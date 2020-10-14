The Stationery Studio to Support the Feeding America COVID Response Fund this Holiday Season

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stationery Studio (www.thestationerystudio.com) is proud to announce they will be supporting the Feeding America (www.feedingamerica.org) COVID Response Fund this holiday season. The Stationery Studio will donate $1 for every product sold from October 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020. Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, created the COVID-19 Response Fund to help food banks across the country as they support communities impacted by the pandemic.

"We are happy to give back to those who continue to be affected by COVID," said The Stationery Studio founder and president Renee Redman. "Food banks across the country need our help now more than ever and we're happy to give back during this challenging time." According to FeedingAmerica.org, 54 million people may face hunger in the U.S. during 2020 – including more than 18 million children. "We were excited to announce our support during the holiday season so that our customers can shop for personalized gifts and help those in need at the same time," said Redman.

The Stationery Studio has been proud supporters of many charities including Living Beyond Breast Cancer (www.lbbc.org), a Chicago school coat drive, Red Nose Day (www.rednoseday.org), Giving Tuesday (www.givingtuesday.org) and One Warm Coat (www.onewarmcoat.org). The Stationery Studio also supports local food banks and shelters.

About TheStationeryStudio.com

The Stationery Studio is the leader in premium personalized stationery and personalized gifts. TheStationeryStudio.com features more than 12,000 products that have been featured frequently in national press outlets including Associated Press (AP), Bustle, the TODAY show, Good Housekeeping, People Magazine, Woman's Day, Cheddar and more. Celebrity fans of The Stationery Studio include Kim Kardashian-West, Elizabeth Banks and Julie Bowen.

