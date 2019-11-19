The Stars of CNBC's New TV Show, Five Day Biz Fix, to Appear at Brooklyn's Small Business Expo

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Business Expo, America's Biggest Small Business Networking Event, is coming to Brooklyn on Wednesday, November 20th at The Brooklyn Expo Center (72 Noble Street, Brooklyn). Thousands of local Small Business Owners, Start-ups and Entrepreneurs will ignite their Entrepreneurial Spirit with an action-packed day of Networking, Educational Workshops, Major Keynote Speakers and Cutting-Edge Product Demonstrations.

Small Business Expo is America's Biggest Business Networking Event for Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs.

At 1:30PM, on The Small Business Expo Main Stage , join stars Chrissy and Erik Kopplin for an exclusive screening of their new CNBC show, Five Day Biz Fix . This NYC-based husband and wife team reimagine small businesses from top to bottom with one objective in mind – to increase revenue. After the screening, Chrissy and Erik will participate in a Q&A with the audience.

"We are really excited to partner with CNBC," says Zachary Lezberg, Small Business Expo Owner & CEO. "CNBC has really become synonymous with Small Business, and there couldn't be a better Media Partner for us to align with."

Over 6,000 registered Small Business Owners plan to attend Small Business Expo from Brooklyn & surrounding areas to shop for business resources, develop essential business leads, learn from important industry experts, gain new business insights, and network with other passionate small businesses with similar goals.

This year's Brooklyn Sponsor Line-Up includes: CNBC & Five Day Biz Fix, Alibaba.com, Bank of America Merchant Services, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, Intuit Quickbooks, .net powered by Verisign, New York City's Department of Small Business Services, Powerteam International, Xero, Yelp & many other Small Business Supporters.

THE BROOKLYN SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place on November 20th from 10AM-5:30PM at The Brooklyn Expo Center located at 72 Noble St., Brooklyn, NY 11222. You may register to attend for FREE at TheSmallBusinessExpo.com/Brooklyn .

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact:

Steven Bryant at Steven@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is America's Biggest Small Business Networking and Educational Event for Small Business Owners, Start-Ups & Entrepreneurs, hosted in major Small Business Hubs across the Country. As an INC 5000 company for four years in a row, Small Business Expo brings together over 80,000 small business professionals to help take their business to the next level. Small Business Expo was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg and has Headquarters located at 555 8th Ave, Suite 1603, New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com , call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.

