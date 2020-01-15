The Steadman Clinic Selects AMP Recover as Digital Care Management Platform

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steadman Clinic announced today a new partnership with AMP Recover to add mobile rehabilitation technology and outcomes analysis to their world-renowned orthopaedic care. The deployment begins with Dr. Marc Philippon and reaffirms The Steadman Clinic's ongoing commitment to providing the best patient experience and technology possible.

The Steadman Clinic's doctors are not only leading experts in the diagnosis and treatment of orthopaedic and sports-related injuries, but their experience and research have led to significant advances in the field. Their success relies on the collaboration of the physician, the patient and the physical therapist, an approach to wellness that aligns directly with AMP Recover's technology and mission.

AMP Recover's platform virtually guides patients through their rehabilitation while providing care teams the data necessary to make real-time, evidence-based decisions to continually improve care. The platform empowers leading healthcare organizations with data to improve patient outcomes and provider performance. "We are thrilled at this partnership," says AMP Sport CEO David Nichols. "The tools we provide the team at Steadman will have an immediate impact on patients and their recovery while the data we collect and analyze will have positive effects in the orthopaedic industry and new healthcare economy for years to come."

With apps for iOS and Android devices and an industry-leading web application, AMP Recover delivers elite rehabilitative content and enables robust data analytics and progress reporting to ensure success throughout the episode of care.

"Our goal is to provide the best patient experience possible," said Mark Ryan, Rehabilitation Coordinator for Dr. Marc Philippon. "We see technology as playing a larger role in rehabilitation in the future and are excited to align with AMP Recover to engage patients in their recovery while collecting functional data and monitoring real-time progress."

Today's announcement follows a multi-year pilot with The Steadman Clinic's Managing Partner and Co-Chair of Steadman Philippon Research Institute, Dr. Marc Philippon and his team. A hip specialist, Dr. Philippon is a leader in the healthcare industry and remains on the cutting edge of clinical and research advancements.

"We collect thousands of data points per patient," Dr. Philippon explains. "The analysis we can achieve using AMP Recover will help further our research and improve upon the rehabilitation protocols we have developed through years of successful procedures."

Hundreds of Dr. Philippon's hip patients have already received their treatment protocols digitally with AMP Recover. The program will continue to expand this year to include the full slate of orthopaedic physicians at The Steadman Clinic.

