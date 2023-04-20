"The State of Visibility 2023" Survey Results Press Release

Data From 260+ Supply Chain Professionals Reveal Significant Gaps in Real-Time Technology Adoption & Usage

New Survey Results Reveal the True State of Shipment Visibility Across the Global Supply Chain

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in real-time supply chain visibility solutions, is pleased to announce results from a new industry survey of more than 260 supply chain professionals—80% of whom are directly involved with supply chain operations and visibility. "The State of Visibility 2023" survey was conducted in March, 2023 by Tive, Shipping and Freight Resource, Supply Chain Radar, and Charlie Pesti, and the complete survey report is now available for free download.

The survey results revealed that while many companies are investing in supply chain visibility solutions, significant gaps remain in end-to-end visibility. Indeed, 73% of survey respondents said that real-time shipment visibility is a must-have feature—but only 25% currently use it.

"Supply chain leaders face pressure to improve transparency and traceability—to ensure resilience, meet sustainability goals, and provide a superior customer experience. Yet our survey results show that many companies still struggle to achieve real-time visibility across their global supply chain," said Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO & Founder. "Without total visibility, companies are at risk of delivery disruptions and delays, product damage, cargo theft, and dissatisfied customers—all of which negatively impact their operations and bottom line."

Additional findings include:

77% of respondents stated that the need for real-time visibility is a "must-have" feature, yet 75% do not currently use the right technologies to track and trace their cargo

87% of respondents identified "while goods are in transit" as the supply chain segment with the least visibility

74% confirmed that they plan to either increase or maintain their spending on real-time visibility solutions in 2023

46% said shipment visibility is a mandatory requirement for their end customers (e.g., retailers)

The survey examines the current state of supply chain visibility with the goal of helping decision makers assess the current market and identify the technologies needed to meet their visibility requirements. Of the supply chain professionals responding to the survey, 15% represented the C-Suite, 38% came from the Director/VP level, 34% were managers, and 13% came from employees in operations and analyst roles.

In terms of the industries represented, Transportation/Logistics/3PL represented 51%, and nearly 19% represented specialist industries—including food/perishables and high-value retail, consumer, and luxury goods. These verticals are often targeted by cargo theft, which has been reported to be a $35 billion industry.

In addition to providing the survey results report to all industry experts, Tive is hosting a free roundtable webinar to more deeply discuss the results. The webinar will be moderated by Eric Johnson, Senior Technology Editor at the Journal of Commerce, and will include insights from Hariesh Manaadiar, Founder of Shipping and Freight Resource; Richie Daigle, Enterprise Account Executive at Tive; and Adam Robinson, CEO & Founder of The Robinson Agency. This event is scheduled for Thursday, April 27 at 11:00 am ET, and will be available for on-demand access after the fact.

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in real-time supply chain visibility solutions. More than 500 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

Press Contact:

Charlie Pesti

[email protected]

SOURCE Tive, Inc.