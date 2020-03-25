The State Legislative Leaders Foundation (SLLF) and the Global Partnership Against Coronavirus Alliance (GPACA) Enter Into a Partnership to Secure the Supplies for U.S. Hospitals in the Battle Against COVID-19

NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Seven Stars — The State Legislative Leaders Foundation (SLLF) and the Global Partnership Against Coronavirus Alliance (GPACA) entered into a strategic partnership to secure the supply of the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for U.S. hospitals in the global battle against COVID-19.

Confronting the acute shortages of critical medical equipment across the U.S., the newly formed partnership will leverage both the alliance of high-quality PPE manufacturers assembled by GPACA and the network of state legislators led by SLLF to reach localities in need nationwide. Hospitals from all over the U.S. will benefit from having additional access to large quantities of FDA approved PPEs in a timely manner.

Since 2015, SLLF has worked to build strong partnerships on the subnational and people-to-people levels between the U.S. and China. The SLLF-GPACA partnership will help bring these two nations closer together in the fight of the decade. A global pandemic such as COVID-19 calls for a moment of unity. Both SLLF and GPACA will stand up to the challenge and provide critical supplies for U.S. medical professionals to save lives.

President of SLLF, Stephen Lakis said, "I am proud of our partnership with GPACA and I am equally proud of our long-standing partnership with the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. Together, China and the United States, we will overcome this global challenge to humanity."

Chairman of GPACA, Dr. Bruno Wu said, "This is the time that U.S. and China must work together to put humanitarian objectives above all other agenda and to demonstrate the power and efficiency of unity for a common goal. We are proud to work with SLLF, and through SLLF to legislative leaders of all fifty states and jointly secure critical medical supplies in an expeditious manner."

About SLLF and GPACA

SLLF is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to professional development for our nation's current and future state legislative leaders. Our constituency includes Speakers of the House, Senate Presidents, Majority Leaders, Minority Leaders, and Leaders Pro Tempore. And through our Emerging Leaders Program, we offer mentoring to first- and second-term legislators who have been identified by their peers as future leaders.

The Global Partnership Against Coronavirus Alliance (GPACA), a newly formed organization, is working to bring rapid medical solutions, preventive care, policy proposals, and public awareness to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. GPACA's founding board is chaired by Dr. Bruno Wu, Chairman of Sun Seven Stars Investment Group.

