The Status Bureau Opens Toronto Office

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The boutique SEO agency The Status Bureau has expanded into downtown Toronto. The company, with offices in Vancouver and Edmonton, has already serviced clients in the Toronto area such as Pizza Pizza, Saje, Canada Cartage, Telus, and the exciting opening of the new size? store.

"Having three offices across Canada truly makes us a national SEO agency," says Josh Loewen, Co-Founder of The Status Bureau. "It's exhilarating to finally have an office where our clients are. We've been working in Ontario for over a decade so it's nice to have staff and a physical presence there. We're really a Toronto SEO agency now, which has a nice ring to it."

The Status Bureau are experts in search engine optimization, which is increasing a company's website ranking on Google's results. The process includes:

Market and keyword research

Content generation and optimization

Building links to pages that require support

For more on The Status Bureau, please visit The Status Bureau's Toronto SEO Agency page





