The State of Insurance Digital Transformation 2023 - A Guide in the Age of Digital Trust Uncertainty

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Oct, 2023, 20:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research report "The State of Insurance Digital Transformation 2023" added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering, pinpoints the state of digital transformation in the insurance sector and its undeniable importance.

While today's digital era appears to seamlessly integrate online processes into almost every facet of our lives, recent findings from a Swiss Re Institute study underline that digital trust isn't simply handed over. It underscores that a sophisticated digital infrastructure doesn't necessarily equate to higher levels of trust among users. Indeed, transparency, ease of use, and consumer-centric values rank high in building this trust. Reflecting upon these findings, "The State of Insurance Digital Transformation 2023" report delves deep into the insurance sector's digital strides, providing invaluable insights for business entrepreneurs and managers looking to navigate this intricate landscape.

Post-pandemic economic conditions might have been a challenge to many, but they've given rise to subtle yet significant shifts in the insurance sector's digital strategies. Insurers and insurtechs face mounting pressures from inflation, a stagnant supply chain, staff shortages, and heightened catastrophic events. With increasing claims costs, many have been compelled to adjust their rates. However, what stands out amidst these trying times is the undying commitment to digital transformation.

The research uncovers that carriers and brokers participating in the "State of Insurance Digital Transformation 2023" survey often highlight "minimising risk" as a primary goal in their digital transformation. On the flip side, insurtechs are gravitating towards underwriting, most likely as a countermeasure to carrier partners focusing on enhancing this vital link in the value chain amidst challenging economic scenarios.

This unwavering commitment to the digital realm is evident, with key metrics indicating almost unchanged attitudes towards innovation budgets and priorities from last year. Resource allocation towards technological advancements remains steady, even as many organisations concentrate on financial expenses. A striking 85% of carriers and brokers are on the hunt for digital roles. Top of their recruitment lists? Data scientists, despite their associated costs, proving the pivotal role they play in digital evolution.

As the sector grapples with changing demands, certain anchors of stability persist. Customer experience, for instance, retains its prime position as the most frequently cited priority for digital transformation – a consistent trend from the previous year. This emphasis on customer experience aligns perfectly with the Swiss Re Institute study, reinforcing the idea that ease of use and transparency are critical to fostering digital trust.

While investment predictions indicate a possible decline in funds directed towards insurtech, it's anticipated that established companies will likely claim the lion's share of the remaining investments. These shifts and more are explored comprehensively in the report.

For business entrepreneurs and managers, "The State of Insurance Digital Transformation 2023" is more than just a research report. It's a navigation tool, offering a bird's eye view of the insurance sector's digital metamorphosis, emphasising its continued importance even in the face of potential mistrust. In an era where trust is not a mere by-product of sophisticated digital infrastructures, understanding the nuances of the sector's digital transformation becomes paramount.

For those keen on staying ahead in the digital race, while also ensuring they build and maintain the all-important element of trust, this report is an essential companion. With its depth and breadth, it equips leaders with the knowledge and insights necessary to make informed decisions in a rapidly evolving landscape.

