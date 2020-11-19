The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) continues pandemic relief initiative with over $9.8 million in new grants

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic grinds on, impacting communities around the world ever more deeply, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) announces a new round of grants as part of its $100 million global relief initiative. This fifth round, which includes 26 new grants totaling more than $9.8 million, brings the total allocated to $81.9 million. The new grants seek to help address critical needs—from food, to shelter, to health care, to education—including by providing additional support to grantees funded in the earlier rounds of the initiative who continue to do important and impactful work in the face of increasing challenges.

"Even as news of potential vaccines gives us hope for next year, the pandemic is still surging and the needs it has produced have only become more deeply entrenched," said SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. "In the face of sustained and increasing challenges, we're re-upping our support for the excellent work of a number of the organizations previously included in the initiative and providing new grants for others. We are inspired by the perseverance of these organizations in facing strong headwinds to serve the most vulnerable among us, and we thank them for the opportunity to collaborate in this vital effort."

In the United States, grants focus on meeting basic needs like food security, supporting students personally and academically, providing healthcare and mental health services, and delivering emergency relief to artists.

A significant grant to Rethink Food aims to get food to people who need it while sustaining small businesses. Rethink serves as the connective tissue between community-based organizations seeking meals for food-insecure clients and restaurants ready to make meals and keep staff employed. A renewal grant for the Urban Justice Center's Street Vendor Project supports a similar model that gets New York City street vendors back to work making meals for people in need in their communities.

Poverty-fighting organization Robin Hood, which is receiving a significant renewal grant, has rushed emergency assistance to New Yorkers in the hardest-hit communities through its COVID-19 Relief Fund. Another grant will allow Hunter College to hire an additional full-time counselor to provide mental health support to thousands of students, many from low-income families, as they face stresses including increased insecurity in food, finances, and employment.

Within two vital New York industries, grants provide urgent relief for professionals at a very difficult juncture. A grant to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital aims to strengthen the wellbeing of a staff that numbers in the tens of thousands by providing financial assistance, food, housing, childcare, transportation, and mental health care services. Grants to The Indie Theater Fund and The Actors Fund provide emergency relief to individual artists and small organizations.

In Europe, grants in Italy and Spain look to the needs of children during this turbulent time, while also working to help deliver essentials to families. In Greece, Ithaca Laundry is providing mobile laundry services—and employment opportunities—to people experiencing homelessness.

In countries across Africa, Asia, and Central and South America, grants focus on enabling local providers to offer critical medical care. Lifebox supplies pulse oximeters, critical for safe surgery and the care of COVID-19 patients, to health staff around the world, while the Mentor Mothers at mothers2mothers disseminate trusted health information in 10 countries across Africa.

Other grantees in the previous four rounds of the relief effort include the Greater New Orleans Foundation, the San Antonio Food Bank, Bangor Region YMCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, GrowNYC, Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Children's Hospital, The Rockefeller University, the French Red Cross, Boroume, Médecins Sans Frontières, City Parks Foundation, Figure Skating in Harlem, and many others.

About the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF)

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is one of the world's leading private, international philanthropic organizations, making grants to nonprofit organizations in the areas of arts and culture, education, health and sports, and social welfare. SNF funds organizations and projects worldwide that aim to achieve a broad, lasting, and positive impact for society at large and exhibit strong leadership and sound management. The Foundation also supports projects that facilitate the formation of public-private partnerships as an effective means for serving public welfare.

Since 1996, the Foundation has committed more than $3.1 billion through more than 4,700 grants to nonprofit organizations in 132 nations around the world.

