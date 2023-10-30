The Static Dive's Jazzy Indie Take on Lennon Holiday Classic

Peace, Jazz, and Indie vibes for the Holidays.

QUEENSBURY, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we enter the holiday season with wars on multiple shores, The Static Dive delivers a bossa nova-infused indie-pop interpretation of John Lennon's classic seasonal call for peace. With its chill vibe, a touch of melancholy, and a unique jazz combo arrangement, the track is a smooth take on a song as relevant today as ever before.

The Static Dive is the professional name of musician and writer, Bob Smith. He toured the US college circuit in the 90's, and then spent two decades writing and recording hundreds of songs as a solo artist, and with dozens of other projects. In 2018 the multi-instrumentalist producer and guitar wiz introduced his new solo studio project The Static Dive, as well as an influential independent music blog of the same name.

This is not the first time Bob has paid homage to his favorite Beatle. In April, The Static Dive released a psychedelic rock version of 'Give Peace a Chance' on House of Static Records, the label Bob started in 2021 with LA-based multi-genre producer Kilo House.

"Happy Xmas (War Is Over)"

Available on streaming services November 10, 2023

