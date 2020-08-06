The State of Delaware Partners with ParkMobile to Promote COVID-19 Safety Measures

The ParkMobile app is the #1 parking app in the U.S. with over 19 million users and is a free download for both iPhone and Android devices. The app can be used to pay for parking in over 400 cities across the United States and is widely available in the Mid-Atlantic region including New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, DC, Arlington, and Alexandria. In the state of Delaware, the app can be used in Wilmington, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Lewes, and Fenwick Island.

To pay for parking with the ParkMobile app, a user enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the meter, selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device, without having to go back to the meter.

"We are proud to work with the State of Delaware on this important initiative to keep people safe," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have over 700,000 users in Delaware and several million across the Mid-Atlantic area who should take common sense safety precautions including using the mobile app to avoid touching the meter."

"We appreciate this partnership with ParkMobile and the opportunity to share important safety messages with Delawareans and visitors," said Governor Carney. "We know the best ways to limit transmission of COVID-19. Please wear a mask in public settings. Wash your hands frequently and distance from others outside your household. Stay vigilant and we'll get through this."

"Partnerships with businesses like ParkMobile are vital to put essential information in visitor's hands," said Liz Keller, Delaware Tourism Director. "As we work to build consumer confidence and share what to expect with travelers when they arrive in Delaware, every touch point from social media to email helps ensure everyone is exploring safely."

In addition to partnerships, the Delaware Tourism Office and Division of Small Business have programs to inform residents and visitors on guidelines in place throughout the State. DTO's Go-To Guide is a resource for travelers to familiarize themselves with COVID-19 rules in place in Delaware. And DSB's COVID-19 Customer Protection Standards are a way for businesses to quickly let potential customers know they are making an effort to operate safely.

The State of Delaware encourages all residents and visitors to Summer Safely by wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently, practicing social distancing, and by staying home if you are sick. You can get more information by visiting the Delaware Coronavirus website, de.gov/coronavirus.

View More information about how to Summer Safely in Delaware: http://visitdelaware.com/gotoguide

