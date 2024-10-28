MADRID, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The START Center for Cancer Research ("START"), a global leader in early-phase cancer clinical trials, today announced a new strategic partnership with the Fundación Rioja Salud, a foundation dedicated to (i) the promotion and protection of health, (ii) the training, teaching, research, development and innovation of Health Sciences and biotechnology, what includes drug development and medical education, and (iii) the integration of research into clinical practice within the province of La Rioja, Spain. This partnership marks the establishment of an additional START early phase unit in La Rioja, expanding START's robust network which currently includes eight clinical trial sites worldwide and a team of 25 Principal Investigators (PIs).

The START Center for Cancer Research and Fundación Rioja Salud Announce New Partnership to Further Expand Access to Early Phase Clinical Trials in Spain

This expansion builds on START's existing presence in Spain including two sites in Madrid at the HM Sanchinarro Hospital and Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz, as well as a site at HM Nou Delfos Hospital in Barcelona. This announcement follows closely on the heels of START's June announcement of a partnership with Northwell Health to establish two new early-phase clinical trial sites in New York.

The new START site will be co-located with San Pedro University Hospital, which sees 1,800 new cancer patients per year. Importantly, this location is centrally located for the northern regions of Aragón, País Vasco, Navarra, Castilla y León, Cantabria and Asturias. These provinces have a combined population of 8.1 million people, many of whom live over 200 miles from Madrid and Barcelona, the nearest public oncology clinical trial sites. Juan Carlos Oliva Peréz, the CEO of Rioja Salud Fundación added, "We are excited to join forces with START. This partnership enables us to offer our community access to the forefront of cancer research and treatment options that were previously unavailable in our region."

"This partnership with Rioja Salud marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance access to cutting-edge cancer treatments," expressed Nick Slack, Chairman and CEO of START. "By expanding our network to La Rioja, we are not only reaching more patients but also reinforcing our commitment to pioneering cancer research and care."

Dr. Emiliano Calvo, President of START Europe, also commented on the expansion, "The establishment of a new early phase unit in La Rioja is a testament to our dedication to advancing cancer treatment for all communities in Spain and the region. Working alongside Rioja Salud, we aim to bring innovative therapies closer to patients, leveraging our combined expertise to make a meaningful difference in the fight against cancer."

The new START early phase unit in La Rioja is expected to enhance the scope of cancer clinical trials available to Spanish patients, complementing the existing facilities in Madrid and Barcelona. This initiative underscores the collaborative efforts of both organizations to improve patient outcomes and advance global cancer research.

About The START Center for Cancer Research

Deeply rooted in community oncology centers globally, The START Center for Cancer Research provides access to specialized preclinical and early-phase clinical trials of novel anti-cancer agents. START clinical trial sites have conducted more than a thousand early-phase clinical trials, including for 43 therapies that were approved by the FDA or EMA. START represents the world's largest roster of Principal Investigators (PIs) across its eight clinical trial sites. Committed to accelerating passage from trials to treatments, START delivers hope to patients, families, and physicians around the world. Learn more at STARTresearch.com.

About Fundación Rioja Salud

Fundación Rioja Salud was established as a Foundation on December 3, 2001, and began its activity in June 2002. Since 2008 it has hosted the Biomedical Research Center of La Rioja (CIBIR), a dedicated structure for the promotion of research in Health Sciences in La Rioja. With a staff over 200, FRS manages and promotes the biomedical research carried out in the region and provides advanced health resources and services.

START Media Contact:

Lauren Panco [email protected] +1 609 216 4920

Fundación Rioja Salud Media Contact:

Ander Laguardia Barrón [email protected] +34 941 29 84 94

SOURCE The START Center for Cancer Research