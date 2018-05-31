The Start Of Hurricane Season Is The Right Time To Review Insurance Needs

Wind damage from tropical storms and hurricanes is covered under standard homeowners, renters and business insurance policies. Flood damage is excluded under standard homeowners, renters and business policies. Separate flood coverage can be purchased from FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and a few private insurance companies.

In a related development today, Dr. Philip Klotzbach, a research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University (CSU) and a non-resident scholar at the I.I.I., released CSU's latest 2018 Atlantic hurricane season forecast with co-author Michael Bell. Their current outlook calls for a near-average hurricane season.The Atlantic hurricane season concludes November 30.

Damage to private-passenger vehicles from tropical storms and hurricanes is covered under the optional comprehensive portion of an auto insurance policy. Comprehensive coverage includes wind damage, flooding and falling objects, such as tree limbs.

I.I.I. offers the following tips for consumers:



Home insurance policies in coastal states have a hurricane deductible. The I.I.I. reminds homeowners to check their policy Declarations Page, which will list the hurricane deductible amount.

If your home is more than five years old, talk to your insurance professional about Building Ordinance & Law coverage. This is extra protection that provides funds to rebuild or repair your home to your area's current building codes.

Know your flood risk. Flood maps change, as does flood risk when new construction in a region changes the pattern of rain runoff.

There are steps to take now to reduce possible damage from high winds, such as inspecting your roof and sealing around doors and windows.

