


15%













Revenue











Betting

61,120


11,125


449%

Other

1,054








Total revenue

62,174


11,125


458.9%













QAUs (millions)

0.21






QNY ($/QAU)

285



















Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

37,281


7,636


388.2%

Gross profit margin (%)

60.0%


68.6%


(12.6%)













General and administrative

26,082


4,337


501.4%

Sales and marketing

10,764


4,211


155.6%

Research and development

1,573


216


628.2%

Operating loss

(1,138)


(1,128)


0.9%













Adjusted EBITDA 2

8,630


(846)


(1120.1%)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 2

13.9%


(7.6%)


(282.5%)

_____________________________

1

The acquisition of 62% of BetEasy occurred on February 27, 2018 with the acquisition of a further 18% of BetEasy and BetEasy's acquisition of the William Hill Australia business occurring subsequent to the first quarter of 2018. 

2

Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

  • Revenue – Revenue for the quarter was marginally impacted by a lower Betting Net Win Margin as compared to the historical long-term average of approximately 8.5% primarily due to a combination of operator-unfavorable sports results as well as promotional spend as BetEasy maintained its position as one of the market leaders in Australia.

  • Customers – The successful migration of William Hill Australia customers to the rebranded BetEasy platform last year continued to drive growth in QAUs through further reactivation of customers with over 90% of the William Hill Australia customers subsequently becoming active on the BetEasy platform. The focus on improving the customer experience also continued, with the launch of MyRewards toward the end of the quarter, which allows for targeted, personalized promotions.

For additional information regarding The Stars Group's reporting segments and major lines of operations, please see The Stars Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (the "Q1 2019 Financial Statements"), including note 5 therein, and management's discussion and analysis thereon (the "Q1 2019 MD&A").

Consolidated Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Additional Information

The Stars Group's Q1 2019 Financial Statements, Q1 2019 MD&A, and additional information relating to The Stars Group and its business, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, Edgar at www.sec.gov and The Stars Group's website at www.starsgroup.com. The financial information presented in this news releases was derived from the 2018 Annual Financial Statements.

In addition to press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts, The Stars Group intends to use its investor relations page on its website as a means of disclosing material information to its investors and others and for complying with its disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors and others should monitor the website in addition to following The Stars Group's press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts. This list may be updated from time to time.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Stars Group will host a conference call today, May 15, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter 2019 and related matters, and provide additional detail with respect to the information in this news release, its webcast presentation, and related Q1 2019 filings. To access via tele-conference, please dial +1-877-451-6152 or +1-201-389-0879 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. The playback will be made available two hours after the event at +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671. The Conference ID number is 13690431. To access the webcast please use the following link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134412.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures

The tables below present reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share to net earnings, which is the nearest IFRS measure. For additional information, see "Reconciliations" in the Q1 2019 MD&A.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except per share amounts)

International


United
Kingdom


Australia


Corporate


Consolidated

Net earnings (loss)

114,583


(25,992)


(1,138)


(59,795)


27,658





















Income tax recovery










13,098


13,098

Net financing charges










(46,977)


(46,977)





















Operating income (loss)

114,583


(25,992)


(1,138)


(25,916)


61,537





















Depreciation and amortization

37,979


61,671


9,442


202


109,294

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:



















Stock-based compensation










2,736


2,736

Gains from investments

(67)











(67)

Impairment of intangible assets

12


142








154

Other costs



6,833


6,398


326


8,144


21,701

Total adjusting items

6,778


6,540


326


10,880


24,524





















Adjusted EBITDA

159,340


42,219


8,630


(14,834)


195,355
























Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except per share amounts)

International


United
Kingdom


Australia


Corporate


Consolidated

Net earnings (loss)

146,838





(1,128)


(71,349)


74,361





















Income tax expense










(1,155)


(1,155)

Net financing charges










(38,351)


(38,351)





















Operating income (loss)

146,838





(1,128)


(31,843)


113,867





















Depreciation and amortization

37,969





1,280


9


39,258

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:



















Acquisition-related costs and deal contingent forwards











15,191


15,191

Stock-based compensation










2,383


2,383

Loss (gain) from investments

517





(5)





512

Impairment of intangible assets

115











115

Other costs (income)

968





(993)


3,721


3,696

Total adjusting items

1,600





(998)


21,295


21,897





















Adjusted EBITDA

186,407





(846)


(10,539)


175,022


Three Months Ended March 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except per share amounts)

2019

2018

Net earnings

27,658


74,361

Income tax (recovery) expense

(13,098)


1,155

Net earnings before tax

14,560


75,516

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:







Interest accretion

8,269


12,051

Re-measurement of contingent consideration

(9,378)



Re-measurement of embedded derivative

(22,600)



Unrealized foreign exchange loss on financial instruments
associated with financing activities

1,632



Ineffectiveness on cash flow hedges

1,856



Acquisition-related costs and deal contingent forwards




15,191

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

89,955


31,376

Stock-based compensation

2,736


2,383

Loss from investments

(67)


512

Impairment of intangibles assets

154


115

Other costs

21,701


3,696

Adjust for income tax expense

(3,218)


(2,078)

Adjusted Net Earnings

105,600


138,762

Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to







Shareholders of The Stars Group Inc.

104,826


140,232

Non-controlling interest

774


(1,470)









Diluted Shares

273,946,225


209,495,673

Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share

0.38


0.67









The table below presents certain items comprising "Other costs" in the reconciliation tables above:

Quarter Ended March 31,


2019

2018

In thousands of U.S. Dollars







Integration costs of acquired businesses

8,023



Financial expenses (income)

1,030


(2,281)

Restructuring expenses

3,909


632

AMF and other investigation professional fees

2,709


1,784

Lobbying (US and Non-US) and other legal expenses

3,272


2,993

Professional fees in connection with non-core activities

1,820


451

Retention bonuses




117

Other

938



Other costs

21,701


3,696

The table below presents a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash flows from operating activities, which is the nearest IFRS measure:

Quarter Ended March 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

2019

2018

Net cash inflows from operating activities

110,385


132,069

Customer deposit liability movement

(15,341)


189


95,044


132,258

Capital Expenditure:






Additions to deferred development costs

(20,146)


(6,431)

Additions to property and equipment

(4,047)


(3,585)

Additions to intangible assets

(4,534)


(2,427)

Interest paid

(91,761)


(31,488)

Debt servicing cash flows (excluding voluntary prepayments)

(12,069)


(6,068)

Free Cash Flow

(37,513)


82,259

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net Debt:


In thousands of U.S. Dollars

As at March 31, 2019

Current portion of long-term debt

131,750

Long-term debt

5,191,955

Less: Cash and cash equivalents - operational

266,513

Net Debt

5,057,192

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerS