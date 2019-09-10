The Startup Story Podcast with James McKinney Provides a Voice to Founders by Focusing on Poignant Business Growth Stories

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and serial entrepreneur, James McKinney, announced today the launch of his new podcast The Startup Story, (https://www.thestartupstory.co/), a podcast geared specifically for the ears of startups, entrepreneurs, wantrepreneurs, and founders in the thick of their business journeys. In The Startup Story McKinney features an esteemed business and founder weekly from some of the world's most notable brands. Each show dives into the daily grind, the grit, and business trials that they have experienced. These are the stories that you do not often get to hear about.

Founder & Host James McKinney of The Startup Story

"From having the courage to launch a business, and reaping abundant rewards to moments where I lost everything, I've been there. It's an all too common story for business founders," states James McKinney, Creator, and Host of The Startup Story Podcast. "Business owners have common anecdotes tossed at them far too often like 'success is not a straight line.' We get it. There are deeper questions where real answers are needed. Questions like how do founders make it through the darkest of times like deep financial holes or how they tackled extreme hurdles that can halt businesses in their tracks? These answers and the stories surrounding them are why I'm passionate about whom we host and what we share via The Startup Story. Entrepreneurs around the globe often feel like they are experiencing these struggles alone but the reality is that we've all been there and we all share similar experiences."

Understanding that most stories of start-up success include moments of failures, challenges and crushing defeats, James sought out to create a source of inspiration and motivation through authentic stories that are from founders and for founders who are in the trenches, facing fear and uncertainty. Each week, listeners hear from the courageous founders behind some of the most successful brands in the world as well as thriving startups that are changing the world as we know it. The Startup Story unpacks the early beginnings and uncovers those first steps that ultimately led them to where they are today. With over 35 episodes published to date, the digital platform has already picked up substantial steam and has featured some global names as well as some of the nation's fastest rising business owners including:

Larry Namer , the co-founder of E! Entertainment television. This entertainment and media mogul built up the network to what we know it to be today. He sold it for billions and went on to create several other successful media companies.

Emma Rose Cohen, the co-founder of FinalStraw. Emma created a reusable straw that can help to reduce plastic waste across the globe. The intriguing narrative of this particular startup story is the company's successful experience with Kickstarter, which raised $1.8 million

Michael Littig, the co-founder of the Zuckerberg Institute. Alongside the famous serial entrepreneur and investor Randi Zuckerberg (Mark Zuckerberg's sister), Michael is the founding partner of the institute that equips entrepreneurs with the skills needed for long-term success

, the co-founder of the Zuckerberg Institute. Alongside the famous serial entrepreneur and investor ( sister), Michael is the founding partner of the institute that equips entrepreneurs with the skills needed for long-term success And more!

The Startup Story is available to listen to or download on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, as well as Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadioSpotify, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, CastBox, Stitcher, PocketCast, GooglePodcast, TuneIn, OverCast, RSS, and the industry's newest platform Podcoin.

To book or interview James McKinney as an expert and start-up authority please contact mtatum@bpm-prfirm.com or call 1.877.841.7244. For more information on The Startup Story please visit www.thestartupstory.co. Interested in advertising or being featured on The Startup Story? Contact mail@thestartupstory.co to provide feedback, ideas or to become a featured guest on the show.

ABOUT THE STARTUP STORY

The Startup Story is a podcast hosted by startup authority James McKinney. From Disney's corporate world to the launch of his SimpleDeal Mobile app, James is a serial entrepreneur that has ventured, stumbled, ventured, succeeded, and then ventured again. Similar to the path of many entrepreneurs and founders heard speaking to him on The Startup Story. As we hear The Startup Story of some of the most successful companies in the world our focus is singular…To give you the belief and courage to Start Your Story. Every successful startup began with a single decision. It's not about the dream, it's not about the vision, it's about having the courage to take that very first step -- to start.

