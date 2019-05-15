The Stars Group Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

TORONTO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) (TSX: TSGI) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 and provided certain additional highlights and updates. Unless otherwise noted, all dollar ($) amounts are in U.S. dollars.

"During the quarter, we delivered on key components of our 2019 objectives," said Rafi Ashkenazi, The Stars Group's Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to lay the foundations to deliver sustainable long-term growth across the group, we are also now focused on positioning our new FOX Bet brand as a market leader in the U.S."

"We continued to see growth in most markets in our International segment on a constant currency basis during the quarter, despite challenging operational conditions, the cessation of operations in certain markets and foreign exchange headwinds having a significant impact on our reported results as compared to the first quarter in 2018. Our United Kingdom segment continues to exceed our expectations operationally with record levels of new depositing customers, and an acceleration of growth in QAUs, Stakes and gaming revenue, although this performance was masked in the reported results by a record low Betting Net Win Margin of 5%. In Australia, we are pleased with our performance and continue to build our platform for market share gains," said Mr. Ashkenazi.

"Underlying trends were similar in April and into May across the three segments, but with a significantly higher Betting Net Win Margin in the United Kingdom segment that is above its historical average of 9%. As we look at the remainder of 2019, we see opportunities for improved revenue growth, with a deep pipeline of new products, content and offers, leveraging our talent and skills across segments. Our leading positions in attractive markets, strong brands, technology and operating expertise have been bolstered by the new partnership with FOX Sports and positions us well for long-term growth," concluded Mr. Ashkenazi.

First Quarter 2019 Summary

Consolidated







Three Months Ended March 31, In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except percentages and per share amounts)



2019



2018





% Change Total revenue





580,384





392,891





47.7% Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)





417,748





312,627





33.6% Operating income





61,537





113,867





(46.0%) Net earnings





27,658





74,361





(62.8%) Adjusted Net Earnings¹





105,600





138,762





(23.9%) Adjusted EBITDA¹





195,355





175,022





11.6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin¹





33.7%





44.5%





(24.4%) Diluted earnings per Common Share ($/Share)





0.10





0.36





(71.6%) Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share ($/Share)¹





0.38





0.67





(42.8%)

























Net cash inflows from operating activities





110,385





132,069





(16.4%) Free Cash Flow¹





(37,513)





82,259





(145.6%)

























As at



March 31, 2019



December 31, 2018





% Change Long-term debt - principal





5,439,072





5,566,075





(2.3%) Long-term debt - carrying value





5,323,705





5,446,958





(2.3%) Cash - operational





266,513





392,853





(32.2%)

_____________________________ 1 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

Revenue – Revenue for the quarter increased primarily as a result of the contribution of revenue from Sky Betting & Gaming and BetEasy, as described below.





Revenue for the quarter increased primarily as a result of the contribution of revenue from Sky Betting & Gaming and BetEasy, as described below. U.S. Sports Betting – On May 8, 2019 , The Stars Group and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX), announced plans to launch FOX Bet, the first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States . In addition to the commercial agreement of up to 25 years and associated product launches, exclusive trademark, advertising and editorial integration rights and licenses, Fox Corporation also acquired 14,352,331 newly issued common shares in The Stars Group, representing 4.99% of The Stars Group's issued and outstanding common shares, at a price of $16.4408 per share, for aggregate proceeds of approximately $236 million . Prior to the tenth anniversary of the commercial agreement, and subject to certain conditions and applicable gaming regulatory approvals, FOX Sports has the right to acquire up to a 50% equity stake in The Stars Group's U.S. business.





On , The Stars Group and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX), announced plans to launch FOX Bet, the first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in . In addition to the commercial agreement of up to 25 years and associated product launches, exclusive trademark, advertising and editorial integration rights and licenses, Fox Corporation also acquired 14,352,331 newly issued common shares in The Stars Group, representing 4.99% of The Stars Group's issued and outstanding common shares, at a price of per share, for aggregate proceeds of approximately . Prior to the tenth anniversary of the commercial agreement, and subject to certain conditions and applicable gaming regulatory approvals, FOX Sports has the right to acquire up to a 50% equity stake in The Stars Group's U.S. business. Debt and Cash – During the quarter, The Stars Group prepaid $100 million outstanding on its USD first lien term loan, ending the quarter with approximately $267 million in operational cash and $5.3 billion in of debt on its balance sheet, resulting in Net Debt of $5.1 billion . Following the end of the quarter, The Stars Group prepaid an additional $250 million outstanding on its first lien term loans using a combination of the proceeds from the issuance of common shares to Fox and cash on its balance sheet, which would have brought its Net Debt to below $4.9 billion .

International





Three Months Ended March 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)

2019



2018



% Change

Stakes



275,259





222,985





23.4%

Betting Net Win Margin (%)



7.3%





7.5%





(2.7)%



























Revenue























Poker



214,149





245,870





(12.9)%

Poker Constant Currency Revenue



234,856





245,870





(4.5)%

Gaming



98,908





106,710





(7.3)%

Gaming Constant Currency Revenue



108,112





106,710





1.3%

Betting



20,049





16,686





20.2%

Betting Constant Currency Revenue



21,905





16,686





31.3%

Other



7,507





12,500





(39.9%)

Other Constant Currency Revenue



8,173





12,500





(34.6%)

Total revenue



340,613





381,766





(10.8%)

Constant Currency Revenue



373,046





381,766





(2.3%)



























QAUs (millions)



2.2





2.2





(2.9%)

QNY ($/QAU)



154





165





(6.7%)

Constant Currency Revenue QNY



169





165





2.7%



























Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)



260,442





304,846





(14.6%)

Gross profit margin (%)



76.5%





79.9%





(4.2%)



























General and administrative



98,975





105,220





(5.9%)

Sales and marketing2



40,282





44,969





(10.4%)

Research and development



6,602





7,819





(15.6%)

Operating income



114,583





146,838





(22.0%)



























Adjusted EBITDA¹



159,340





186,407





(14.5%)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)¹



46.8%





48.8%





(4.2%)



























Net Deposits (millions)



317





353





(10.2%)



____________________________ 1 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures". 2 Sales and marketing includes $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 that the Corporation excluded from its consolidated results as it related to certain non-gaming related transactions with the United Kingdom segment.

Poker – Poker revenue decreased year-over-year, in-line with expectations, primarily driven by foreign exchange fluctuations. Constant Currency Revenue for Poker declined 5% year-over-year primarily as a result of continued headwinds in certain markets, including reduced deposits by customers as a result of local restrictions on some methods of payment processing and on certain methods of downloading The Stars Group's poker applications, which was partially offset by continued organic growth in most other markets.





– Poker revenue decreased year-over-year, in-line with expectations, primarily driven by foreign exchange fluctuations. Constant Currency Revenue for Poker declined 5% year-over-year primarily as a result of continued headwinds in certain markets, including reduced deposits by customers as a result of local restrictions on some methods of payment processing and on certain methods of downloading The Stars Group's poker applications, which was partially offset by continued organic growth in most other markets. Gaming – Gaming revenue for the quarter decreased primarily as a result of foreign exchange fluctuations. Constant Currency Revenue for Gaming increased 1% year-over-year primarily driven by continued organic growth from product launches such as "Spin of the Day" and the continued rollout of new casino games. This more than offset the impact of the cessation of operations in certain markets in the first quarter, notably Switzerland (gaming and betting) and Slovakia (gaming, betting and poker) and operational challenges in certain markets, including local restrictions on some methods of payment processing.





Gaming revenue for the quarter decreased primarily as a result of foreign exchange fluctuations. Constant Currency Revenue for Gaming increased 1% year-over-year primarily driven by continued organic growth from product launches such as "Spin of the Day" and the continued rollout of new casino games. This more than offset the impact of the cessation of operations in certain markets in the first quarter, notably (gaming and betting) and (gaming, betting and poker) and operational challenges in certain markets, including local restrictions on some methods of payment processing. Betting - Betting revenue increased 20% year-over-year, despite also facing foreign exchange headwinds (as Constant Currency Revenue for Betting increased 31% year-over-year) and the cessation of operations in certain markets as noted above. The growth was primarily the result of an increase in Stakes and customer engagement, driven by new markets and certain product launches, including "Request-A-Bet", leveraging the strength of the equivalent innovative Sky Bet product. Betting Net Win Margin was relatively flat year-over-year.





- Betting revenue increased 20% year-over-year, despite also facing foreign exchange headwinds (as Constant Currency Revenue for Betting increased 31% year-over-year) and the cessation of operations in certain markets as noted above. The growth was primarily the result of an increase in Stakes and customer engagement, driven by new markets and certain product launches, including "Request-A-Bet", leveraging the strength of the equivalent innovative Sky Bet product. Betting Net Win Margin was relatively flat year-over-year. Customers – QAUs decreased primarily due to reduced activity in certain markets and the closure of certain markets, each as noted above.

United Kingdom





Three Months Ended March 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)

2019



2018



% Change

Stakes



1,504,972





—





—

Betting Net Win Margin (%)



5.0%





—





—



























Revenue























Poker



3,290





—





—

Gaming



90,303





—





—

Betting



74,497





—





—

Other2



11,007





—





—

Total revenue



179,097





—





—



























QAUs (millions)



2.1





—





—

QNY ($/QAU)



78





—





—



























Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)



121,525





—





—

Gross profit margin (%)



67.9%





—





—



























General and administrative



108,587





—





—

Sales and marketing



34,594





—





—

Research and development



4,336





—





—

Operating loss



(25,992)





—





—



























Adjusted EBITDA¹



42,219





—





—

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)¹



23.6%





—





—



____________________________ 1 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures". 2 Other revenue includes $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, that the Corporation excluded from its consolidated results as it related to certain non-gaming related transactions with the International segment.

Revenue – Revenue for the quarter was negatively impacted by a record low Betting Net Win Margin due to a combination of operator-unfavorable sporting results and planned investment in promotional activity, primarily relating to the Cheltenham Festival, one of the U.K.'s most popular horse racing events. The promotional activity was particularly successful and contributed to the growth in QAUs and Stakes as noted below, accelerating the underlying performance of the segment during the quarter which, despite the short-term impact to Betting Net Win Margin and revenues, The Stars Group expects will support its expectations for the United Kingdom segment for the remainder of the year and into the medium-term.





– Revenue for the quarter was negatively impacted by a record low Betting Net Win Margin due to a combination of operator-unfavorable sporting results and planned investment in promotional activity, primarily relating to the Cheltenham Festival, one of the U.K.'s most popular horse racing events. The promotional activity was particularly successful and contributed to the growth in QAUs and Stakes as noted below, accelerating the underlying performance of the segment during the quarter which, despite the short-term impact to Betting Net Win Margin and revenues, The Stars Group expects will support its expectations for the segment for the remainder of the year and into the medium-term. Customers – Growth in QAUs and Stakes were very strong for the quarter primarily driven by Sky Bet as a result of the successful promotional activity noted above and continued product improvements. QAUs also benefited from the continued roll-out of personalized promotions and new and exclusive Gaming content across the Sky Betting & Gaming brands, including the launch of Sky Vegas Creations, which emphasizes exclusive gaming content.

Australia





Three Months Ended March 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)

2019



2018 1



% Change

Stakes



754,326





157,457





379%

Betting Net Win Margin (%)



8.1%





7.1%





15%



























Revenue























Betting



61,120





11,125





449%

Other



1,054

















Total revenue



62,174





11,125





458.9%



























QAUs (millions)



0.21





—





—

QNY ($/QAU)



285





—





—



























Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)



37,281





7,636





388.2%

Gross profit margin (%)



60.0%





68.6%





(12.6%)



























General and administrative



26,082





4,337





501.4%

Sales and marketing



10,764





4,211





155.6%

Research and development



1,573





216





628.2%

Operating loss



(1,138)





(1,128)





0.9%



























Adjusted EBITDA 2



8,630





(846)





(1120.1%)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 2



13.9%





(7.6%)





(282.5%)



_____________________________ 1 The acquisition of 62% of BetEasy occurred on February 27, 2018 with the acquisition of a further 18% of BetEasy and BetEasy's acquisition of the William Hill Australia business occurring subsequent to the first quarter of 2018. 2 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

Revenue – Revenue for the quarter was marginally impacted by a lower Betting Net Win Margin as compared to the historical long-term average of approximately 8.5% primarily due to a combination of operator-unfavorable sports results as well as promotional spend as BetEasy maintained its position as one of the market leaders in Australia .





– Revenue for the quarter was marginally impacted by a lower Betting Net Win Margin as compared to the historical long-term average of approximately 8.5% primarily due to a combination of operator-unfavorable sports results as well as promotional spend as BetEasy maintained its position as one of the market leaders in . Customers – The successful migration of William Hill Australia customers to the rebranded BetEasy platform last year continued to drive growth in QAUs through further reactivation of customers with over 90% of the William Hill Australia customers subsequently becoming active on the BetEasy platform. The focus on improving the customer experience also continued, with the launch of MyRewards toward the end of the quarter, which allows for targeted, personalized promotions.

For additional information regarding The Stars Group's reporting segments and major lines of operations, please see The Stars Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (the "Q1 2019 Financial Statements"), including note 5 therein, and management's discussion and analysis thereon (the "Q1 2019 MD&A").

Consolidated Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Additional Information

The Stars Group's Q1 2019 Financial Statements, Q1 2019 MD&A, and additional information relating to The Stars Group and its business, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, Edgar at www.sec.gov and The Stars Group's website at www.starsgroup.com. The financial information presented in this news releases was derived from the 2018 Annual Financial Statements.

In addition to press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts, The Stars Group intends to use its investor relations page on its website as a means of disclosing material information to its investors and others and for complying with its disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors and others should monitor the website in addition to following The Stars Group's press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts. This list may be updated from time to time.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures

The tables below present reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share to net earnings, which is the nearest IFRS measure. For additional information, see "Reconciliations" in the Q1 2019 MD&A.







Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except per share amounts)



International





United

Kingdom





Australia





Corporate





Consolidated

Net earnings (loss)



114,583





(25,992)





(1,138)





(59,795)





27,658











































Income tax recovery



—





—





—





13,098





13,098

Net financing charges



—





—





—





(46,977)





(46,977)











































Operating income (loss)



114,583





(25,992)





(1,138)





(25,916)





61,537











































Depreciation and amortization



37,979





61,671





9,442





202





109,294

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:







































Stock-based compensation



—





—





—





2,736





2,736

Gains from investments



(67)





—





—





—





(67)

Impairment of intangible assets



12





142





—





—





154

Other costs



6,833





6,398





326





8,144





21,701

Total adjusting items



6,778





6,540





326





10,880





24,524











































Adjusted EBITDA



159,340





42,219





8,630





(14,834)





195,355

















































Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except per share amounts)



International





United

Kingdom





Australia





Corporate





Consolidated

Net earnings (loss)



146,838





—





(1,128)





(71,349)





74,361











































Income tax expense



—





—





—





(1,155)





(1,155)

Net financing charges



—





—





—





(38,351)





(38,351)











































Operating income (loss)



146,838





—





(1,128)





(31,843)





113,867











































Depreciation and amortization



37,969





—





1,280





9





39,258

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:







































Acquisition-related costs and deal contingent forwards



—













—





15,191





15,191

Stock-based compensation



—





—





—





2,383





2,383

Loss (gain) from investments



517





—





(5)





—





512

Impairment of intangible assets



115





—





—





—





115

Other costs (income)



968





—





(993)





3,721





3,696

Total adjusting items



1,600





—





(998)





21,295





21,897











































Adjusted EBITDA



186,407





—





(846)





(10,539)





175,022







Three Months Ended March 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except per share amounts)

2019



2018

Net earnings



27,658





74,361

Income tax (recovery) expense



(13,098)





1,155

Net earnings before tax



14,560





75,516

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:















Interest accretion



8,269





12,051

Re-measurement of contingent consideration



(9,378)





—

Re-measurement of embedded derivative



(22,600)





—

Unrealized foreign exchange loss on financial instruments

associated with financing activities



1,632





—

Ineffectiveness on cash flow hedges



1,856





—

Acquisition-related costs and deal contingent forwards



—





15,191

Amortization of acquisition intangibles



89,955





31,376

Stock-based compensation



2,736





2,383

Loss from investments



(67)





512

Impairment of intangibles assets



154





115

Other costs



21,701





3,696

Adjust for income tax expense



(3,218)





(2,078)

Adjusted Net Earnings



105,600





138,762

Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to















Shareholders of The Stars Group Inc.



104,826





140,232

Non-controlling interest



774





(1,470)



















Diluted Shares



273,946,225





209,495,673

Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share



0.38





0.67





















The table below presents certain items comprising "Other costs" in the reconciliation tables above:





Quarter Ended March 31,





2019



2018

In thousands of U.S. Dollars















Integration costs of acquired businesses



8,023





—

Financial expenses (income)



1,030





(2,281)

Restructuring expenses



3,909





632

AMF and other investigation professional fees



2,709





1,784

Lobbying (US and Non-US) and other legal expenses



3,272





2,993

Professional fees in connection with non-core activities



1,820





451

Retention bonuses



—





117

Other



938





—

Other costs



21,701





3,696



The table below presents a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash flows from operating activities, which is the nearest IFRS measure:



Quarter Ended March 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars 2019



2018

Net cash inflows from operating activities

110,385





132,069

Customer deposit liability movement

(15,341)





189





95,044





132,258

Capital Expenditure:













Additions to deferred development costs

(20,146)





(6,431)

Additions to property and equipment

(4,047)





(3,585)

Additions to intangible assets

(4,534)





(2,427)

Interest paid

(91,761)





(31,488)

Debt servicing cash flows (excluding voluntary prepayments)

(12,069)





(6,068)

Free Cash Flow

(37,513)





82,259



The table below presents a reconciliation of Net Debt:









In thousands of U.S. Dollars As at March 31, 2019

Current portion of long-term debt

131,750

Long-term debt

5,191,955

Less: Cash and cash equivalents - operational

266,513

Net Debt

5,057,192



