The State of Idaho Partners with OpenGov to Launch Transparent Idaho Initiative

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenGov , the leader in cloud software for government budgeting, performance, and communications, announced that the Idaho State Controller's Office has partnered with OpenGov to launch the Transparent Idaho initiative.

"We are making Transparent Idaho a single source of truth for our financial data," said Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf. "Every dollar spent by any state entity is the citizen's money – we must never forget that. This effort is critical to our efforts to provide a clear vision of state spending for all Idahoans while providing the most value out of every taxpayer dollar."

The long-term Transparent Idaho vision includes encouraging all public entities within the state to voluntarily provide financial data to Transparent Idaho – creating a clearinghouse for data from the state, school districts, taxing districts, cities, and counties. OpenGov is powering this new site, showcasing state revenues, expenditures, workforce data, and other critical insights for the public.

OpenGov CEO Zac Bookman shared, "We are delighted to partner with Controller Woolf and his team to help advance such a visionary mission and important state initiative. The Controller's commitment to powering more effective and accountable government for the residents of Idaho is apparent, and I am excited for OpenGov to help the entire office deliver for all agencies and residents of the state."

The State of Idaho joins over 2,000 governments leveraging OpenGov today as the public sector continues to adopt The OpenGov Cloud™ in record numbers. These governments include Idaho municipalities such as the City of Meridian, the City of Sandpoint, the City of Post Falls, the City of Lewiston, and The Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC).

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in cloud-based solutions for government. The OpenGov Cloud™ is the only integrated cloud solution for budgeting, performance, communications and reporting. This multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") solution connects stakeholders to the budget process, engages them for real-time feedback, accurately forecasts personnel costs, and integrates with key government systems, resulting in improved outcomes, enhanced internal efficiencies, and more time for strategic planning.

Over 2,000 public agencies use OpenGov -- including the State of Ohio; the City of Richmond, VA; and Minneapolis, MN. OpenGov was founded in 2012, and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Emerson Collective, 8VC, and Thrive Capital.

SOURCE OpenGov