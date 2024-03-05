The State of Maryland Becomes Beacon Pointe's Newest Landmark

$560M Keeney Financial Group in Columbia, Maryland, Joins Beacon Pointe Advisors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") announces its latest partnership with Keeney Financial Group ("KFG" or "Keeney Financial"). This is Beacon Pointe's first M&A transaction in the mid-Atlantic region and in the state of Maryland. Located in Columbia, Maryland, KFG comes to Beacon Pointe with approximately $560 million in client assets under management and a team of ten talented individuals, including KFG president and founder John Keeney, five wealth advisors and financial planners, and four operational and client service professional staff members.

John Keeney, CPWA®, CRPC®, CRPS®, Beacon Pointe Managing Director, Partner, and former KFG president and founder, shares, "Our focus for the past 25 years has been delivering innovative solutions in a concierge service model. In Beacon Pointe, we found a partner with shared values and an aligned vision of what matters most, the client! We are excited for what the scale and quality depth of bench will bring to the client experience on every front, including planning, investing, and communication."

John Keeney joins Beacon Pointe with decades of wealth management experience and is passionate about working with clients to meet their planning, investment, and income goals. John's principles and work ethic were instilled by his parents and extended family early on when working in family businesses, where he learned the values of hard work, personal ethics, dedicated service, and building relationships. This early experience elevated his performance expectations and further fueled his dynamic, entrepreneurial spirit. John holds numerous financial planning designations, including the Certified Private Wealth Advisor™ (CPWA®), Certified Retirement Planning Counselor™ (CRPC®), and the Certified Retirement Plan Specialist™ (CRPS®). His commitment to service extends beyond the role of a wealth advisor, as John is passionate about partnering with local youth organizations and national charities to make a positive impact in the lives of many.

"John is a high-energy professional with a very impressive, young, and energetic team. Shannon [Eusey, Beacon Pointe CEO] and I both recognized this early in our conversations. The Keeney Financial team gives us a strategic presence between Baltimore and Washington D.C. metro areas, in a very attractive and affluent locale. We're excited to support them and have them represent Beacon Pointe in the region," shares Beacon Pointe President Matt Cooper.

With nearly 500 employees nationwide, 50+ offices, and more than $30+ billion in assets under advisement, Beacon Pointe continues to thoughtfully grow and look for like-minded partners.

The Keeney Financial Group transaction closed on February 15, 2024. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is one of the nation's largest registered investment advisers (RIA) in the country, with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach.

