The Static Dive's Jazzy Indie Take on Lennon Holiday Classic

News provided by

The Static Dive

30 Oct, 2023, 08:32 ET

Peace, Jazz, and Indie vibes for the Holidays.

QUEENSBURY, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we enter the holiday season with wars on multiple shores, The Static Dive delivers a bossa nova-infused indie-pop interpretation of John Lennon's classic seasonal call for peace. With its chill vibe, a touch of melancholy, and a unique jazz combo arrangement, the track is a smooth take on a song as relevant today as ever before.

Continue Reading
The Static Dive
The Static Dive
The Static Dive
The Static Dive

The Static Dive is the professional name of musician and writer, Bob Smith. He toured the US college circuit in the 90's, and then spent two decades writing and recording hundreds of songs as a solo artist, and with dozens of other projects. In 2018 the multi-instrumentalist producer and guitar wiz introduced his new solo studio project The Static Dive, as well as an influential independent music blog of the same name.

This is not the first time Bob has paid homage to his favorite Beatle. In April, The Static Dive released a psychedelic rock version of 'Give Peace a Chance' on House of Static Records, the label Bob started in 2021 with LA-based multi-genre producer Kilo House.

"Happy Xmas (War Is Over)"
The Static Dive
House of Static Records
WAV and MP3 Download

Available on streaming services November 10, 2023

Contact: Bob Smith [email protected] (518) 307-8320

Download | The Static Dive

SOURCE The Static Dive

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.