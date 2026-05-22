The Statesman at Horseshoe Bay Breaks Ground, Introducing $108M Luxury Senior Living Community to the Texas Hill Country

Falcon Senior Housing and SilverPoint Senior Living officially launch construction on Falcon Tract within the SilverRock community — establishing a new landmark for independent living, assisted living, and memory care in Horseshoe Bay, Texas.

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Senior Housing and SilverPoint Senior Living today broke ground on The Statesman at Horseshoe Bay, a $108 million luxury senior living community located on Falcon Tract within the SilverRock community in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. The ceremonial groundbreaking marks the official public introduction of The Statesman at Horseshoe Bay — the name under which the project will be marketed, sold, and operated.

The Statesman will offer independent living, assisted living, and memory care on one of the most distinctive lakeside locations in the Texas Hill Country. Designed to reflect the natural elegance of the Highland Lakes corridor, the community is positioned as the premier luxury senior living anchor for the Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls, and greater Hill Country market.

"Today, we break ground not just on a development, but on a community — The Statesman at Horseshoe Bay. We are answering the call Horseshoe Bay has asked for: to give residents the ability to stay in their hometown and to provide an engaged community that matches the Hill Country elegance and luxury lifestyle they already know here."

— John Hyjer, Falcon Senior Housing

Located on Falcon Tract within the SilverRock master community, The Statesman provides residents direct access to Horseshoe Bay's world-class amenities, lakeside lifestyle, and the scenic character of the Highland Lakes corridor.

With an estimated $108 million total investment, The Statesman Senior represents one of the largest senior housing developments in the Highland Lakes region. Founding Member residences are now available for priority selection at thestatesmansenior.com.

About The Statesman at Horseshoe Bay

The Statesman at Horseshoe Bay is a $108M luxury senior living community offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Located on Falcon Tract within the SilverRock community, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657. Developed by Falcon Senior Housing in partnership with SilverPoint Senior Living. thestatesmansenior.com

About Falcon Senior Housing

Falcon Senior Housing is a privately owned real estate development firm focused exclusively on building high-quality senior living communities. The firm partners with leading senior living operators to deliver purpose-built independent living, assisted living, and memory care residences designed around the lifestyle, wellness, and care needs of today's seniors. The Statesman at Horseshoe Bay reflects Falcon Senior Housing's commitment to thoughtful, high-caliber development that serves the long-term needs of Texas communities. Learn more at falconseniorhousing.com.

About SilverPoint Senior Living

SilverPoint Senior Living is a Texas-based senior living management company specializing in the operation of independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. Their services include portfolio management, development and acquisition, accounting and finance, marketing and sales, and IT and digital transformation. Committed to its core values of family, purpose, fun, integrity, and dignity, SilverPoint is known for its Engaged Life Program, which offers a person-centered care approach. SilverPoint is a Great Place to Work® Certified company for 2025. silverpointsl.com • 830-730-4472

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SOURCE SilverPoint Senior Living