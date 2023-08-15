The Startup Fair in Vilnius, Lithuania, will teach us to adapt

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 7th, Lithuania, the second-fastest growing startup ecosystem in Central and Eastern Europe, will invite startups worldwide to Startup Fair 2023

Hosted by Startup Lithuania, the Startup Fair event draws thousands of attendees, including hundreds of investors and startups from more than 25 countries. Startup Fair will also have a side event for future game-changers - Pitch Battle.

"Considering numerous challenges over the past two years, "Adapt" has become the keyword for the upcoming event to set the tone for discussions and keynotes. It emphasizes the need for startup developers to be flexible and adapt to a new reality and investment fluctuations," says Roberta Rudokienė, Head of Startup Lithuania.

Over 60 speakers will share their stories and delve into the most relevant matters concerning the startup community. The audience will gain valuable insights from Davis Siksnans, co-founder of Latvia's unicorn Printful, Mike Butcher, editor at TechCrunch, who will discuss health tech and cleantech; Rick Rasmussen, a tech guru from the US, who will share his insights about the ups and downs of the tech cycle within Silicon Valley, Maurice Beckand Verwee, a prominent figure in startup investment since the 1990s, will discuss AI and outline the necessary measures for companies to stay competitive.

In recent years, the Lithuanian startup ecosystem has emerged as a dynamic and adaptive hub for innovation. With its favorable business environment, supportive government policies, and access to a skilled talent pool, the country has become an attractive destination for startups and investors. 

"The country boasts a network of incubators, accelerators, and co-working spaces that foster collaboration and provide essential resources for early-stage ventures. From fintech and e-commerce to cybersecurity and biotechnology, Lithuanian startups are making significant strides across diverse sectors, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and pushing boundaries", says Rudokienė.

According to Dealroom, Lithuania's startup ecosystem has the second-highest growth rate in Central and Eastern Europe. Over the past five years, the combined enterprise value of startups established and based in Lithuania has expanded nearly 17 times and is reaching a valuation of 9.5 billion Eur

