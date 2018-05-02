The Stationery Studio Announces Redesigned Website

Fully responsive, mobile-friendly site for easier ordering on mobile devices and tablets (i.e. iPhones, iPads, Android devices, etc.)

Consistent experience between desktop and mobile platforms

Built on state-of-the-art web technology

Modern new look and feel

Virtual previews available on most products

Larger product images

Pop-up shopping bag available from any page on website

Auto-fill feature for easier ordering on invitations, announcements, holiday cards and more

"We are excited about the launch of our new website. We have listened carefully to the needs of our customers and updated our site accordingly," said Renee Redman, president of The Stationery Studio. "We believe that this new site will provide our visitors an improved shopping experience regardless of what type of device they are on," she added.

The Stationery Studio offers one of the most extensive collections of personalized stationery, gifts, invitations and party supplies and this new website refresh will make it easier for customers to find and customize their products.

About TheStationeryStudio.com

The Stationery Studio is the leader in premier online personalized stationery and gifts. TheStationeryStudio.com features more than 15,000 products that have been featured frequently in national press outlets including "O" The Oprah Magazine, In Style, The Today Show, Good Housekeeping, People Magazine, Woman's Day, Real Simple and more. Celebrity fans of The Stationery Studio include Kim Kardashian-West, Elizabeth Banks and Julie Bowen.

