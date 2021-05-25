The Startup Squad Strikes Again

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping to create the next generation of female leader, today marks the launch of the third book in The Startup Squad series by Brian Weisfeld, a former executive who was inspired by his daughters to create the novels. This series about friendship and entrepreneurship lays the groundwork for Weisfeld's continuing mission to help girls realize their potential and follow their dreams, whatever their passion, by starting their first businesses.

Party Problems (The Startup Squad #3, Macmillan, ages 8-12) continues the story of a diverse group of young friends who learn to work together to overcome the unique challenges of running their own business. Along with compelling stories, each book delivers information, inspiration, and aspiration for the next generation of female CEOs, with tips for kids starting or running their first businesses, and a profile of a real-life girl CEO.

In 2021, The Startup Squad will be working with influential organizations, including Girls Inc of NYC, EntreEd, and Girls Scout troops across the nation to donate books to underserved kids so cost will not be a barrier to accessing an entrepreneurial mindset. To date, more than 14,000 copies have been donated.

About Party Problems:

All four friends in the Startup Squad want to raise money―but when they can't agree on what business to start next, they strike off on their own. Didi's idea seems perfect: making place cards for a wedding. But after the wedding planner gets sick, Didi finds herself in charge of everything―and then the caterer cancels and the band goes missing! Didi's business is turning from a dream to a disaster. Will the Startup Squad come together in time to save the wedding?

About The Startup Squad:

Whether she's opening her first lemonade stand or launching her business on Shark Tank, The Startup Squad empowers girls to realize their potential and follow their dreams, whatever their passions, through entrepreneurship– because Girls Mean Business. The Startup Squad was founded by Brian Weisfeld, a former executive who helped build a number of well-known billion-dollar companies including IMAX Corporation and Coupons.com. The Startup Squad book series is published by Macmillan Publishers. Follow @thestartupsquad on social media or visit www.thestartupsquad.com for inspiring profiles of girl CEOs and tips for launching your child's first business.

