The starter cultures market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%

The starter cultures market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.0billion in 2020and is projected to reach USD 1.3billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of value. Factors such as the growing demand for fermented dairy products, such as yogurt and cheese, and the technical advancements tools to optimize industrial production are projected to drive the growth of the starter culture industry during the forecast period. However, the growth of the starter cultures market is inhibited by factors, such as strict monitoring of conditions for the growth of starter cultures. In addition, the stringent regulatory framework for the use of starter cultures inhibits the growth of this market.



By application, the dairy & dairy-based segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Dairy & dairy based segment are most dominating segment by application, for starter cultures market.This is attributed to the increasing production and consumption of fermented diary-based products across the world.



A starter culture is majorly applicable in cheese production, wherein these cultures help attain uniform production, along with improvement in flavor and texture. Hence, cheese occupied the largest share among dairy applications, followed by yogurt.

• By composition, the multi-strain mix is estimated to account for the largest share.



The multi-strain mix of the composition are dominating the market for starter cultures.Multi-strain mix starter cultures have an advantage over single strain cultures since fermentation will continue in the presence of a bacteriophage that specifically attacks a single strain.



These starter cultures are composed using different microorganisms that have complementary properties.Most leading manufacturers such as Chr.



Hansen (Denmark), DuPont (US), and LB Bulgaricum (Bulgaria) have a large part of their product portfolio consisting of multi-strains.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The starter cultures market in the Asia Pacific region is largely driven by industrial shift and technological advancements that have made starter cultures available for a wide range of applications.Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as Asia Pacific.



Furthermore, the consumer inclination toward fermented beverages, and the changing consumer preference in the food & beverage industry has contributed to the growth of the starter cultures market in this region.

The starter cultures market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW (Africa, the Middle East, and other countries in Africa).



Break-up of Primaries

• By Value Chain: Supply side – 52% and Demand side – 48%

• By Designation: C Level- 36%,D Level–33%, and Others–31%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 36%, Europe - 30%,North America- 20%, and Middle East & Africa- 14%



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• Chr. Hansen (Denmark)

• DSM (Netherlands)

• DuPont (US)

• Genesis Laboratories (Bulgaria)

• Sacco SRL (Italy)

• Mediterranea Biotecnologie SRL (Italy)

• Biochem SRL (Italy)

• Dalton Biotecnologie SRL (Italy)

• THT S.A. (Belgium)

• CSK Food (Netherlands)

• IGEA SRL (Italy)

• Codex-ing Biotech Ingredients (US)

• Bioprox (France)

• Benny Impex. (US)

• ABsource Biologics (India)

• Alliance India (India)

• Lactina Ltd. (Bulgaria)

• BDF Natural Ingredients (Spain)

• GEM Cultures (US)

• Kultured Wellness (Australia)

• Benebios Inc. (US)

• Binea (Canada)

• Biolacter Inc. (Italy)



Research Coverage

This report segments the starter cultures market on the basis of application, composition, microorganism, form, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the starter cultures market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



