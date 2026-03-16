The State of America's Rare Earth Supply Chain in 2026 - OilPrice.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REalloys (ALOY) built something that barely exists anywhere in the Western world — a rare earth supply chain that doesn't touch China at any step. Japan figured out decades ago why that matters. Companies mentioned in this release include: REalloys Inc. (ALOY), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AMPX), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG).

Japan's response to China's rare earth processing monopoly was decisive. The Japanese government built strategic stockpiles of processed rare earth materials. On top of that, individual Japanese companies quietly built their own reserves — covering years of supply each. Combined, that has given Japan one of the deepest rare earth buffers in the world.

The United States, on the other hand, has stockpiled nothing. Neither has Europe. Both have been running entirely on just-in-time supply from China — a country that issues rare earth export licenses on a monthly basis. For decades, China has crashed prices whenever Western investment in rare earth processing gained momentum. That's the gap REalloys moved to fill.

REalloys is not a mining company waiting for permits and feasibility studies. It's built around the part of the supply chain where the West is most exposed: converting raw materials into the finished metals, alloys, and magnets that go into defense systems, advanced manufacturing, and the machines that run today's modern economy.

Thanks to their recent partnership with the Saskatchewan Research Council, the company holds an exclusive offtake covering 80% of production from the SRC's Rare Earth Processing Facility — North America's only operational, fully non-Chinese rare earth processing plant.

REalloys' own metallization facility in Euclid, Ohio, then converts those metals into defense-grade alloys and magnet-ready inputs. And feedstock is secured from North America, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Greenland.

In other words, while the rest of the West was ordering processed rare earths from Beijing on a monthly basis, REalloys was busy locking in the infrastructure to become a significant compliant North American source. Unlike oil though, which can be sourced from dozens of countries, there is no alternative waiting in the wings. Because of rare earths' unique magnetic properties, each of these 17 elements holds subtly different characteristics that make them irreplaceable in motors, sensors, guidance systems, and electronics.

The ability to turn those materials into something usable barely exists outside China today. But it's exactly what REalloys (ALOY) has locked in — through its exclusive offtake with its processing partner and its own metallization facility in Ohio.

The Squeeze No One Prepared For

All signs point to global rare earth demand rising by two to three times by 2030-2035, and potentially seven to ten times by 2050, as electrification, defense modernization, and advanced manufacturing accelerate all at once. At the same time, China itself now consumes roughly 60 percent of its own rare earths for domestic manufacturing, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, and robotics.

And China's consumption is growing. Which means their ability to flood the global market the way it did a decade ago is shrinking, because it needs more of its own supply. The lack of supply isn't the only reason the United States is now scrambling, however. It's also because China has shown their willingness to use its position as an economic weapon.

When China briefly restricted rare earth exports, a Ford plant was forced to shut down almost immediately. When Trump threatened 100% tariffs, China's response was simple: no more processed rare earths. Trump backed off very quickly. Put those two trends together and the picture is stark: demand is surging, China's surplus is shrinking, and the West has built no stockpile, no meaningful processing capability, and no buffer.

Japan saw this coming and built reserves to ride it out years ago. The U.S. and Europe have fallen years behind as rare earth demand continues to rise. This is why the Pentagon's fast-approaching January 1, 2027 deadline becomes all the more pressing. Starting next year, Chinese-sourced rare earths will be banned from the U.S. defense supply chain — not just the finished magnets, but every stage: mining, refining, separation, melting, and production.

Every defense contractor in the country will need a qualified, non-Chinese source for these materials. And REalloys is currently the only North American company positioned to meet that deadline with a fully non-Chinese supply chain already in operation.

Why Everyone Else Is Still Stuck

The West relinquished its rare earth processing capability to China decades ago. Since then, it has lost not just the equipment but the institutional knowledge — the hands-on expertise that takes years to develop. And every time Western companies tried to rebuild, China crushed the economics. It happened in the early 2000s, again in 2010-2011, and again in 2015-16 — each time prices crashed until the Western investment interest case collapsed. That knowledge gap now appears harder to close than anyone expected.

Many North American companies continue to purchase processing equipment directly from China. However, that still poses a risk when the parts required to run the equipment still come from China. And even 1% reliance on China is still effectively 100% reliance on China when they control every step of the supply chain.

Take for example what happened in late 2020, when China passed its export control law and refused to sell rare earth processing technology to anyone it didn't consider a friend. The West wasn't on the list. That forced the facility that REalloys draws from to build everything from scratch, including its own AI-driven control systems. The result is a facility that produces higher purity metals with greater efficiency than the conventional Chinese approach, and with fewer employees to boot. But that process took years, with a multidisciplinary team of mineral scientists, processing engineers, and AI specialists working together.

The processing facility REalloys draws from is in its final stages of commissioning, with full commercial production expected in early-2027 — starting at approximately 400 tonnes of metal per year, scaling to approximately 600 tonnes by late 2028. The majority of that output flows to REalloys under its exclusive offtake agreement.

When that production comes online, REalloys will likely control access to the only North American, non-Chinese heavy rare earth supply chain in operation. Perhaps only a small share of total defense demand — but nonetheless an important one.

Where REalloys Stands

REalloys has secured exclusive access to the heavy rare earths — Dysprosium and Terbium — that define the high end of the magnet market. You can't swap them out for lighter, more common alternatives.

Light rare earths go into consumer applications like washing machines and everyday electronics.

Heavy rare earths go into electric vehicle motors, wind turbine generators, advanced robotics, and high-performance industrial equipment. They are far scarcer, far more supply-constrained, and almost entirely controlled by China. This is the segment REalloys is built for — the most strategically critical, least replaceable part of the market.

Beyond its initial production, REalloys is building toward Phase 2 — targeting 20,000 tonnes per year of heavy rare earth permanent magnets, which would also make it the largest producer of refined Dysprosium and Terbium outside of China, feeding directly into U.S. protected markets.

Washington has taken notice as well. The Export-Import Bank has issued a $200 million letter of interest to back REalloys' supply chain buildout.

The Train Is Leaving the Station

Today's rare earth supply chain situation has been compared to a long Canadian freight train — the front engine starts moving and it takes five minutes before the back car follows.

Japan positioned itself at the front of that train decades ago. REalloys is near the front now, with exclusive offtake agreements, operational facilities, and government backing already in place — while much of the West is still standing at the back, waiting.

Rare earth processing capability is shaping up to be one of the defining industrial advantages of the 21st century — powering everything from electric vehicles to data centers to the devices in our pockets. REalloys is positioned as one of the few Western companies currently able to meet that demand — with the supply chain, facilities, and government backing already in place.

Other companies involved in the rare earths sector that you should be aware of:



MP Materials Corp. (MP)

MP Materials has largely completed its strategy of rebuilding a fully domestic rare earth magnet supply chain. While Mountain Pass remains one of the world's premier rare earth deposits, the company's emphasis has shifted toward value-added refining and magnet manufacturing.

Its Fort Worth, Texas facility is ramping production of finished NdFeB magnets manufactured from internally separated oxides, creating an end-to-end U.S. supply chain. Initial annual magnet capacity is near 1,000 metric tons, with staged expansion tied to automotive and defense demand.

USA Rare Earth (USAR)

USA Rare Earth is the first company to execute a fully vertically integrated "mine-to-magnet" strategy on U.S. soil. In early 2026, the company secured a transformative $1.6 billion funding package from the U.S. government, which included a direct equity stake from the administration. This capital is being deployed to accelerate the development of the Round Top Mountain project in Texas, the richest known deposit of heavy rare earths, gallium, and beryllium in the country.

The Stillwater plant is expected to reach commercial production in the first half of 2026, producing high-performance sintered neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets used in F-35 fighter jets, electric vehicle motors, and missile guidance systems. By 2029, USAR aims to produce over 10,000 metric tons of magnets annually.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies is a U.S.-based advanced battery technology company focused on silicon anode lithium-ion cells that deliver some of the highest commercial energy densities available today. Its SiCore and SiMaxx silicon-enabled platforms target applications where power-to-weight performance is critical.

Amprius's proprietary materials and cell designs position it at the intersection of high-performance battery innovation and next-generation mobility markets, with potential demand catalysts tied to aerospace electrification, specialized electric vehicles, and grid-edge storage where weight and efficiency drive technical decisions.

Critical Metals Corp. (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. is advancing a Western-focused development portfolio centered on lithium and rare earth assets in Europe and Greenland. Its Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria has moved through definitive feasibility and is positioned to become one of the EU's first new hard-rock lithium producers.

Located near Central European battery manufacturing clusters, Wolfsberg benefits from logistical advantages and alignment with the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act. Underground mine design and established permitting progress have supported community and regulatory acceptance. Binding offtake arrangements provide commercial clarity ahead of construction.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite is developing an integrated mine-to-anode model designed to supply low-carbon graphite to Western battery manufacturers. Its Matawinie project in Quebec is structured as an all-electric open-pit operation powered by hydroelectricity, significantly lowering lifecycle emissions relative to conventional peers.

Concentrate from Matawinie will feed the company's downstream facility in Bécancour, where purification, spheroidization, and coating processes will convert material into battery-grade anode graphite.

By. Michael Scott



Oilprice Intelligence brings you the inside view on where the next gains will come from, breaking down the market's biggest growth driver with analysis from veteran oilmen and experts. Click here to get this crucial intel for free

Important Disclosure: The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares and/or stock options of the company and therefore has an incentive to see the company's stock perform well. We encourage you to conduct your own due diligence and seek the advice of your financial advisor or broker before investing.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The Publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies' actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies concerning, among other things, recreational and medical cannabis sales, success of the company's proprietary technology, the size and growth of the market for the company's products and services, the company's ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc.

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

Neither the author nor the publisher, Oilprice.com, was paid to publish this communication concerning REalloys (ALOY). The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares and/or stock options of the featured company and therefore has an incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com may buy or sell shares of the featured company at any time including at or near the time you receive this communication. This share ownership should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and does not contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY

By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE

By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Oilprice.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Oilprice.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

OilPrice.com

+44 203 239 4080

[email protected]

SOURCE OilPrice.com