The Startup Squad Creates Ultimate Business Plan for Kids

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Startup Squad, the go-to book series and digital platform for aspiring young girlpreneurs, released the "Startup Roadmap," a free, comprehensive business plan template for kids. In time for summer lemonade stands and bake sales, the Startup Roadmap will help kids turn their ideas into real businesses, and turn kids into young savvy CEOs.

Download at https://www.thestartupsquad.com/the-ultimate-business-plan-for-kids/.

"Summer is the perfect time for kids to turn their passions into businesses. Creating a business teaches kids how to make money but more importantly helps them develop leadership and financial life skills that will serve them well in the future," said Brian Weisfeld, The Startup Squad's founder and co-author of The Startup Squad book series. "Think of our Startup Roadmap as a personal tour guide to help kids turn their business ideas into a summer of fun and lifetime of knowledge."

The seventeen-page Startup Roadmap allows kids to plan everything about their businesses including: understanding their motivation, identifying their passion, determining the "It Factor" that will make their business stand out, doing customer research, setting prices, crafting sales pitches, creating advertising, and more. The Startup Roadmap is a kid friendly, focused business plan that sets up kid entrepreneurs for success.

The Startup Roadmap is a companion to PARTY PROBLEMS, the latest book in The Startup Squad children's book series from Macmillan Publishing. Ideal for kids aged 7-14, The Startup Squad books follow the adventures of four sixth-grade girls navigating elementary school while starting businesses including lemonade stands, t-shirts, and wedding planning. Each book includes real business tips kids can utilize to build their own businesses, as well as a profile of an actual girl entrepreneur.

Learn more about the book series at https://www.thestartupsquad.com/books.

About The Startup Squad:

The Startup Squad® empowers girls to realize their potential and follow their dreams, whatever their passions, through entrepreneurship–because Girls Mean Business®. The Startup Squad was founded by Brian Weisfeld, a former executive who was inspired by his two daughters to create the initiative. The Startup Squad book series is published by Macmillan Publishers. Follow @thestartupsquad on social media or visit www.thestartupsquad.com for inspiring profiles of girl CEOs and tips for launching your girl's first business.

