The Stars Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) (TSX: TSGI) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and provided certain additional highlights and updates. Unless otherwise noted, all dollar ($) amounts are in U.S. dollars.

"In 2019, we continued to execute on our strategy to deliver long-term sustainable growth and become the world's favorite iGaming destination. We not only began to see the full-year benefits of our transformative 2018 acquisitions, but executed on delivering a landmark media partnership in the U.S., with the launch of FOX Bet, strengthening our position in this emerging market," said Rafi Ashkenazi, The Stars Group's Chief Executive Officer. "We also focused on creating shareholder value through efficient capital allocation, prepaying over $450 million of debt during the year."

"In-line with our expectations, we exited 2019 with a strong fourth quarter with Constant Currency Revenue growth of 7% year-over-year driven primarily by the continued impressive underlying performance of our primary sports betting brands," continued Mr. Ashkenazi. "With sports betting now our largest product vertical and 81% of our revenues coming from locally regulated or taxed markets, we are well positioned for diversified growth in 2020 and beyond."

"We entered 2020 with the full $100 million run-rate of expected cost synergies from our 2018 Sky Betting & Gaming acquisition and earlier this month prepaid an additional $100 million of debt, underpinning our ability to execute on complex integrations and the highly cash-generative nature of our business model. In addition to cost synergies, we have detailed plans in place to continue driving revenue synergies and to increase investments in product and marketing, giving us confidence in continued revenue growth in the years ahead. In 2020, we plan to further enhance the global appeal of the PokerStars brand, including by launching the PokerStars Sports brand, leveraging the operational capabilities of our Sky Betting & Gaming business, and launching television advertising for PokerStars Casino," continued Mr. Ashkenazi.

"Lastly, ahead of closing our combination with Flutter, which will enhance and accelerate each company's growth strategy, we remain focused on our key strategic priorities of integration, execution, and debt reduction," concluded Mr. Ashkenazi.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Summary




Consolidated










Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars
(except percentages and per share amounts)

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

 

% Change

Total revenue

687,962

652,852

5.4 %

2,528,448

2,029,238

24.6 %

Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

497,471

486,815

2.2 %

1,835,386

1,570,074

 

16.9 %

Operating income

92,373

73,992

24.8 %

264,199

260,124

1.6 %

Net earnings (loss)

81,290

(38,173)

313.0 %

61,862

(108,906)

156.8 %

Adjusted Net Earnings¹

144,816

144,663

0.1 %

533,225

533,948

(0.1) %

Adjusted EBITDA¹

249,112

239,404

4.1 %

921,125

780,949

17.9 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin¹

36.2 %

36.7 %

(1.3) %

36.4 %

38.5 %

(5.4) %

Diluted earnings (loss) per Common Share ($/Share)

0.28

(0.14)

297.6 %

0.22

(0.49)

 

144.9 %

Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share ($/Share)¹

0.49

0.52

(5.7) %

1.86

2.19

 

(15.1) %













Net cash inflows from operating activities

190,149

190,537

(0.2) %

670,634

559,844

19.8 %

Free Cash Flow¹

98,932

82,558

19.8 %

216,390

222,950

(2.9) %



















As at

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

% Change

Long-term debt - principal

5,024,562

5,666,075

(11.3) %

Long-term debt - carrying value

4,931,175

5,446,958

(9.5) %

Cash - operational

321,008

392,853

(18.3) %

__________________________

Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

  • Revenue – Revenue for the quarter increased primarily as a result of revenue growth within the United Kingdom and Australia segments, which were largely driven by strong underlying trends in customer activity and revenues across those segments, as well as a year-over-year increase in Betting Net Win Margin. During the quarter, online sports betting was The Stars Group's largest product vertical (39.1% versus 34.3% in 2018), followed by online casino (30.8% versus 30.1% in 2018) and online poker (27.5% versus 32.8% in 2018), while 81% of consolidated revenues were derived from locally regulated or taxed markets 76% in 2018). Revenue for the year increased primarily as a result of the Sky Betting & Gaming and BetEasy acquisitions and the same or substantially similar factors that impacted the fourth quarter as described above. Additional segment specific factors impacting revenue are described below.
  • Debt and Cash –  The Stars Group generated Free Cash Flow of $98.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, which was after, among other items, the cash impact of certain adjustments set forth in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation below under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures". The Stars Group ended the quarter with approximately $321.0 million in operational cash and $4.9 billion of gross debt on its balance sheet, resulting in Net Debt of $4.6 billion, which was relatively stable compared to the third quarter and a reduction of approximately $443.9 million from the end of 2018. In February, The Stars Group prepaid an additional $100 million, including accrued and unpaid interest, of its USD first lien term loan using cash on its balance sheet, which brings the total amount repaid since completion of the SBG acquisition in July 2018 to over $700 million.
  • U.S. Update –  Since its launch in September 2019, just four months after The Stars Group announced its U.S. media and sports wagering partnership with FOX Sports, the FOX Sports Super 6 app saw more than 1.3 million downloads in 2019, with an average of over 500,000 customers making at least one prediction each week during the fourth quarter. The Stars Group currently operates its FOX Bet real-money wagering products and PokerStars-branded real-money poker and casino products in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and since the launch of FOX Bet in New Jersey and Pennsylvania in 2019, the performance has been in-line with The Stars Group's expectations, with strong progress in both active customers and revenue on a month-to-month basis, with approximately 65,000 combined QAUs in the fourth quarter. During 2019, FOX Bet's financial performance was in-line with its previously disclosed expected loss of approximately $40 million for the year.  So far in 2020, The Stars Group announced a market access agreement with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Gaming Authority for first-skin online betting and gaming market access in the State of Michigan, and currently expects to increase investments in the United States to support planned FOX Bet launches in further states, including Colorado.
  • BetEasy minority acquisition –  In December 2019, The Stars Group announced that it agreed with the minority shareholders of BetEasy, its Australian-based sports betting business, to acquire the remaining 20% interest in the company for AUD$151 million following the earlier of the release of The Stars Group's full-year 2020 financial results or the completion of its combination with Flutter Entertainment Plc. As part of this agreement, The Stars Group also agreed to pay AUD$100 million to settle the previously disclosed performance, or earn-out, payment under the agreements for its 2018 acquisition of the initial 80% interest, which were subject to certain performance conditions primarily related to BetEasy's EBITDA and could have reached AUD$232 million, and to repay AUD$56.9 million of outstanding BetEasy minority shareholder loans.
  • Combination with Flutter Entertainment plc   In October 2019, The Stars Group and Flutter announced that they entered into an arrangement agreement providing for an all-share combination at an exchange ratio of 0.2253 and whereby immediately following completion, shareholders of Flutter would own approximately 54.64% and shareholders of The Stars Group would own approximately 45.36% of the share capital of the combined group. Completion of the combination is currently expected to occur during the second or third quarter of 2020, subject to, among other things, shareholder, court and applicable regulatory approvals.  As previously disclosed, in addition to Mr. Gadhia, The Stars Group's current Executive Chairman, and Mr. Ashkenazi, The Stars Group's current Chief Executive Officer, The Stars Group is entitled under the arrangement agreement to nominate three additional non-executive directors to serve on the combined group's board of directors post-completion of the combination. Accordingly, The Stars Group has nominated Messrs. Alfred F. Hurley Jr. and David Lazzarato and Ms. Mary Turner to also serve as directors on the combined group's board of directors.
  • Financial Guidance; Earnings Call and Presentation  As a result of the pending combination of The Stars Group and Flutter, The Stars Group will not hold an earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 and has suspended its practice of providing forward-looking financial guidance. This press release and an accompanying presentation will be available on The Stars Group's website at www.starsgroup.com. For additional information, see below under "Consolidated Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Additional Information".

International










Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

Stakes

301,434

261,055

15.5 %

1,054,220

966,306

9.1 %

Betting Net Win Margin (%)

5.3 %

8.3 %

(36.0) %

6.9 %

8.2 %

(15.9) %













Revenue











Poker

186,226

210,940

(11.7) %

781,637

886,628

(11.8) %

Poker Constant Currency Revenue

188,919

210,940

(10.4) %

821,332

886,628

(7.4) %

Gaming

114,770

112,111

2.4 %

427,316

428,364

(0.2) %

Gaming Constant Currency Revenue

118,209

112,111

5.4 %

450,754

428,364

5.2 %

Betting

16,089

21,766

(26.1) %

72,561

79,117

(8.3) %

Betting Constant Currency Revenue

16,388

21,766

(24.7) %

75,860

79,117

(4.1) %

Other

7,327

10,913

(32.9) %

30,851

46,068

(33.0) %

Other Constant Currency Revenue

7,558

10,913

(30.7) %

35,081

46,068

(23.8) %

Total revenue

324,412

355,730

(8.8) %

1,312,365

1,440,177

(8.9) %

Constant Currency Revenue

331,074

355,730

(6.9) %

1,383,027

1,440,177

(4.0) %













QAUs (millions)

1.9

2.1

(9.5) %






QNY ($/QAU)

166

163

1.8 %






Constant Currency Revenue QNY

169

163

3.8 %



















Gross profit (excluding depreciation and
amortization)

249,594

286,167

(12.8) %

1,015,244

1,159,611

(12.4) %

Gross profit margin (%)

76.9 %

80.4 %

(4.4) %

77.4 %

80.5 %

(3.9) %













General and administrative

116,606

143,734

(18.9) %

441,683

468,238

(5.7) %

Sales and marketing1

47,297

45,464

4.0 %

165,588

164,600

0.6 %

Research and development

8,148

4,880

67.0 %

32,185

27,865

15.5 %

Operating income

77,543

92,089

(15.8) %

375,788

498,908

(24.7) %













Adjusted EBITDA2

135,066

168,177

(19.7) %

604,851

703,342

(14.0) %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)2

41.6 %

47.3 %

(11.9) %

46.1 %

48.8 %

(5.6) %













Net Deposits (millions)

316

338

(6.4) %






_____________________________

1 Sales and marketing includes $1.2 million and $5.0 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, that The Stars Group excluded from its consolidated results as it related to certain non-gaming related transactions with the United Kingdom segment.
2 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

  • Revenue – Revenue decreased for the quarter and for the year, primarily as a result of adverse foreign exchange fluctuations and continued disruptions and regulatory headwinds in certain markets due to local restrictions on some methods of payment processing and on certain methods of downloading The Stars Group's products, particularly related to casino and poker. In markets that have been impacted by such disruption, which are all lower-priority markets, revenues for the quarter were 29% lower year-over-year, similar to the trend in each of the first three quarters of the year, with improvements in some markets primarily offset by the closure of PokerStars in Switzerland in July 2019 (where The Stars Group is working with regulators and its local partner to operate in a newly regulated environment in due course). These markets now represent 14% of revenue for the International segment, down from 18% in the prior year period. In the rest of the world, Constant Currency Revenue for the quarter was 1% lower year-over-year, with continued strength in gaming partially offsetting revenue declines in poker. Constant Currency Revenue for 2019 was 3% higher year-over-year, with continued strong growth in gaming.
  • Poker – Revenue decreased for the quarter and year, with Constant Currency Revenue decreasing 10.4% and 7.4% respectively, primarily as a result of the same factors noted above. Underlying trends were similar in the fourth quarter to those in each of the first three quarters of the year, with the primary negative impact related to the closure of PokerStars in Switzerland in July 2019, together with tougher operating conditions in other markets such as Spain and Sweden, following regulatory changes in those countries. The Stars Group has a deep pipeline of new product launches and marketing plans, in addition to expected new market expansion plans, which it believes will support the development of its International poker business throughout 2020 and into 2021 and help mitigate ongoing disruption in certain markets that will continue to weigh on poker revenues in 2020 before beginning to improve in 2021. The Stars Group believes that Poker remains an important driver of cost-effective customer acquisition, leveraging the awareness and trust of the PokerStars brand to create a large and low-cost customer acquisition channel, supporting The Stars Group's ability to drive revenue growth through cross-selling to the International segments other product offerings.
  • Gaming – Revenue increased for the quarter and was relatively flat for the year, primarily as a result of organic growth in most markets, which continues to be driven by the roll-out of new casino games and innovative content, as well as ongoing improvements in cross-selling from poker to casino games. Constant Currency Revenue growth in The Stars Group's rest of the world markets (all markets excluding disrupted markets) was 21% for the quarter and 24% for the year. The growth in gaming revenue was partially offset by the cessation of operations in certain markets, as well as similar restrictions on some methods of payment processing and adverse foreign exchange fluctuations as described above. The Stars Group currently plans to increase marketing investment in its International gaming business during 2020, which it expects to deliver strong returns over time, but  to negatively impact profitability during 2020.
  • Betting – Revenue for the quarter and year decreased year-over-year primarily as a result of a reduced Betting Net Win Margin, reflecting both the planned investment in the launch of FOX Bet in the United States, and operator-unfavorable sporting results in certain European markets. Stakes increased by 16%, primarily as a result of the launch of FOX Bet and continued organic growth in most key markets, partially offset by the cessation of operations in certain markets, as well as similar restrictions on some methods of payment processing and adverse foreign exchange fluctuations as described above. During 2020, The Stars Group intends to expand the range of products, features and marketing campaigns for its International betting business, leveraging increased expertise from the United Kingdom segment and leveraging the Sky Bet brand in Italy and Germany, as well as launching the new PokerStars Sports brand in certain markets.
  • Customers – QAUs decreased, primarily due to reduced activity in and the closure of certain markets, each as noted above, but was partially offset by the launch of FOX Bet and PokerStars in Pennsylvania.

United Kingdom










Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)

2019

2018 ¹

% Change

2019

2018 ¹

% Change

Stakes

1,460,111

1,289,374

13.2 %

5,848,641

2,511,228

132.9 %

Betting Net Win Margin (%)

12.1 %

10.1 %

20.1 %

9.0 %

8.6 %

5.0 %













Revenue











Poker

2,792

3,045

(8.3) %

11,647

5,929

96.4 %

Poker Constant Currency Revenue

2,788

3,045

(8.4) %






Gaming

96,870

84,164

15.1 %

364,983

157,482

131.8 %

Gaming Constant Currency Revenue

96,585

84,164

14.8 %






Betting

177,150

130,732

35.5 %

528,110

215,921

144.6 %

Betting Constant Currency Revenue

176,500

130,732

35.0 %






Other2

10,935

7,810

40.0 %

41,939

14,799

183.4 %

Other Constant Currency Revenue

10,926

7,810

39.9 %






Total revenue

287,747

225,751

27.5 %

946,679

394,131

140.2 %

Constant Currency Revenue

286,799

225,751

27.0 %



















QAUs (millions)

2.0

1.9

8.0 %






QNY ($/QAU)

137

116

17.6 %



















Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

199,056

153,880

29.4 %

655,087

275,106

138.1 %

Gross profit margin (%)

69.2 %

68.2 %

1.4 %

69.2 %

69.8 %

(0.9) %













General and administrative

111,645

96,089

16.2 %

432,354

200,576

115.6 %

Sales and marketing

38,637

35,413

9.1 %

138,275

75,637

82.8 %

Research and development

7,168

5,660

26.6 %

18,882

10,600

78.1 %

Operating income (loss)

41,606

16,718

148.9 %

65,576

(11,707)

660.1 %













Adjusted EBITDA3

104,344

73,954

41.1 %

324,633

102,107

217.9 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)3

36.3 %

32.8 %

10.7 %

34.3 %

25.9 %

32.4 %

____________________________

1 The Stars Group acquired Sky Betting & Gaming on July 10, 2018.
2 Other revenue includes $1.2 million and $5.0 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, that The Stars Group excluded from its consolidated results as it related to certain non-gaming related transactions with the International segment.
3 Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

  • Revenue – Revenue increased significantly for the quarter, primarily due to strong operational momentum across the United Kingdom segment's betting and gaming products. Constant Currency Revenue for the quarter increased approximately 27% year-over-year. Revenue for the year grew strongly primarily as a result of the timing of the Sky Betting & Gaming acquisition and the same or substantially similar factors that impacted the fourth quarter as described above.
  • Betting  Revenue increased for the quarter as a result of increased Stakes and an increase in Betting Net Win Margin. The increase in Stakes was primarily driven by ongoing improvements to the segment's products and promotions, particularly around in-play football, which drove growth in customer engagement and retention. The Betting Net Win Margin for the quarter was 12.1%, which was two percentage points higher year-over-year, primarily driven by a combination of Stakes mix across sports and bet types, more strategic use of free bets, and operator-favorable sporting results compared to the prior year period, which when combined with the growth in Stakes, resulted in revenue growth of 35% year-over year. Revenue for the year grew strongly as a result of the timing of the SBG Acquisition and the same or substantially similar factors that impacted the fourth quarter as described above, with the Betting Net Win Margin for the year of 9% being in-line with the long-term average.
  • Gaming  Revenue increased for the quarter, benefiting from continued improvements in cross-sell of customers to and from the United Kingdom's gaming and betting products, as well as the continued roll-out of new and innovative content. Revenue for the year grew strongly as a result of the timing of the SBG Acquisition and the same or substantially similar factors that impacted the fourth quarter as described above.
  • Customers – QAUs were 2.0 million, which represented growth of 8% year-over-year, primarily driven by strong momentum from the early stages of the European domestic soccer season, together with a successful promotional period around December.

Australia










Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except otherwise noted)

2019

2018 ¹

% Change

2019

2018 ¹

% Change

Stakes

794,603

877,338

(9.4)%

3,018,705

2,570,502

17.4 %

Betting Net Win Margin (%)

9.6 %

8.2 %

16.5 %

9.0 %

7.6 %

17.8 %













Revenue











Betting

75,920

71,542

6.1 %

270,267

196,101

37.8 %

Betting Constant Currency Revenue

79,657

71,542

11.3 %






Other

1,093

829

31.8 %

4,147

829

400.2 %

Other Constant Currency Revenue

1,145

829

38.1 %






Total revenue

77,013

72,371

6.4 %

274,414

196,930

39.3 %

Constant Currency Revenue

80,802

72,371

11.6 %



















QAUs (millions)

0.26

0.3

(13.9)%






QNY ($/QAU)

297

243

21.9 %



















Gross profit (excluding depreciation and
amortization)

50,031

47,768

4.7 %

170,065

137,357

23.8 %

Gross profit margin (%)

65.0 %

66.0 %

(1.6)%

62.0 %

69.7 %

(11.1)%













General and administrative

30,190

31,762

(4.9)%

110,135

116,323

(5.3)%

Sales and marketing

20,085

15,862

26.6 %

60,983

53,385

14.2 %

Research and development

602

432

39.4 %

4,018

1,530

162.6 %

Operating loss

(846)

(288)

(193.8)%

(5,071)

(33,881)

85.0 %













Adjusted EBITDA 2

19,881

13,683

45.3 %

44,358

21,571

105.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 2

25.8 %

18.9 %

36.5 %

16.2 %

11.0 %

47.6 %

_____________________________

The Stars Group acquired 62% of BetEasy on February 27, 2018 and a further 18% on April 24, 2018, with BetEasy acquiring William Hill Australia on the same day. See above for information regarding The Stars Group's agreement to purchase the remaining minority interest in BetEasy and related matters.
Non-IFRS measure. For important information on The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures, see below under "Non-IFRS Measures" and the tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures".

  • Revenue – Revenue for the quarter increased by 6%, primarily as a result of a higher Betting Net Win Margin, partially offset by a decrease in Stakes and adverse foreign exchange fluctuations. The decrease in Stakes was primarily a result of an increased focus on high-value, recreational customers through the continued roll-out of MyRewards allowing for targeted, personalized promotions, together with the prior year period still benefiting from above average promotional activity related to the migration of customers to the BetEasy platform. The Betting Net Win Margin of 9.6% was higher year-over year and compared to 9.0% for the full-year 2019 and the historical long-term average of approximately 8.5%, primarily as a result of the increased effectiveness of MyRewards promotions. Revenue for the year grew strongly as a result of the timing of the BetEasy acquisition and the same or substantially similar factors that impacted the fourth quarter as described above.
  • Customers – QAUs decreased, primarily as a result of the migration of customers onto the BetEasy platform in 2018 which positively impacted the prior year period, together with a continued focus on high-value, recreational customers as noted above.

For additional information regarding The Stars Group's reporting segments and major lines of operations, please see The Stars Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Financial Statements"), including note 7 therein, and management's discussion and analysis thereon (the "2019 Annual MD&A").

Annual Information Form, Consolidated Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Additional Information; Internal Control Over Financial Reporting

The Stars Group's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 AIF"), 2019 Annual Financial Statements, 2019 Annual MD&A, and additional information relating to The Stars Group and its business, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, Edgar at www.sec.gov and The Stars Group's website at www.starsgroup.com. The financial information presented in this news releases was derived from the 2019 Annual Financial Statements.

In connection with the first year-end internal control effectiveness evaluation of BetEasy following The Stars Group's majority acquisition of the business in early-2018, management has identified internal control deficiencies at BetEasy that constitute material weaknesses in The Stars Group's overall internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2019. As of the date hereof, The Stars Group has identified and implemented, or is continuing to evaluate, assess and implement, as applicable, steps to remediate these material weaknesses. There were no restatements required in the 2019 Annual Financial Statements or material adjustments as a result of the foregoing. For additional information, see "Disclosure Controls and Procedures and Internal Control Over Financial Reporting" in the 2019 Annual MD&A.

In addition to press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts, The Stars Group intends to use its investor relations page on its website as a means of disclosing material information to its investors and others and for complying with its disclosure obligations under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors and others should monitor the website in addition to following The Stars Group's press releases, securities filings and public conference calls and webcasts. This list may be updated from time to time.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures

The tables below present reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share per Share to net earnings (loss), which is the nearest IFRS measure.  For additional information, see "Reconciliations" in the 2019 Annual MD&A.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

International

United
Kingdom

Australia

Corporate

Consolidated

Net earnings (loss)

77,543

41,606

(846)

(37,013)

81,290











Income tax recovery




17,965

17,965

Net financing charges




(29,048)

(29,048)

Net loss from associates
















Operating income (loss)

77,543

41,606

(846)

(25,930)

92,373











Depreciation and amortization

44,224

61,179

9,080

178

114,661

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:









Acquisition-related costs and other certain costs
related to the Combination



11,780

5,246

17,026

Stock-based compensation




5,331

5,331

(Gains) losses from investments

(1,975)

33



(1,942)

Impairment of intangible and other assets

1,059

85



1,144

Other costs (income)

14,215

1,441

(133)

4,996

20,519

Total adjusting items

13,299

1,559

11,647

15,573

42,078











Adjusted EBITDA

135,066

104,344

19,881

(10,179)

249,112


Year Ended December 31, 2019

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

International

United
Kingdom

Australia

Corporate

Consolidated

Net earnings (loss)

375,788

65,576

(5,071)

(374,431)

61,862











Income tax recovery




197

197

Net financing charges




(202,534)

(202,534)

Net loss from associates
















Operating income (loss)

375,788

65,576

(5,071)

(172,094)

264,199











Depreciation and amortization

159,895

241,283

36,703

745

438,626

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:









Acquisition-related costs and other certain costs
related to the Combination



11,780

15,385

27,165

Stock-based compensation




18,842

18,842

(Gains) losses from investments

(2,690)

77


93

(2,520)

Impairment of intangible and other assets

1,071

2,860



3,931

Other costs

70,787

14,837

946

84,312

170,882

Total adjusting items

69,168

17,774

12,726

118,632

218,300










Adjusted EBITDA

604,851

324,633

44,358

(52,717)

921,125


Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

International

United
Kingdom

Australia

Corporate

Consolidated

Net earnings (loss)

92,089

16,718

(288)

(146,692)

(38,173)











Income tax expense




(14,450)

(14,450)

Net financing charges




(97,715)

(97,715)

Net earnings from associates
















Operating income (loss)

92,089

16,718

(288)

(34,527)

73,992











Depreciation and amortization

35,950

55,237

8,753

85

100,025

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:









Acquisition-related costs




3,084

3,084

Stock-based compensation




4,004

4,004

Loss from investments and associates

1,297




1,297

Impairment of intangible and other assets

678

602



1,280

Other costs

38,163

1,397

5,218

10,944

55,722

Total adjusting items

40,138

1,999

5,218

18,032

65,387











Adjusted EBITDA

168,177

73,954

13,683

(16,410)

239,404


Year Ended December 31, 2018

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

International

United
Kingdom

Australia

Corporate

Consolidated

Net earnings (loss)

499,976

(11,707)

(33,881)

(563,294)

(108,906)











Income tax recovery




988

988

Net financing charges




(371,086)

(371,086)

Net earnings from associates

1,068




1,068











Operating income (loss)

498,908

(11,707)

(33,881)

(193,196)

260,124











Depreciation and amortization

144,304

108,879

29,476

147

282,806

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:









Acquisition-related costs and deal contingent
forward expenses




115,569

115,569

Stock-based compensation




12,806

12,806

Loss from investments and associates

1,667




1,667

Impairment of intangible and other assets

5,621

602



6,223

Other costs

52,842

4,333

25,976

18,603

101,754

Total adjusting items

60,130

4,935

25,976

146,978

238,019











Adjusted EBITDA

703,342

102,107

21,571

(46,071)

780,949


Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except per share amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net earnings (loss)

81,290

(38,173)

61,862

(108,906)

Income tax (recovery) expense

(17,965)

14,450

(197)

(988)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

63,325

(23,723)

61,665

(109,894)

Add (deduct) the impact of the following:







Interest accretion

9,336

12,367

37,267

42,431

Loss on debt extinguishment



3,453



146,950

Loss (gain) on re-measurement of deferred contingent
payment

5,342

(9,095)

(7,371)

(342)

(Gain) loss on re-measurement of embedded derivative

(48,100)

17,400

(98,300)

6,100

Unrealized foreign exchange loss on financial instruments
associated with financing activities

4,169

6,902

11,320

7,202

Ineffectiveness on cash flow hedges

(2,196)

(2,960)

8,052

(14,909)

Acquisition-related costs, deal contingent forward expenses
and certain other costs related to the Combination

17,026

3,084

27,165

115,569

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

85,066

86,686

346,946

241,651

Stock-based compensation

5,331

4,004

18,842

12,806

(Gain) loss from investments and earnings from associates

(1,942)

1,297

(2,520)

599

Impairment of intangible and other assets

1,144

1,280

3,931

6,223

Other costs

20,519

55,722

170,882

101,754

Adjust for income tax expense

(14,204)

(11,754)

(44,654)

(22,192)

Adjusted Net Earnings

144,816

144,663

533,225

533,948

Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to







Shareholders of The Stars Group Inc.

142,331

141,738

528,510

531,168

Non-controlling interest

2,485

2,925

4,715

2,780









Diluted Shares

291,102,048

273,294,532

284,478,637

242,768,766

Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share

0.49

0.52

1.86

2.19

The table below presents certain items comprising "Other costs" in the reconciliation tables above:

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

2019

2018

2019

2018

Integration costs of acquired businesses

2,556

17,042

19,753

45,597

Financial expenses

144

3,645

1,733

446

Restructuring expenses

8,941

2,283

37,474

8,827

AMF, foreign payments and other investigation and related professional fees

2,873

2,902

18,896

6,673

Lobbying (U.S. and Non-U.S.) and other legal expenses

2,768

6,276

14,909

16,194

Professional fees in connection with non-core activities

3,019

2,602

21,889

4,578

Retention bonuses





Gain on disposal of assets





Austria gaming duty




(3,679)

Acquisition of option rights for market access

20,661

22,500

20,661

Legal settlement

 



32,500


Other

218

311

1,228

2,457

Other costs

20,519

55,722


170,882

101,754

For additional information and descriptions of certain "Other costs", see the  2019 Annual MD&A, including under the heading "Reconciliations".

The table below presents a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash flows from operating activities, which is the nearest IFRS measure:

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net cash inflows from operating activities

190,149

190,537

670,634

559,844

Customer deposit liability movement

13,122

4,712

13,884

(7,637)


203,271

195,249

684,518

552,207

Capital expenditure:







Additions to deferred development costs

(23,535)

(18,888)

(82,751)

(51,574)

Additions to property and equipment

(11,672)

(15,161)

(27,523)

(33,952)

Additions to intangible assets

(3,967)

(11,934)

(25,288)

(28,202)

Interest paid

(50,971)

(57,771)

(279,284)

(186,162)

Debt servicing cash flows (excluding voluntary prepayments)

(14,194)

(8,937)

(53,282)

(29,367)

Free Cash Flow

98,932

82,558

216,390

222,950

The table below presents a calculation of Net Debt, which is comprised solely of IFRS measures:

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

As at December 31, 2019

Current portion of long-term debt

35,750

Long-term debt

4,895,425

Less: Cash and cash equivalents - operational

321,008

Net Debt

4,610,167

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, FOX Bet, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker, and Oddschecker, as well as live poker tour and events brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour and Asia Pacific Poker Tour. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 22 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group's vision is to become the world's favorite iGaming destination and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, certain financial and operational expectations and projections, such as certain future operational and growth plans and strategies, and certain financial items relating to the full year 2019 results, as well as the partnership between The Stars Group and FOX Sports, a unit of FOX Corporation, and rights and obligations related thereto. Forward-looking statements and information can, but may not always, be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "would", "should", "believe", "objective", "ongoing", "imply", "assumes", "goal", "likely" and similar references to future periods or the negatives of these words or variations or synonyms of these words or comparable terminology and similar expressions. These statements and information, other than statements of historical fact, are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and economic conditions, business prospects or opportunities, future plans and strategies, projections, technological developments, anticipated events and trends and regulatory changes that affect The Stars Group, its subsidiaries, and its and their respective customers and industries. Although The Stars Group and management believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these assumptions or estimates are accurate or that any of these expectations will prove accurate. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Specific risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: customer and operator preferences and changes in the economy; reputation and brand growth; competition and the competitive environment within addressable markets and industries; macroeconomic conditions and trends in the gaming and betting industry; ability to predict fluctuations in financial results from quarter to quarter; ability to mitigate tax risks and adverse tax consequences, including, without limitation, changes in tax laws or administrative policies relating to tax and the imposition of new or additional taxes, such as value-added and point of consumption taxes, and gaming duties; The Stars Group's substantial indebtedness requires that it use a significant portion of its cash flow to make debt service payments; impact of inability to complete future or announced acquisitions or to integrate businesses successfully, including, without limitation, Sky Betting & Gaming and BetEasy; contractual relationships of The Stars Group or any of its subsidiaries with FOX Corporation, FOX Sports and Sky plc and/or their respective subsidiaries; an ability to realize all or any of The Stars Group's estimated synergies and cost savings in connection with acquisitions, including, without limitation, the acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming and the Australian acquisitions; ability to mitigate foreign exchange and currency risks; legal and regulatory requirements; potential changes to the gaming regulatory framework; the heavily regulated industry in which The Stars Group carries on its business; ability to obtain, maintain and comply with all applicable and required licenses, permits and certifications to offer, operate and market its product offerings, including difficulties or delays in the same; social responsibility concerns and public opinion; protection of proprietary technology and intellectual property rights; intellectual property infringement or invalidity claims; and systems, networks, telecommunications or service disruptions or failures or cyber-attacks and failure to protect customer data, including personal and financial information.  These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect The Stars Group; however, these factors as well as other applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those identified in the 2019 AIF, including under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties", and in the 2019 Annual MD&A, including under the headings "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" and "Non-IFRS Measures, Key Metrics and Other Data", each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and The Stars Group's website at www.starsgroup.com, and in other filings that The Stars Group has made and may make in the future with applicable securities authorities in the future, should be considered carefully. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date hereof, and The Stars Group undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release references non-IFRS financial measures. The Stars Group believes these non-IFRS financial measures will provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial and operational performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business, identifying and evaluating trends, and making decisions. The Stars Group believes that such non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information about its underlying, core operating results and trends, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics and measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Although management believes these non-IFRS financial measures are important in evaluating The Stars Group, they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. They are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures may be different from non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies any may not be comparable to similar meanings prescribed by other companies, limiting its usefulness for comparison purposes. Moreover, presentation of certain of these measures is provided for period-over-period comparison purposes, and investors should be cautioned that the effect of the adjustments thereto provided herein have an actual effect on The Stars Group's operating results. In addition to QNY, which is defined below under "Key Metrics and Other Data",

The Stars Group provides the following non-IFRS measures in this news release:

Adjusted EBITDA means net earnings before financial expenses, income tax expense (recovery), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring, net earnings (loss) on associate and certain other items as set out in the reconciliation tables under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures to Nearest IFRS Measures" above.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin means Adjusted EBITDA as a proportion of total revenue.

Adjusted Net Earnings means net earnings before interest accretion, amortization of intangible assets resulting from purchase price allocations following acquisitions, stock-based compensation, restructuring, net earnings (loss) on associate, and certain other items. In addition, as previously disclosed, The Stars Group makes adjustments for (i) the re-measurement of contingent consideration, which was previously included in, and adjusted for through, interest accretion, but starting with The Stars Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 (the "Q3 2018 Financial Statements"),  it is a separate line item, (ii) the re-measurement of embedded derivatives and ineffectiveness on cash flow hedges, each of which were new line items in the Q3 2018 Financial Statements, and (iii) certain non-recurring tax adjustments and settlements. Each adjustment to net earnings is then adjusted for the tax impact, where applicable, in the respective jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.  Adjusted Net Earnings and any other non-IFRS measures used by The Stars Group that relies on or otherwise incorporates Adjusted Net Earnings that was reported for previous periods have not been restated under the updated definition on the basis that The Stars Group believes that the impact of the change to those periods would not be material.

Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share means Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to the Shareholders of The Stars Group Inc. divided by Diluted Shares. Diluted Shares means the weighted average number of Common Shares on a fully diluted basis, including options, other equity-based awards such as warrants and any convertible preferred shares of The Stars Group then outstanding. The effects of anti-dilutive potential Common Shares are ignored in calculating Diluted Shares. Diluted Shares used in the calculation of diluted earnings (loss) per share may differ from diluted shares used in the calculation of Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share where the dilutive effects of the potential Common Shares differ. See note 10 in the 2019 Annual Financial Statements. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, Diluted Shares used for the calculation of Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Share equalled 291,102,048 and 284,478,637, respectively, compared with 273,294,532 and 242,768,766 for the same periods in 2018, respectively.

Constant Currency Revenue means IFRS reported revenue for the relevant period calculated using the applicable prior year period's monthly average exchange rates for its local currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Currently, The Stars Group provides Constant Currency Revenue for the International segment and its applicable lines of operations. It does not currently provide Constant Currency Revenue for the United Kingdom and Australia segments because The Stars Group does not yet have full reported comparative periods for these segments as a result of the respective acquisition dates of Sky Betting & Gaming and BetEasy, and with respect to BetEasy, the Corporation had not yet completed the previously announced migration of the former William Hill Australia customers onto the BetEasy platform.  The Corporation intends to provide information on the impact of foreign exchange rates for these segments either individually or on a consolidated basis when applicable reported comparative period information is available that the Corporation believes would be reasonably comparable to the current periods as noted above.

Free Cash Flow means net cash flows from operating activities after adding back customer deposit liability movements and after capital expenditures and debt servicing cash flows (excluding voluntary prepayments).

Net Debt means total long-term debt less operational cash.

For additional information on certain of  The Stars Group's non-IFRS measures and the reasons why it believes such measures are useful, see above and the 2019 Annual MD&A, including under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis", "Non-IFRS Measures, Key Metrics and Other Data", "Segment Results of Operations" and "Reconciliations".

Key Metrics and Other Data

The Stars Group provides the following key metrics in this news release:

QAUs for the International and Australia reporting segments means active unique customers (online, mobile and desktop client) who (i) made a deposit or transferred funds into their real-money account with The Stars Group at any time, and (ii) generated real-money online rake or placed a real-money online bet or wager during the applicable quarterly period. The Stars Group defines "active unique customer" as a customer who played or used one of its real-money offerings at least once during the period, and excludes duplicate counting, even if that customer is active across multiple lines of operation (Poker, Gaming and/or Betting, as applicable) within the applicable reporting segment. The definition of QAUs excludes customer activity from certain low-stakes, non-raked real-money poker games, but includes real-money activity by customers using funds (cash and cash equivalents) deposited by The Stars Group into such customers' previously funded accounts as promotions to increase their lifetime value.

QAUs for the United Kingdom reporting segment (which currently includes the Sky Betting & Gaming business operations only) means active unique customers (online and mobile) who have settled a Stake (as defined below) or made a wager on any betting or gaming product within the applicable quarterly period. The Stars Group defines "active unique customer" for the United Kingdom reporting segment as a customer who played at least once on one of its real-money offerings during the period, and excludes duplicate counting, even if that customer is active across more than one line of operation.

QNY means combined revenue for its lines of operation (i.e., Poker, Gaming and/or Betting, as applicable) for each reporting segment, excluding Other revenue, as reported during the applicable quarterly period (or as adjusted to the extent any accounting reallocations are made in later periods) divided by the total QAUs during the same period.

Net Deposits for the International segment means the aggregate of gross deposits or transfer of funds made by customers into their real-money online accounts less withdrawals or transfer of funds by such customers from such accounts, in each case during the applicable quarterly period. Gross deposits exclude (i) any deposits, transfers or other payments made by such customers into The Stars Group's play-money and social gaming offerings, and (ii) any real-money funds (cash and cash equivalents) deposited by The Stars Group into such customers' previously funded accounts as promotions to increase their lifetime value.

Stakes means betting amounts wagered on The Stars Group's applicable online betting product offerings, and is also an industry term that represents the aggregate amount of funds wagered by customers within the betting line of operation for the period specified.

Betting Net Win Margin means Betting revenue as a proportion of Stakes.

The Stars Group is also continuing the process of integrating its recent acquisitions, as applicable, and implementing its recently changed operating and reporting segments, and once complete, The Stars Group may revise or remove currently presented key metrics or report certain additional or other measures in the future.

For additional information on The Stars Group's key metrics and other data, see the 2019 Annual MD&A, including under the headings "Non-IFRS Measures, Key Metrics and Other Data" and "Segment Results of Operations".

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)






Year Ended December 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars (except per share and share amounts)

2019

2018

Revenue

2,528,448

2,029,238

Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

(693,062)

(459,164)

Gross profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

1,835,386

1,570,074

General and administrative

(1,155,440)

(976,992)

Sales and marketing

(360,662)

(292,963)

Research and development

(55,085)

(39,995)

Operating income

264,199

260,124

Gain on re-measurement of deferred contingent payment

7,371

342

Gain (loss) on re-measurement of Embedded Derivative

98,300

(6,100)

Unrealized foreign exchange loss on financial instruments associated with financing
activities

(11,320)

(7,202)

Other net financing charges

(296,885)

(358,126)

Net financing charges

(202,534)

(371,086)

Net earnings from associates


1,068

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

61,665

(109,894)

Income tax recovery

197

988

Net earnings (loss)

61,862

(108,906)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to


Shareholders of The Stars Group Inc.

62,822

(102,452)

Non-controlling interest

(960)

(6,454)

Net earnings (loss)

61,862

(108,906)

Earnings (loss) per Common Share (U.S. dollars)


Basic

$0.22

($0.49)

Diluted

$0.22

($0.49)

Weighted average Common Shares outstanding (thousands)


Basic

282,885

208,270

Diluted

284,479

208,270

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION






As at December 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

2019

2018

ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents – operational

321,008

392,853

Cash and cash equivalents – customer deposits

300,916

328,223

Total cash and cash equivalents

621,924

721,076

Restricted cash advances and collateral

6,401

10,819

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

79,578

43,945

Current investments – customer deposits

109,017

103,153

Accounts receivable

111,215

136,347

Income tax receivable

49,504

26,085

Derivatives


Total current assets

977,639

1,041,425

Non-current assets



Restricted cash advances and collateral

10,607

10,630

Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets

33,482

32,760

Non-current accounts receivable

16,765

14,906

Property and equipment

139,228

85,169

Income tax receivable

18,556

15,611

Deferred income taxes

11,149

1,775

Derivatives

169,158

54,583

Intangible assets

4,550,222

4,742,699

Goodwill

5,348,976

5,265,980

Total non-current assets

10,298,143

10,224,113

Total assets

11,275,782

11,265,538

LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and other liabilities

562,731

424,007

Customer deposits

409,390

423,739

Current provisions

64,928

39,189

Derivatives

17,628

16,493

Income tax payable

40,834

72,796

Due to related party


Current portion of lease liability

19,633

Current portion of long-term debt

35,750

35,750

Total current liabilities

1,150,894

1,011,974

Non-current liabilities



Lease liability

35,691

Long-term debt

4,895,425

5,411,208

Long-term provisions

2,885

4,002

Derivatives

95,931

6,068

Other long-term liabilities

1,770

79,716

Due to related party


Income tax payable

21,609

18,473

Deferred income taxes

552,134

580,697

Total non-current liabilities

5,605,445

6,100,164

Total liabilities

6,756,339

7,112,138

EQUITY



Share capital

4,374,150

4,116,287

Reserves

(423,283)

(469,629)

Retained earnings

565,583

502,761

Equity attributable to the Shareholders of The Stars Group Inc.

4,516,450

4,149,419

Non-controlling interest

2,993

3,981

Total equity

4,519,443

4,153,400

Total liabilities and equity

11,275,782

11,265,538

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS






Year Ended December 31,

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

2019

2018

Operating activities



Net earnings (loss)

61,862

(108,906)

Add (deduct):



Income tax recovery recognized in net earnings (loss)

(197)

(988)

Net financing charges

202,534

371,086

Depreciation and amortization

438,626

282,806

Stock-based compensation

18,842

12,806

Acquisition of market access rights in connection with Eldorado


20,661

Unrealized loss on foreign exchange

5,708

18,134

Unrealized gain on investments and other assets

(971)

(673)

Impairment of intangible and other assets

3,931

6,156

Net earnings from associates


(1,068)

Realized (gain) loss on current investments and promissory note

(2,520)

2,727

Income taxes paid

(78,267)

(41,117)

Changes in non-cash operating elements of working capital

34,073

(9,403)

Customer deposit liability movement

(13,884)

7,637

Other

897

(14)

Net cash inflows from operating activities

670,634

559,844

Investing activities



Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

(2,460)

(1,865,262)

Additions to intangible assets

(25,288)

(28,202)

Additions to property and equipment

(27,523)

(33,952)

Additions to deferred development costs

(82,751)

(51,574)

Net (purchase) sale of investments utilizing customer deposits

(5,972)

19,515

Cash movement from restricted cash


35,000

Settlement of minimum revenue guarantee

(675)

(7,006)

Net investments in associates


1,068

Other

4,885

(3,760)

Net cash outflows from investing activities

(139,784)

(1,934,173)

Financing activities



Issuance of Common Shares

235,963

717,250

Transaction costs on issuance of Common Shares


(32,312)

Issuance of Common Shares in relation to stock options

12,159

31,066

Redemption of SBG preferred shares


(663,407)

Repayment of shareholder loan on acquisition


(10,879)

Issuance of long-debt


5,957,976

Repayment of long-term debt

(485,750)

(2,974,393)

Repayment of long-term debt assumed on business combinations


(1,079,729)

Transaction costs on long-term debt


(36,559)

Settlement of derivatives


(125,822)

Repayment of lease liability principal

(17,532)

Interest paid

(279,284)

(186,162)

Acquisition of further interest in subsidiaries including deferred contingent payment

(68,394)

(48,240)

Capital contribution from the holders of non-controlling interest


12,060

Net (repayment) proceeds on loan issued from the holders of non-controlling interest

(34,047)

31,730

Net cash (outflows) inflows from financing activities

(636,885)

1,592,579

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(106,035)

218,250

Unrealized foreign exchange difference on cash and cash equivalents

6,883

(7,497)

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period

721,076

510,323

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

621,924

721,076

For investor relations and media inquiries, please contact:
Vaughan Lewis
Senior Vice President, Communications
Tel: +1 437-371-5730
ir@starsgroup.com
press@starsgroup.com

