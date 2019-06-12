The State of Oklahoma Partners with OpenGov to Launch Checkbook Initiative

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenGov , the leader in cloud software for government budgeting, performance, and communications, announced that the State of Oklahoma has partnered with OpenGov to launch the Oklahoma Checkbook program, clearing hurdles for citizens to review and interact with state spending data.

This program is a partnership between OpenGov and the Office of Governor Kevin Stitt, the Office of the State Treasurer, and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. The interactive, web-based solution ensures citizens can quickly and easily review the state's use of taxpayer funds, a fulfillment of Governor Stitt's promise to put government data within easy reach of Oklahomans.

"Since day one I have said we need to put our state government checkbook online so the people of Oklahoma can hold their agencies and elected officials accountable," said Governor Stitt. "Oklahoma Checkbook creates a level of accountability and transparency within Oklahoma's government that is unprecedented. I look forward to seeing how this user friendly tool helps keep us on track to becoming a top ten state in budget transparency."

The State of Oklahoma joins over 2,000 governments leveraging OpenGov today as the public sector continues to adopt The OpenGov Cloud™ in record numbers.

"We are honored to support Governor Stitt, the Office of the State Treasurer, and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services in this crucial initiative," shared OpenGov President David Reeves. "The state's commitment to powering more effective and accountable government for the residents of Oklahoma is exemplary, and we are committed to helping Oklahoma's leadership deliver for its residents."

OpenGov recently announced a partnership with the Idaho State Controller's Office to launch the Transparent Idaho initiative, showcasing state revenues, expenditures, workforce data, and other critical insights for the public.

